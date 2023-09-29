« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement  (Read 1000 times)

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,062
Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« on: September 29, 2023, 12:19:20 pm »
Give this a read from the Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri:

https://www.swfc.co.uk/news/2023/september/dejphon-chansiri-club-statement_/

Hes clearly been up all night typing that up himself on Microsoft word.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #1 on: September 29, 2023, 12:48:11 pm »
Al would still rather have him own us than FSG  :lmao
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,087
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #2 on: September 29, 2023, 12:54:40 pm »
I don't know what the issues are at Sheffield Wednesday to be honest, but if supporters have been harassing and insulting his family members then that's completely out of line.
Logged

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #3 on: September 29, 2023, 12:56:58 pm »
Horrible club and fan base.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,268
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #4 on: September 29, 2023, 01:13:38 pm »
Really, did he say anything close to it, or are you making it up so that you can have a go at him because you don't agree with his FSG stand?


---

He shouldn't have fired Moore. At least it kept the fans happy.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #5 on: September 29, 2023, 01:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 29, 2023, 12:54:40 pm
I don't know what the issues are at Sheffield Wednesday to be honest, but if supporters have been harassing and insulting his family members then that's completely out of line.

I also don't know the background of this spat, so not going to defend the Wednesday fans to the hilt, but I am sometimes a bit sceptical when you see senior football figures invoke criticism of their families as "crossing a line" that then justifies them disregarding/misrepresenting the fanbase's concerns as a whole. Obviously if Chansiri's family was getting widespread abuse then that's unacceptable, regardless of how bad he is as an owner. But I'd be interested to see if he's extrapolating from a couple of psychos screaming into the Twitter void, to tar the wider fanbase with the same brush so he looks like the good guy.

Otherwise, the statement comes across as pretty self-pitying and out-of-touch rich owner spiel. Whether he's factually right or not, criticising the Peterborough pitch invasion sparked by probably the greatest comeback in Sheffield Wednesday's history because it cost him money doesn't strike the best tone.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,087
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #6 on: September 29, 2023, 04:49:36 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on September 29, 2023, 01:56:01 pm
I also don't know the background of this spat, so not going to defend the Wednesday fans to the hilt, but I am sometimes a bit sceptical when you see senior football figures invoke criticism of their families as "crossing a line" that then justifies them disregarding/misrepresenting the fanbase's concerns as a whole. Obviously if Chansiri's family was getting widespread abuse then that's unacceptable, regardless of how bad he is as an owner. But I'd be interested to see if he's extrapolating from a couple of psychos screaming into the Twitter void, to tar the wider fanbase with the same brush so he looks like the good guy.

Otherwise, the statement comes across as pretty self-pitying and out-of-touch rich owner spiel. Whether he's factually right or not, criticising the Peterborough pitch invasion sparked by probably the greatest comeback in Sheffield Wednesday's history because it cost him money doesn't strike the best tone.
He's put over £150m into the club apparently, he obviously gives a shit to be fair to him.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #7 on: September 29, 2023, 05:10:19 pm »
The people who moan that FSG aren't treated like Gods are the same people who bring them up in threads that are nothing to do with them, like all over the fucking site.

Just admit that you're addicted to moaning about moaning & having a pop at Al for shit he's not even said.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #8 on: September 29, 2023, 06:04:25 pm »
Al is growing a cult-like defence army lately  ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #9 on: September 29, 2023, 06:15:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September 29, 2023, 06:04:25 pm
Al is growing a cult-like defence army lately  ;D

 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #10 on: September 30, 2023, 08:37:29 am »
I work with a Wednesday fan and from what hes told me this batshit behaviour is a regular occurrence from their chairman.This is a chairman who sacked the manager who got them promoted, has banned pretty much every ex-Wednesday player from watching the club and charges sky high ticket prices. He's so bad Ive even seen Sheff Utd fans feeling sympathy for the Wednesday fans.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,194
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #11 on: September 30, 2023, 08:49:41 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on September 29, 2023, 12:56:58 pm
Horrible club and fan base.

This. One of the worst for Hillsborough shouts.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,745
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #12 on: September 30, 2023, 03:12:38 pm »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #13 on: September 30, 2023, 03:57:02 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Bob Harris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 118
  • "for relaxing times, make it suntory time"
Re: Sheffield Wednesday - Dejphon Chansiri statement
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 30, 2023, 03:57:02 pm


What a scumbag, hope he gets a good kicking, and also his employer etc see the image although I think the plod have already got involved
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 