Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 2, 2024, 11:06:00 am
Quote from: vladis voice on August 27, 2024, 06:28:38 pm
Anyone spent much time in Sweden during summer months (or any Swedish rawkites about)?

We are looking at next year to combine a bit of city time, some archipelago based chill and a bit of proper nature/wilderness. Is two weeks reasonable for this?

Been to Stockholm and Gothenburg for work purposes.

Both are nice cities though Stockholm is by far the most interesting to visit. Reckon you could easily do Stockholm in 2-3 days though.

Theres defo loads of countryside/beach things you can do in Sweden in the summer. Most of my Swedish work colleagues do 3-4 weeks in their cabins in the North of Sweden in June/July.

Like others have said it's quite expensive compared to other European countries. Cheaper than Norway but Id say similar to Denmark in price of food and drink.

Just come back from the US and price of food and drink (plus hotel) was really expensive. I was in mid-beach Miami and it was routinely $10-14 a beer. 4 for dinner at somewhere reasonable was $250-275 with a tip (20-30%). I knew it was going to be expensive so cant really complain but the reality of being there made the cost seem a lot more real!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 7, 2024, 02:18:43 pm
Traveled to Colombia this summer. Brilliant people, food, culture, and just about everything (bar the oppressive heat in the north). It's also completely safe if you've got your wits about you. I'll definitely return and would recommend it to everyone.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 7, 2024, 07:04:51 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on September  7, 2024, 02:18:43 pm
Traveled to Colombia this summer. Brilliant people, food, culture, and just about everything (bar the oppressive heat in the north). It's also completely safe if you've got your wits about you. I'll definitely return and would recommend it to everyone.

My sort of sister in law is going there in a few weeks.. currently on a sabbatical with her fiance in Australia

Any tips for then?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 7, 2024, 11:47:04 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  7, 2024, 07:04:51 pm
My sort of sister in law is going there in a few weeks.. currently on a sabbatical with her fiance in Australia

Any tips for then?
buy more sunscreen.  hot as hell in Colombia.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 8, 2024, 09:20:43 am
Medellin is incredible and should 100% be included in your trip. Guatape is beautiful as well.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 02:02:12 pm
Right. Who forgot to mention that FKK after the beach name in Croatia means its a nudist beach
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 02:16:20 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:02:12 pm
Right. Who forgot to mention that FKK after the beach name in Croatia means its a nudist beach

Are you asking because you didn't want to go to a nudist beach or because you were overdressed when you got there?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 03:30:07 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 02:16:20 pm
Are you asking because you didn't want to go to a nudist beach or because you were overdressed when you got there?
It certainly wasnt our intention!

But when in Rome (or Croatia in this case) :)

Was quite funny actually. We thought wed found this nice secluded cove. Just us there, and another couple who were in the B sea.

We set up, start sunbathing and then they emerged from the ocean. Initially we thought they were just being brave or but then a few others arrived and disrobed.

Then youre kinda left thinking ok do we stay and just try and make it look like we knew it all along, do we get up and leave Immediately.

Ended up staying for a bit and I did my bit for nudism. Quite liberating actually.

Not sure well be hurrying back though  ;D :lickin

Now wheres that resurrected thread with people posting photos of themselves
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 08:24:53 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:30:07 pm
It certainly wasnt our intention!

But when in Rome (or Croatia in this case) :)

Was quite funny actually. We thought wed found this nice secluded cove. Just us there, and another couple who were in the B sea.

We set up, start sunbathing and then they emerged from the ocean. Initially we thought they were just being brave or but then a few others arrived and disrobed.

Then youre kinda left thinking ok do we stay and just try and make it look like we knew it all along, do we get up and leave Immediately.

Ended up staying for a bit and I did my bit for nudism. Quite liberating actually.

Not sure well be hurrying back though  ;D :lickin

Now wheres that resurrected thread with people posting photos of themselves

We did the same in Formentera. We also went nude snorkelling, which was amazing.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 10:27:16 am
Leave for Japan in a week. I have dreamed of going since I was a wee one, I am so excited... woooo!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 10:31:54 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:24:53 am
We did the same in Formentera. We also went nude snorkelling, which was amazing.

Did that attract the fish?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 11:43:41 am
November trip to Mexico coming around quickly.

Would usually have long since planned everything by now but have been a bit lax on the organisation of this trip.

Have got a bit of a plan now:

- Mexico City
- Puerto Escondido (Oaxaca) for some beach time
- Mexico City again (Revolution Day which should be interesting)
- Puebla

Whilst in Mexico City I'm planning a few days trips out to Teotihuacan, Grutas Tolantongo and Tepozteco.





Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 11:48:18 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 11:43:41 am
November trip to Mexico coming around quickly.

This sounds incredible. Oaxaca is meant to be incredible for food (Im sure this is part of your reason for going!) and Ive always wanted to go. Give us your thoughts once youre back!

November for us is: 10 days in Sri Lanka, 6 days in Malaysia (KL / Penang / maybe some rainforest action) and 5 days in Singapore.

This afternoon Im hopefully going to put in a request for a 5 month sabbatical, starting in Feb 2025. I think your Mexico post might have just put Mexico on the agenda for that (Japan and Vietnam the only two places weve decided on so far for that).
