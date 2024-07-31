« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 20494 times)

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #480 on: July 31, 2024, 11:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Demo on July 31, 2024, 01:08:06 pm
Bugger! Really that bad?

Had a great time there but it was years ago, so has likely changed a fair bit..  Done the desert safari/oasis trip, st Catherine monastery, Sinai, etc.  not into diving but as others have said, its popular for water based activities.  Think I went during our winter (Nov) and weather was great.  About a 5 hour flight from UK I think. Stayed in a decent hotel called the Movenpick, 5-10 min walk to main shops/bars/restaurants area
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #481 on: August 1, 2024, 12:42:12 am »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #482 on: August 1, 2024, 01:33:34 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July 17, 2024, 11:27:39 am
Nice one mate, thanks very much

Canaries are great during winter. I remember one time getting on the plane after walking through snow and then having sunny and warm 25 degrees on one of the islands (don't remember which one it was, because I've been to all the bigger ones at least once in the colder months).

Will be going to Gran Canaria in September for ten days. I quit my job and my last day is August 31st. I've just gotten sick of most of the people I work with and I also want to do something different. So, I have vacations now, work the last week of August and then I'll be unemployed. The plan is to not actively look for a job in September and October and just enjoy life a bit before getting back into the daily grind. A week or so ago I decided to go on a holiday abroad as I haven't been for a while except for the weekend in Paris when we made the final. I was thinking about maybe going to Greece, but then decided to go to the Canary Islands again, because I love Spain and Spanish. Really looking forward to it now.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #483 on: August 1, 2024, 06:51:15 am »
Managed to talk my partner into another holiday, last week of September. Weve just come back from a small seaside town outside of Girona. Was lovely, not too touristy, some great restaurants and the hotel was good. Weather was hit and miss - 4 days of sun, 3 overcast - but a nice area Id go back to.

Looking at potentially Sicily. With it being that time of September we want somewhere that will still be sunshine and north of 25 (28 - 30 preferable) and I really want to see Sicily which I think would have both the potential for sun and some site seeing whilst were there.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #484 on: August 1, 2024, 08:27:55 am »
Heading to Sitges tomorrow, coastal town close to Barcelona. Anyone been?
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #485 on: August 1, 2024, 08:28:27 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July 31, 2024, 04:51:36 pm
Cheers - looking at both of these!


On Sharm we went in 2011. Was pleasant enough and good value for money but as has been mentioned above, outside the hotel you spend a lot of time being hassled to buy shit. I wouldnt race back. Weather was nice though and the see is gorgeous if you like snorkelling or scuba.
Think my brother went around then with this then wife and said the same

She ended up with a really bad stomach upset one day, when they realised they start demanding mad money in hotel for loo roll seeing how she was

Supply and demand, she was literally crying at them
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #486 on: August 1, 2024, 10:39:43 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  1, 2024, 06:51:15 am
I really want to see Sicily which I think would have both the potential for sun and some site seeing whilst were there.

Great place. Been a couple of times, let me know if you want any recommendations.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #487 on: August 1, 2024, 08:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August  1, 2024, 08:27:55 am
Heading to Sitges tomorrow, coastal town close to Barcelona. Anyone been?

Years ago, got the worst sunburn of my life on the beach there is all I remember. Forgot to apply to my feet. Big gay hotspot, was back then anyway, lots of house music and well groomed in-shape men everywhere
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #488 on: August 2, 2024, 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  1, 2024, 06:51:15 am
Managed to talk my partner into another holiday, last week of September. Weve just come back from a small seaside town outside of Girona. Was lovely, not too touristy, some great restaurants and the hotel was good. Weather was hit and miss - 4 days of sun, 3 overcast - but a nice area Id go back to.

Looking at potentially Sicily. With it being that time of September we want somewhere that will still be sunshine and north of 25 (28 - 30 preferable) and I really want to see Sicily which I think would have both the potential for sun and some site seeing whilst were there.

What was the name of the resort?
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #489 on: August 2, 2024, 11:14:28 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August  1, 2024, 08:16:07 pm
Years ago, got the worst sunburn of my life on the beach there is all I remember. Forgot to apply to my feet. Big gay hotspot, was back then anyway, lots of house music and well groomed in-shape men everywhere

And then one buffoon with big swollen feet. :D

Week off next week, over in the Costa Del Antrim. Beautiful part of the world. Just comes with fairly shite weather.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #490 on: August 2, 2024, 12:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August  1, 2024, 08:27:55 am
Heading to Sitges tomorrow, coastal town close to Barcelona. Anyone been?
Go-to holiday spot for a few of my gay friends. Very popular place for older LGBT couples.

And funnily enough, the place where my mum and dad honeymooned back in the late 60s  ;D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #491 on: August 2, 2024, 12:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Demo on July 31, 2024, 01:08:06 pm
Bugger! Really that bad?
I think it's worse for females from others I've spoken to.

We got ill for a day and abit off some food we had there. I definitely wouldn't recommend it although I was asked if I wanted a second wife ;D

Quote from: SamLad on July 31, 2024, 01:09:51 pm
we did a few days there a while back - not all-inclusive.  place was fine but mostly aimed at water-sports enthusiasts IIRC.
Yeah never did all inclusive although I've never done that anywhere. Just not what I hoped it would be.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #492 on: August 2, 2024, 03:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August  1, 2024, 08:27:55 am
Heading to Sitges tomorrow, coastal town close to Barcelona. Anyone been?

Sitges is lovely, really chilled vibe and a pretty town. Good access to Barca. We went as a big family group and I dont have any particular tips or recommendations but its great, hope you enjoy!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #493 on: August 3, 2024, 12:22:25 pm »
Well finally booked Dubai but gone for 1st of June so hopefully the heat /humidity won't be as bad as it is Jul/Aug. Went for Sofitel the Palm resort so no need to venture out from the pool and air con much so should be manageable, I can take being hot in the day but can't be arsed sweating like a mofo in the evenings though so guess we'll see 😂
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #494 on: August 3, 2024, 12:24:42 pm »
Skint this year but have squirrelled enough away to put a deposit down on a trip to Hurghada in March next year. All-inclusive job. Recommendations for day-trips welcome!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #495 on: August 3, 2024, 12:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on August  3, 2024, 12:24:42 pm
Skint this year but have squirrelled enough away to put a deposit down on a trip to Hurghada in March next year. All-inclusive job. Recommendations for day-trips welcome!
boat/snorkeling trips are good there. Make sure you put life jackets on though and don't be  a cocky twat like me and not wear one, it wasn't a enjoyable experience in the choppy waters that day I can tell you 😬😂 think they do desert quad bike trips as well.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #496 on: August 3, 2024, 05:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Motty on August  3, 2024, 12:49:31 pm
boat/snorkeling trips are good there. Make sure you put life jackets on though and don't be  a cocky twat like me and not wear one, it wasn't a enjoyable experience in the choppy waters that day I can tell you 😬😂 think they do desert quad bike trips as well.

Thanks! Cairo is in the list of trips you can do but the round trip is insanely long. Might have considered it if I were going for a fortnight.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #497 on: August 4, 2024, 12:34:21 am »
Quote from: Bennett on August  3, 2024, 05:44:51 pm
Thanks! Cairo is in the list of trips you can do but the round trip is insanely long. Might have considered it if I were going for a fortnight.
I'd of loved to have done a couple of the Cairo/pyramid trips but yeah same as you I couldn't be arsed being on a bus for that long to be honest, like you say maybe if I was there for 2 weeks I'd have endured it
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #498 on: August 4, 2024, 08:00:34 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August  1, 2024, 08:27:55 am
Heading to Sitges tomorrow, coastal town close to Barcelona. Anyone been?

Yeah 60yrs ago.  Beautiful seafront, really wide pavements and orange trees along the roads.  It's probably all been built on by now though 😔
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #499 on: Today at 12:46:43 pm »
Going to Croatia for 10 days in September, Pula area. Never been before but we fancied a change from Greece or Spain.

Surprised at how short the flight is from the UK.

Any tips would be most welcome
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #500 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
That long since I was there it was still Yugoslavia haha
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #501 on: Today at 02:16:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:11:33 pm
That long since I was there it was still Yugoslavia haha

Same  ;D
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #502 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 02:16:58 pm
Same  ;D
Just after Italia 90 in Dubrovnik

The war kicked off not long after

I know a few who have been, beautiful but expensive seems to be the report
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
