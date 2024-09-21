Great - that's reassuring. Staying at Tivoli at La Caleta in the SW. Plan is basically just to switch off, but I'm definitely open to some day-trip recommendations seeing as you're a regular visitor!
That side is the better one for weather in the winter, its usually 2 or 3 c warmer than the airport and the north side is cooler.
Because the kids were babies, we've never done trips, we basically just dossed in the hotel. As they hit teens, westarted staying at an All Inclusive in Los Gigantes, its a bit isolated but they were happy playing pool all day/footy/table tennis/mini golf or on the tablets so me and her just blobbed by the pool, it was usually our first time off in 6 months, so both of us were dead on our feet. This year was our first time down in Fanabe and we loved it, found a couple of cheap restaurants and just went along the front of a night,listening to live music
Siam Park is local to where you are and is worth a visit if you like water parks, we've done that twice, my Ma did Loro Parque, that's supposed to be boss - they also do trips up Teide, which I plan on doing in 2026 with the eldest at least.