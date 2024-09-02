Anyone spent much time in Sweden during summer months (or any Swedish rawkites about)?



We are looking at next year to combine a bit of city time, some archipelago based chill and a bit of proper nature/wilderness. Is two weeks reasonable for this?



Been to Stockholm and Gothenburg for work purposes.Both are nice cities though Stockholm is by far the most interesting to visit. Reckon you could easily do Stockholm in 2-3 days though.Theres defo loads of countryside/beach things you can do in Sweden in the summer. Most of my Swedish work colleagues do 3-4 weeks in their cabins in the North of Sweden in June/July.Like others have said it's quite expensive compared to other European countries. Cheaper than Norway but Id say similar to Denmark in price of food and drink.Just come back from the US and price of food and drink (plus hotel) was really expensive. I was in mid-beach Miami and it was routinely $10-14 a beer. 4 for dinner at somewhere reasonable was $250-275 with a tip (20-30%). I knew it was going to be expensive so cant really complain but the reality of being there made the cost seem a lot more real!