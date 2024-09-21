« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 30846 times)

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #600 on: September 21, 2024, 02:49:52 pm »
If wanting a kip then check if the airport has rooms. Seen some for super cheap and will often have a shower too.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #601 on: September 21, 2024, 07:12:40 pm »
Quote from: kesey on September 21, 2024, 12:37:34 am
Has anybody had any experience of them self - transfer flights ? I've just seen a flight from London to Rome ( CIA )  with a 15 hour layover and then I have to fly from Rome  ( FCO )  hours later so there is plenty of room for a fuck up on that one. Then from Rome it's to Riyadh with a 5 hour layover and then the big thing in the sky takes me to Dammam with a 14 hour layover and then it's off Shivaji ( Boom Shankara ) airport in Mumbai with a India's finest chai chai garam chai waiting for us   ;D

From what I've read about it all is the longer the layover the better as there is more space for error or if on time there's manouvering to be done outside of the airport or perhaps just have a quick bevvie and a kip.

The whole thing costs less than £200 which is dead cheap to get to Ma ' India. If anybody has any knowledge or experience of this then please do let us know.

Om Namaha Shivaya.
£200 from London to India? That's mad :D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #602 on: September 21, 2024, 07:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on September 12, 2024, 08:05:41 pm
Thanks for that. I have toyed with the idea of doing an extra day in Malaysia so I'll have another look at that. The 5 days in Singapore is really actually 4 days with flight timings and I'm not that keen to rush the last leg of the holiday. Will have another look though. Cheers!

Nice one, thanks mate! Yeah the Hawker centres are one of the big draws for me. I'm excited for the food on all legs of this trip to be honest. Will 100% be doing that Hell's Museum. My partner is well into Eastern spiriuality type stuff so will put it on the list.


Oh nice! Borneo looks incredible. It's on the "possible" list for next year for us. Have you been to the Maldives before?

Have you considered Langkawi as well ? Its such a beautiful tropical island and very different to Penang (which is also amazing). I would definitely recommend dropping some of the Singapore time to spend more time in Malaysia. Singapore is a 3 day max type of city.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #603 on: September 22, 2024, 07:12:37 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on September 19, 2024, 09:01:02 pm
Enjoy mate. The weather looks like perfection. High 20s, sunshine all the way. Went to Rhodes in the 90s and enjoyed it. Stayed at Pefkos, which was tiny at the time but I think has grown a fair bit since. Used to go to nearby Lindos in the evening, which was lovely. The Med will be like a warm bath :)

Cheers mate arrived early hours of this morning .the Mrs is still asleep .I'm currently on the balcony chilling with a coffee and some water watching the world go by. Lovely weather and a nice breeze too which takes the edge off.meant to be around 28 degrees all week so happy days! Yeah it's only a few minutes to Lindos which I've heard is stunning.from the drop off last night looks to be plenty of bars and restaurants round these ways to sample.but it's her 40th on Wednesday so will be going to Lindos probably tomorrow after getting our bearings today locally.will look for a nice restaurant in Lindos for her birthday Wednesday.was dreading going from Manchester but credit were it is due.we has checked in and we're through security within 20 minutes.time to relax now and unwind.thabjful to the reds for sending me on my way in a boss mood 😀
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #604 on: September 22, 2024, 09:16:27 am »
Quote from: Roady on September 22, 2024, 07:12:37 am
Cheers mate arrived early hours of this morning .the Mrs is still asleep .I'm currently on the balcony chilling with a coffee and some water watching the world go by. Lovely weather and a nice breeze too which takes the edge off.meant to be around 28 degrees all week so happy days! Yeah it's only a few minutes to Lindos which I've heard is stunning.from the drop off last night looks to be plenty of bars and restaurants round these ways to sample.but it's her 40th on Wednesday so will be going to Lindos probably tomorrow after getting our bearings today locally.will look for a nice restaurant in Lindos for her birthday Wednesday.was dreading going from Manchester but credit were it is due.we has checked in and we're through security within 20 minutes.time to relax now and unwind.thabjful to the reds for sending me on my way in a boss mood 😀
Nice one. Enjoy!

Yeah Manchester airport isnt bad these days. Much improved from those days when the queue was out the door!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #605 on: September 22, 2024, 01:20:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 18, 2024, 11:16:14 pm
All the closing weekend parties and I had no idea Manumission was still a thing.  Nobody I mention it to know what I'm talking about 😂😂
Its not the old Privilidge (Ku Club) night. That place has been derelict for about 7 years though scheduled to reopen next year. Cant imagine it will be as outrageous as the 90s nights but we'll see 🙈
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #606 on: September 22, 2024, 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 21, 2024, 07:12:40 pm
£200 from London to India? That's mad :D

It's actually gone down to £159
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #607 on: September 22, 2024, 01:35:56 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on September 22, 2024, 01:20:07 pm
Its not the old Privilidge (Ku Club) night. That place has been derelict for about 7 years though scheduled to reopen next year. Cant imagine it will be as outrageous as the 90s nights but we'll see 🙈

No probably not and I had no idea it had been derelict either.

Was that the old church/cathedral with a swimming pool in it? 

I seem to recall the amazing stained glass windows and a walkway across the pool that everyone ended up in at the end of the night.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #608 on: September 22, 2024, 06:33:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 21, 2024, 07:12:40 pm
£200 from London to India? That's mad :D
I've not calculated but sound like about seven years out of your life.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #609 on: September 22, 2024, 06:45:44 pm »
Currently at Munich airport after a long weekend including spending yesterday at the Oktoberfest. Highly recommended but I'm struggling a bit today  :D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #610 on: September 23, 2024, 02:32:44 pm »
Quote from: kesey on September 22, 2024, 01:22:22 pm
It's actually gone down to £159

Just chatting about your trip to a New Zealander and he's found flights to Australia for £200.

Ryan Air to Athens £30 the Scoot?  Airlines from Athens to Sydney via Singapore for 200 Ozzy dollars!!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #611 on: September 23, 2024, 05:17:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September 22, 2024, 01:35:56 pm
No probably not and I had no idea it had been derelict either.

Was that the old church/cathedral with a swimming pool in it? 

I seem to recall the amazing stained glass windows and a walkway across the pool that everyone ended up in at the end of the night.
no that doesnt remind me of anywhere to be honest. Heres Freddie at the Ku Club (original name) in 87
https://youtu.be/pPG5DP2RQZk?si=LcUjFl30avqte7iD
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #612 on: September 23, 2024, 06:21:27 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on September 23, 2024, 05:17:07 pm
no that doesnt remind me of anywhere to be honest. Heres Freddie at the Ku Club (original name) in 87
https://youtu.be/pPG5DP2RQZk?si=LcUjFl30avqte7iD

Just checked and it was Privilege Club and later Amnesia.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #613 on: September 29, 2024, 01:43:44 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  7, 2024, 07:04:51 pm
My sort of sister in law is going there in a few weeks.. currently on a sabbatical with her fiance in Australia

Any tips for then?

Bit of a late reply, apologies.

Where are they looking to go and what do they want to do? The Caribbean coast is amazing. Cartagena is a must, especially the old walled city. Barranquilla is a lovely city too. There are tons of restaurants, cafes, bars, and you name it there. The heat and humidity is oppressive though. Sunscreen (lots of it), light clothing and bug spray are a must.

Medellin is a great cosmopolitan city. Very green and modern. The weather is also great. Not as hot and the humidity is nothing like the northern cities. Guatapé and Salento are lovely little towns that I'd recommend. Of course if you go to Salento you must go to Valle de Cocora or Parque del Cafe. Prepare for a lot of walking in any of those places. Flights within most of these places are about 30-60 minutes long. Avianca and LATAM are the airlines I'd go with and they're not expensive for local flights.

Is Colombia safe? You bet it is. Just be smart. Don't wear expensive jewelry and keep your belongings (wallets, phones, etc) in your front pockets. Don't go around flashing your phone or other electronics everywhere. Avoid bad areas. You can easily Google or ask a local where not to go and it's pretty obvious too. Avoid the yellow taxis. Uber is a great and fairly inexpensive way to get around. Cards are accepted almost everywhere but always have some cash on you in case you wander into a small and local restaurant or shop and you see something you like.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #614 on: October 4, 2024, 10:03:13 am »
We've just booked four nights in Tenerife for early November. Would usually be inclined to explore the option of a city break or something to have put a bit more thought into, but we had the time of and just wanted a quick & easy escape for a last dose of sunshine for the year.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #615 on: October 4, 2024, 10:05:18 am »
Quote from: jackh on October  4, 2024, 10:03:13 am
We've just booked four nights in Tenerife for early November. Would usually be inclined to explore the option of a city break or something to have put a bit more thought into, but we had the time of and just wanted a quick & easy escape for a last dose of sunshine for the year.

Nice. Weather will be lovely as usual hopefully.

We're away in 3 weeks, I so need a rest from work
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #616 on: October 4, 2024, 10:37:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  4, 2024, 10:05:18 am
Nice. Weather will be lovely as usual hopefully.

We're away in 3 weeks, I so need a rest from work

Yeah, I've never been and never actually looked at it as an option for this time of year - looks like early- to mid-20s can be expected, so I feel like it should be decent unless we're really unlucky.

Where are you heading? I'm returning to my previous department following a secondment that I've really enjoyed this year - my break comes just a week and a half later, so I might be due a rest myself ;D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #617 on: October 4, 2024, 11:55:35 am »
Quote from: jackh on October  4, 2024, 10:37:31 am
Yeah, I've never been and never actually looked at it as an option for this time of year - looks like early- to mid-20s can be expected, so I feel like it should be decent unless we're really unlucky.

Where are you heading? I'm returning to my previous department following a secondment that I've really enjoyed this year - my break comes just a week and a half later, so I might be due a rest myself ;D

Been going to Tenerife every winter since 2007, used to be January until the eldest started senior school, now we go Feb time. Always mid 20's, only ever had one poor week, but we were there for a fortnight so didn't matter. Where abouts you heading to?

Just Portugal for a break, something easy. I'm knackered, I'm on my 12 straight day, I've had four days off since the start of Sept and 4 15 hour days in that time.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #618 on: October 4, 2024, 12:01:08 pm »
Just booked a week in Lanzarote for January. Any recommendations? 😊

Also, were planning our first trip to Thailand next July. Were likely heading to Koh Samui as it seems to have good weather during our summer. Has anyone been before? Any advice on which flights to book?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #619 on: October 4, 2024, 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  4, 2024, 11:55:35 am
Been going to Tenerife every winter since 2007, used to be January until the eldest started senior school, now we go Feb time. Always mid 20's, only ever had one poor week, but we were there for a fortnight so didn't matter. Where abouts you heading to?

Just Portugal for a break, something easy. I'm knackered, I'm on my 12 straight day, I've had four days off since the start of Sept and 4 15 hour days in that time.

Great - that's reassuring. Staying at Tivoli at La Caleta in the SW. Plan is basically just to switch off, but I'm definitely open to some day-trip recommendations seeing as you're a regular visitor!

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #620 on: October 4, 2024, 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: jackh on October  4, 2024, 12:01:40 pm
Great - that's reassuring. Staying at Tivoli at La Caleta in the SW. Plan is basically just to switch off, but I'm definitely open to some day-trip recommendations seeing as you're a regular visitor!



That side is the better one for weather in the winter, its usually 2 or 3 c warmer than the airport and the north side is cooler.

Because the kids were babies, we've never done trips, we basically just dossed in the hotel. As they hit teens, westarted staying at an All Inclusive in Los Gigantes, its a bit isolated but they were happy playing pool all day/footy/table tennis/mini golf or on the tablets so me and her just blobbed by the pool, it was usually our first time off in 6 months, so both of us were dead on our feet. This year was our first time down in Fanabe and we loved it, found a couple of cheap restaurants and just went along the front of a night,listening to live music

Siam Park is local to where you are and is worth a visit if you like water parks, we've done that twice, my Ma did Loro Parque, that's supposed to be boss - they also do trips up Teide, which I plan on doing in 2026 with the eldest at least.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #621 on: October 4, 2024, 01:10:16 pm »
If I could give one recommendation for Tenerife it would be to take a trip to the Hard Rock Hotel at the top end of Adeje. They do a day pass for 50 per adult and 25 per child to use the facilities, but the bonus is they give you the money back on a card to spend in the restaurants and bars on site so it effectively makes it free to use their facilities for the day. Had a great time when we went in July.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #622 on: October 4, 2024, 02:14:17 pm »
Lapland on 30th nov

day trip costing a fortune

I did atleast get some money back, 150 in compensation as they moved from flights from Dublin to Belfast, it actually suited me better to go from Belfast

Two days after my son turns 7

He doesnt know yet
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #623 on: October 4, 2024, 03:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on October  4, 2024, 01:10:16 pm
If I could give one recommendation for Tenerife it would be to take a trip to the Hard Rock Hotel at the top end of Adeje. They do a day pass for 50 per adult and 25 per child to use the facilities, but the bonus is they give you the money back on a card to spend in the restaurants and bars on site so it effectively makes it free to use their facilities for the day. Had a great time when we went in July.

Yeah they've taken over the old beach lido and made it private. We used to stay over in Callao Salvaje and walk to Playa Paraiso in the mornings and I remember the hotels taking it over.

We're doing Fanabe in 2026, so I'll suggest that to the missus as a day out - its only about 30 mins on the bus from Fanabe to Paraiso
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #624 on: October 4, 2024, 03:18:28 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  4, 2024, 02:14:17 pm
Lapland on 30th nov

day trip costing a fortune

I did atleast get some money back, 150 in compensation as they moved from flights from Dublin to Belfast, it actually suited me better to go from Belfast

Two days after my son turns 7

He doesnt know yet

He'll love that, he'll be bouncing in the airport when he finds out.

We looked at doing it, but the kids sussed there was no Father Christmas by the time they were 6 and the cost was like "fuck off, we can do a week in Tenerife for that" ;D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #625 on: October 4, 2024, 03:50:13 pm »
It was on a different thread to this one but there was recent discussion about paying things abroad and what sort of card to use etc, I wanted to say I got back from 2 weeks in Greece having used my new Currensea card exclusively and it's excellent. It's not like a Revolut etc where it's a seperate account you have to feed money into, whenever you use the card Currensea themselves make the payment in the local currency and then charge you by direct debit. You have to set up open banking ahead of time so they can perform a check that funds are in place, but after that it all just works.

What I really liked was the instant notification to the phone showing the transaction in both Euros and GBP, and inside the app it also gave you an estimate of how much you'd saved using the base exchange rate compared to using an estimated one a bank might use. In 2 weeks (eating at reasonably priced tavernas) I'd saved an estimated £13.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #626 on: October 4, 2024, 03:55:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  4, 2024, 03:18:28 pm
He'll love that, he'll be bouncing in the airport when he finds out.

We looked at doing it, but the kids sussed there was no Father Christmas by the time they were 6 and the cost was like "fuck off, we can do a week in Tenerife for that" ;D
shame they found out so early, I think that is too soon

it is expensive but it will be a one and only I imagine
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #627 on: October 4, 2024, 05:32:36 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on October  4, 2024, 03:55:19 pm
shame they found out so early, I think that is too soon

it is expensive but it will be a one and only I imagine

The eldest was a brain box at 5, he worked it out he couldn't fly around the world not matter what. Then, one Xmas eve I crept in the room, hung the stocking at the end of the bunkbed, he sat bolt upright said "I told you he wasn't real" and went back to sleep ;D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #628 on: October 4, 2024, 09:21:07 pm »
Hahahaha jesus

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #629 on: Today at 10:34:14 am »
Just got back from nearly 4 weeks in Japan. AMAZING!!! My new favourite country I have ever been to, it was an amazing experience of a totally different lifestyle, culture, etc... weather amazing while there albeit dead humid, food blew my mind away, even small random cafes and restaurants had phenomenal food.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #630 on: Today at 10:43:54 am »
Quote from: jackh on October  4, 2024, 12:01:40 pm
Great - that's reassuring. Staying at Tivoli at La Caleta in the SW. Plan is basically just to switch off, but I'm definitely open to some day-trip recommendations seeing as you're a regular visitor!



Im off to Tenerife soon and from where we stay I do the odd little run to La Caleta a couple of mornings to burn off all the pastries I then consumer at breakfast. :D Nixe little spot.

Will leave the recommendations to Rob though - were pretty lazy and barely leave the hotel!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #631 on: Today at 01:17:11 pm »
We should declare Tenerife the official rawk holiday destination. Will be there for a week starting 31st of October. It will be my third or fourth time. First one was as a teen some 30 years ago. Love the Canary Islands, because you can go there basically whenever you want and have nice weather. Was in Gran Canaria a few weeks ago and just need another week in the sun before looking for a new job.
