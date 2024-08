Partner and I went on a bit of a rash of bookings yesterday almost to get the next year in order. All inclusive booked next month in Cyprus (Protaras - can do a day trip to Nicosia that way), three different options for Japan in April lined up (probably 10 nights including Tokyo and Kyoto) and finally a few hotels along the Dalmatian coast for June next year.



Vietnam and Cambodia we are going to delay to 2026, as my uncle’s wife is Japanese and they will be over in Tokyo for a week when we are, so we switched our holiday plans - at their insistence - so that we could have a fluent guide for part of whilst we’re there.