Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?

ToneLa

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 10:59:09 pm
just back from Tenerife

Loved it. Brits aside wow there's so many of em there

but I spent xmas there. Loved it. 25 degrees most days.

Why did I come back??
SamLad

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
missing the fog?

btw time for a thread title change?
kesey

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Reply #722 on: Today at 12:05:59 am
I've just booked a flight to Mumbai in March . I haven't thought about the return as yet or other stuff like visas as go via Istanbul. Iam not even sure where I'll be heading when I get there . Them beaches in Kerela and Karnataka are nice like . So are the quiet spots up in the foothills . It hasn't sunk in yet but when it does the arl butterflies in the Manipura chakra will be telling us something .

Oh Crikey !
red_Mark1980

Holidays 2025 - What's your plans?
Reply #723 on: Today at 08:37:43 am
So far we have a few short trips away.

Florence in April, Berlin in August and September and Amsterdam in October (all running focused).

I'm away with some of my extended family to Crete in May, I've not been since I was 23 and went to Malia. Think this will be a slightly more sedated affair.

We had looked at a med cruise but the missus has very specific ideas and I just want something that doesn't allow kids and doesn't have days and days at sea.
9 kemlyn road

Re: Holidays 2025 - What's your plans?
Reply #724 on: Today at 09:21:59 am
Weve done a couple of med cruises and they were great.in a week you only spend one full day at sea the rest of the time it sail through the night so you leave one place and wake up the next day youre somewhere else .
We did a western med cruise with tui last year ,flew to palma boarded the ship there ,sailed overnight to Sardinia ,spent whole day at sea after leaving there,arrived at Naples,spent the day at Pompeii,overnight to Pisa day out there,overnight to Monaco ,day at Monte Carlo,over night to Barcelona,day there then back to palma and home .great holiday ,red hot weather,seen loads of places great cruise ,all inclusive and no kids.
red_Mark1980

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Reply #725 on: Today at 09:51:52 am
That's pretty much what we'd want (although having had a few days  in Pisa would prefer a different Italian port).

So did you specifically book a "no kids" one.

The missus has spoken to some agent who promised this, but when I had a look at deposits, times & prices you could book for under 17's which is very much not what I'm after (we have no kids and have no desire to spend time in the vicinity of kids).
9 kemlyn road

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Reply #726 on: Today at 10:13:38 am
Yes it was specifically no kids and we went during the school summer holidays and there was no kids on .
Done a few cruises and theyve all been the same .
Always found tui cruises good .plenty of different med cruises too ,we did the other side of Italy and Croatia one year which was very good .plenty of places we visited ,again, no kids .
Just to be clear ,were not anti kids ,got our own but weve been there ,done that now just want peace and quiet  ;D
As I say ,plenty of med cruises to choose from ,highly recommend them ,just depends on what you want
Red_Mist

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Reply #727 on: Today at 10:24:05 am
If you end up in Goa, we had a great hols in Feb 2020 just before Covid hit in a place called Agonda in south Goa. Very chilled and peaceful, unlike a lot of Goa now which is not what it once was back in the day.
