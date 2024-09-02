...and 5 days in Singapore.
Spago lounge on the 57th floor at MBS is a great way to end your holiday - it's not super-spendy for a few beers and snacks.
I'm sure you know about the Hawker food culture and Little India, China Town etc. All are ace.
The maddest thing (in a fun and creepy way
) worth seeing in Singapore is the Hell museum that was created by the Tiger Balm brothers, it gives insight to Taoism and the belief in fate varies across Eastern religions.
If 5 days is too much you can take a short ferry to one of the nearby Indonesian Island resorts like Cempedak*
It's about £200 per person per night - but all inclusive and proper worth it if you've got any spends left
good luck, I just left Singapore and had a lovely time there for a few years, it's super safe (and Malaysia is also very safe), which can be a real bonus to help you relax when you've been traveling.