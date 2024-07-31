Managed to talk my partner into another holiday, last week of September. Weve just come back from a small seaside town outside of Girona. Was lovely, not too touristy, some great restaurants and the hotel was good. Weather was hit and miss - 4 days of sun, 3 overcast - but a nice area Id go back to.
Looking at potentially Sicily. With it being that time of September we want somewhere that will still be sunshine and north of 25 (28 - 30 preferable) and I really want to see Sicily which I think would have both the potential for sun and some site seeing whilst were there.