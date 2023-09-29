I don't know what the issues are at Sheffield Wednesday to be honest, but if supporters have been harassing and insulting his family members then that's completely out of line.



I also don't know the background of this spat, so not going to defend the Wednesday fans to the hilt, but I am sometimes a bit sceptical when you see senior football figures invoke criticism of their families as "crossing a line" that then justifies them disregarding/misrepresenting the fanbase's concerns as a whole. Obviously if Chansiri's family was getting widespread abuse then that's unacceptable, regardless of how bad he is as an owner. But I'd be interested to see if he's extrapolating from a couple of psychos screaming into the Twitter void, to tar the wider fanbase with the same brush so he looks like the good guy.Otherwise, the statement comes across as pretty self-pitying and out-of-touch rich owner spiel. Whether he's factually right or not, criticising the Peterborough pitch invasion sparked by probably the greatest comeback in Sheffield Wednesday's history because it cost him money doesn't strike the best tone.