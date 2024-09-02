« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 26700 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,163
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #560 on: September 2, 2024, 11:06:00 am »
Quote from: vladis voice on August 27, 2024, 06:28:38 pm
Anyone spent much time in Sweden during summer months (or any Swedish rawkites about)?

We are looking at next year to combine a bit of city time, some archipelago based chill and a bit of proper nature/wilderness. Is two weeks reasonable for this?

Been to Stockholm and Gothenburg for work purposes.

Both are nice cities though Stockholm is by far the most interesting to visit. Reckon you could easily do Stockholm in 2-3 days though.

Theres defo loads of countryside/beach things you can do in Sweden in the summer. Most of my Swedish work colleagues do 3-4 weeks in their cabins in the North of Sweden in June/July.

Like others have said it's quite expensive compared to other European countries. Cheaper than Norway but Id say similar to Denmark in price of food and drink.

Just come back from the US and price of food and drink (plus hotel) was really expensive. I was in mid-beach Miami and it was routinely $10-14 a beer. 4 for dinner at somewhere reasonable was $250-275 with a tip (20-30%). I knew it was going to be expensive so cant really complain but the reality of being there made the cost seem a lot more real!
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,976
  • SPQR
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #561 on: September 7, 2024, 02:18:43 pm »
Traveled to Colombia this summer. Brilliant people, food, culture, and just about everything (bar the oppressive heat in the north). It's also completely safe if you've got your wits about you. I'll definitely return and would recommend it to everyone.
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,801
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #562 on: September 7, 2024, 07:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on September  7, 2024, 02:18:43 pm
Traveled to Colombia this summer. Brilliant people, food, culture, and just about everything (bar the oppressive heat in the north). It's also completely safe if you've got your wits about you. I'll definitely return and would recommend it to everyone.

My sort of sister in law is going there in a few weeks.. currently on a sabbatical with her fiance in Australia

Any tips for then?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #563 on: September 7, 2024, 11:47:04 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  7, 2024, 07:04:51 pm
My sort of sister in law is going there in a few weeks.. currently on a sabbatical with her fiance in Australia

Any tips for then?
buy more sunscreen.  hot as hell in Colombia.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #564 on: September 8, 2024, 09:20:43 am »
Medellin is incredible and should 100% be included in your trip. Guatape is beautiful as well.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #565 on: September 10, 2024, 02:02:12 pm »
Right. Who forgot to mention that FKK after the beach name in Croatia means its a nudist beach
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #566 on: September 10, 2024, 02:16:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 10, 2024, 02:02:12 pm
Right. Who forgot to mention that FKK after the beach name in Croatia means its a nudist beach

Are you asking because you didn't want to go to a nudist beach or because you were overdressed when you got there?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #567 on: September 10, 2024, 03:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 10, 2024, 02:16:20 pm
Are you asking because you didn't want to go to a nudist beach or because you were overdressed when you got there?
It certainly wasnt our intention!

But when in Rome (or Croatia in this case) :)

Was quite funny actually. We thought wed found this nice secluded cove. Just us there, and another couple who were in the B sea.

We set up, start sunbathing and then they emerged from the ocean. Initially we thought they were just being brave or but then a few others arrived and disrobed.

Then youre kinda left thinking ok do we stay and just try and make it look like we knew it all along, do we get up and leave Immediately.

Ended up staying for a bit and I did my bit for nudism. Quite liberating actually.

Not sure well be hurrying back though  ;D :lickin

Now wheres that resurrected thread with people posting photos of themselves
« Last Edit: September 10, 2024, 03:40:34 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,768
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #568 on: September 11, 2024, 08:24:53 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 10, 2024, 03:30:07 pm
It certainly wasnt our intention!

But when in Rome (or Croatia in this case) :)

Was quite funny actually. We thought wed found this nice secluded cove. Just us there, and another couple who were in the B sea.

We set up, start sunbathing and then they emerged from the ocean. Initially we thought they were just being brave or but then a few others arrived and disrobed.

Then youre kinda left thinking ok do we stay and just try and make it look like we knew it all along, do we get up and leave Immediately.

Ended up staying for a bit and I did my bit for nudism. Quite liberating actually.

Not sure well be hurrying back though  ;D :lickin

Now wheres that resurrected thread with people posting photos of themselves

We did the same in Formentera. We also went nude snorkelling, which was amazing.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,906
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #569 on: September 11, 2024, 10:27:16 am »
Leave for Japan in a week. I have dreamed of going since I was a wee one, I am so excited... woooo!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,465
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #570 on: September 11, 2024, 10:31:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 11, 2024, 08:24:53 am
We did the same in Formentera. We also went nude snorkelling, which was amazing.

Did that attract the fish?
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,532
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #571 on: September 11, 2024, 11:43:41 am »
November trip to Mexico coming around quickly.

Would usually have long since planned everything by now but have been a bit lax on the organisation of this trip.

Have got a bit of a plan now:

- Mexico City
- Puerto Escondido (Oaxaca) for some beach time
- Mexico City again (Revolution Day which should be interesting)
- Puebla

Whilst in Mexico City I'm planning a few days trips out to Teotihuacan, Grutas Tolantongo and Tepozteco.





Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #572 on: September 11, 2024, 11:48:18 am »
Quote from: .adam on September 11, 2024, 11:43:41 am
November trip to Mexico coming around quickly.

This sounds incredible. Oaxaca is meant to be incredible for food (Im sure this is part of your reason for going!) and Ive always wanted to go. Give us your thoughts once youre back!

November for us is: 10 days in Sri Lanka, 6 days in Malaysia (KL / Penang / maybe some rainforest action) and 5 days in Singapore.

This afternoon Im hopefully going to put in a request for a 5 month sabbatical, starting in Feb 2025. I think your Mexico post might have just put Mexico on the agenda for that (Japan and Vietnam the only two places weve decided on so far for that).
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #573 on: September 11, 2024, 12:57:59 pm »
5 days in Singapore is quite a lot as a tourist. I worked there for 3 weeks; had about 2 1/2 days off and still had time to see everything I wanted to. Youll be able to really see everything the country has to offer in the amount of time youre there.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,768
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #574 on: September 11, 2024, 03:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 11, 2024, 10:31:54 am
Did that attract the fish?
Just the tiddlers.  :sad

I'm sitting by the pool in Palma at the moment while Mrs Spion has a dip.

A nice 81° at the moment. 🌞
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,465
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #575 on: September 11, 2024, 03:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 11, 2024, 03:15:15 pm
Just the tiddlers.  :sad

I'm sitting by the pool in Palma at the moment while Mrs Spion has a dip.

A nice 81° at the moment. 🌞

Nice. We went to Majorca at the start of the summer hols. Went into Palma one night, thought it was very nice. Are you staying in the city or just outside?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,768
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #576 on: September 11, 2024, 04:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 11, 2024, 03:55:24 pm
Nice. We went to Majorca at the start of the summer hols. Went into Palma one night, thought it was very nice. Are you staying in the city or just outside?
We're on the harbour front. Only staying here two nights then going to Cala D'or for seven nights. Majorca is the only Balearic I'd not been to, so this is my first time in Palma. We really like it. The centre is really historic.

I just picked up a property brochure for curiosities sake. Saw a nice villa, but my budget can't quite stretch to the £15.4m they're asking.  :o

I got a nice photo of Mrs Spion standing in front of some "Tourists Go Home" graffiti.  ;D
« Last Edit: September 11, 2024, 04:22:24 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #577 on: September 11, 2024, 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on September 11, 2024, 11:48:18 am
...and 5 days in Singapore.


Spago lounge on the 57th floor at MBS is a great way to end your holiday - it's not super-spendy for a few beers and snacks.
I'm sure you know about the Hawker food culture and Little India, China Town etc. All are ace.
The maddest thing (in a fun and creepy way  ;D) worth seeing in Singapore is the Hell museum that was created by the Tiger Balm brothers, it gives insight to Taoism and the belief in fate varies across Eastern religions.

If 5 days is too much you can take a short ferry to one of the nearby Indonesian Island resorts like Cempedak*
It's about £200 per person per night - but all inclusive and proper worth it if you've got any spends left  ;D

good luck, I just left Singapore and had a lovely time there for a few years, it's super safe (and Malaysia is also very safe), which can be a real bonus to help you relax when you've been traveling.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,351
  • Truthiness
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #578 on: September 11, 2024, 04:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 11, 2024, 04:20:51 pm

I got a nice photo of Mrs Spion standing in front of some "Tourists Go Home" graffiti.  ;D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #579 on: September 11, 2024, 06:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 11, 2024, 10:31:54 am
Did that attract the fish?
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 11, 2024, 03:15:15 pm
Just the tiddlers.  :sad

I'm sitting by the pool in Palma at the moment while Mrs Spion has a dip.

A nice 81° at the moment. 🌞
Nice, I was slightly worried about the crabs (in the rock pool I sat in, obvs ;) ) But they werent interested in my tiddler
 
My better half went to Palma in June with her sister for a week. Been about 28 in Croatia today not sure what that is in Fahrenheit. Nobody should come to Croatia its shit




Its not but its unspoilt and it would be nice if it stayed like it
« Last Edit: September 11, 2024, 06:23:56 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,797
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #580 on: September 11, 2024, 08:27:44 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 10, 2024, 02:02:12 pm
Right. Who forgot to mention that FKK after the beach name in Croatia means its a nudist beach

FKK is actually a German invention. It means Freikörperkultur... True story...

Chilling on gran Canaria at the moment and following the news about fallish and almost winterish conditions in Central europe... ;D
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #581 on: September 11, 2024, 09:25:32 pm »
Quote from: stoa on September 11, 2024, 08:27:44 pm
FKK is actually a German invention. It means Freikörperkultur... True story...

Chilling on gran Canaria at the moment and following the news about fallish and almost winterish conditions in Central europe... ;D
Yes Free Body Culture. I looked it up after the second couple arrived and promptly declothed.

You live and learn. Perhaps one for Gulleysuckers thread :)
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,768
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #582 on: September 11, 2024, 11:05:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 11, 2024, 06:22:16 pm
Nice, I was slightly worried about the crabs (in the rock pool I sat in, obvs ;) ) But they werent interested in my tiddler
 
My better half went to Palma in June with her sister for a week. Been about 28 in Croatia today not sure what that is in Fahrenheit. Nobody should come to Croatia its shit




Its not but its unspoilt and it would be nice if it stayed like it
I've never been to Croatia. It sounds nice from what I've heard though. Ah, 28c is 82°f. 🌞

Well, we've enjoyed Palma, but we move onto Cala D'or tomorrow. Nice food today. Tapas earlier on, then a Guinness or two and more tapas at an Irish bar before a curry at a lovely Indian restaurant. Looking forward to a nice seafood paella later in the week.

Have a great time in Croatia. 🌞
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,163
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #583 on: September 12, 2024, 10:00:01 am »
Quote from: Rhi on September 11, 2024, 11:48:18 am

November for us is: 10 days in Sri Lanka, 6 days in Malaysia (KL / Penang / maybe some rainforest action) and 5 days in Singapore.


This sounds like a great holiday. I loved Malaysia when I went. I though KL was quite good for a
2-4 day visit. Id say the same about Singapore.

Really interested to hear how Penang is (and anywhere around there you go). I went to Borneo and probably the best place Ive ever been on holiday. Only place that came close was southern India around the Western Ghats (Kerala).

Really like this type of holiday but harder with younger kids. Would really like to do similar in South America.

Next holiday for me is Maldives over Xmas. 1st time Ive ever gone away over Xmas. My youngest isnt hugely impressed with not having Xmas at home though.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,107
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #584 on: September 12, 2024, 12:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 11, 2024, 11:05:49 pm
I've never been to Croatia. It sounds nice from what I've heard though. Ah, 28c is 82°f. 🌞

Well, we've enjoyed Palma, but we move onto Cala D'or tomorrow. Nice food today. Tapas earlier on, then a Guinness or two and more tapas at an Irish bar before a curry at a lovely Indian restaurant. Looking forward to a nice seafood paella later in the week.

Have a great time in Croatia. 🌞
Cheers, enjoy the rest of your holiday too.

No curry here unfortunately, mainly Italian type menus, which I guess isnt that surprising but weve had some really nice food wherever weve been.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #585 on: September 12, 2024, 08:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 11, 2024, 12:57:59 pm
5 days in Singapore is quite a lot as a tourist. I worked there for 3 weeks; had about 2 1/2 days off and still had time to see everything I wanted to. Youll be able to really see everything the country has to offer in the amount of time youre there.

Thanks for that. I have toyed with the idea of doing an extra day in Malaysia so I'll have another look at that. The 5 days in Singapore is really actually 4 days with flight timings and I'm not that keen to rush the last leg of the holiday. Will have another look though. Cheers!

Quote from: kavah on September 11, 2024, 04:36:22 pm
Spago lounge on the 57th floor at MBS is a great way to end your holiday - it's not super-spendy for a few beers and snacks.
I'm sure you know about the Hawker food culture and Little India, China Town etc. All are ace.
The maddest thing (in a fun and creepy way  ;D) worth seeing in Singapore is the Hell museum that was created by the Tiger Balm brothers, it gives insight to Taoism and the belief in fate varies across Eastern religions.

If 5 days is too much you can take a short ferry to one of the nearby Indonesian Island resorts like Cempedak*
It's about £200 per person per night - but all inclusive and proper worth it if you've got any spends left  ;D

good luck, I just left Singapore and had a lovely time there for a few years, it's super safe (and Malaysia is also very safe), which can be a real bonus to help you relax when you've been traveling.


Nice one, thanks mate! Yeah the Hawker centres are one of the big draws for me. I'm excited for the food on all legs of this trip to be honest. Will 100% be doing that Hell's Museum. My partner is well into Eastern spiriuality type stuff so will put it on the list.


Quote from: Jookie on September 12, 2024, 10:00:01 am
This sounds like a great holiday. I loved Malaysia when I went. I though KL was quite good for a
2-4 day visit. Id say the same about Singapore.

Really interested to hear how Penang is (and anywhere around there you go). I went to Borneo and probably the best place Ive ever been on holiday. Only place that came close was southern India around the Western Ghats (Kerala).

Really like this type of holiday but harder with younger kids. Would really like to do similar in South America.

Next holiday for me is Maldives over Xmas. 1st time Ive ever gone away over Xmas. My youngest isnt hugely impressed with not having Xmas at home though.

Oh nice! Borneo looks incredible. It's on the "possible" list for next year for us. Have you been to the Maldives before?
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Oscarmac

  • Kenny is King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #586 on: Today at 08:26:26 am »
Any recomendations for 2 bedroom places in Algarve with a pool? Looking at a 4 week stay, so would need a washing machine etc.

Ta muchly.
Logged
They are only great because we are on our knees......let us arise!
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 