Are you asking because you didn't want to go to a nudist beach or because you were overdressed when you got there?
It certainly wasnt our intention!
But when in Rome
(or Croatia in this case)
Was quite funny actually. We thought wed found this nice secluded cove. Just us there, and another couple who were in the B sea.
We set up, start sunbathing
and then they emerged from the ocean. Initially we thought they were just being brave or but then a few others arrived and disrobed.
Then youre kinda left thinking ok do we stay and just try and make it look like we knew it all along, do we get up and leave Immediately.
Ended up staying for a bit and I did my bit for nudism. Quite liberating actually.
Not sure well be hurrying back though
Now wheres that resurrected thread with people posting photos of themselves