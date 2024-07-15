« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 17681 times)

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #440 on: July 15, 2024, 03:54:24 pm »
Kos in a few days, hopefully it hasn't burnt down.  My lad just wants fake footie shirts in the town
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #441 on: July 15, 2024, 04:16:00 pm »
Having grown up in a town situated between the two cities, I would say that there's definitely a lot more to do in Ghent, even on Sundays. Bruges is perfect for an afternoon trip, but it gets pretty quiet in the evenings. Ghent has a better nightlife.

When I used to live in Ghent, this was my regular pub. I used to watch Liverpool matches at the Celtic Towers' pub on the Korenmarkt. The owner, if I remember correctly, is a Red.

If you're into underground house and techno, this club in the city center is a must-visit.

Thanks for this. I'll definitely be heading to Ghent for one of the three days. Assuming it's only worth spending a day in Bruges, any suggestions what to do with my 'spare' day? I'll have a car so can drive somewhere if necessary.

Accommodation is booked in Bruges with a no cancellation policy so staying elsewhere is not on the cards.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #442 on: July 15, 2024, 07:26:53 pm »
Thanks for this. I'll definitely be heading to Ghent for one of the three days. Assuming it's only worth spending a day in Bruges, any suggestions what to do with my 'spare' day? I'll have a car so can drive somewhere if necessary.

Accommodation is booked in Bruges with a no cancellation policy so staying elsewhere is not on the cards.

Accommodation is booked in Bruges with a no cancellation policy so staying elsewhere is not on the cards.

If you fancy somewhere on the coast Ostend isn't too far.   
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:10:56 am »
If you fancy somewhere on the coast Ostend isn't too far.   

Thanks. 13 minutes on the train - will take a look!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 am »
technically my next holiday is London

ROCK AND ROLL
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 12:12:33 pm »
If you fancy somewhere on the coast Ostend isn't too far.   
Ostend has a bit of a cult name in our region. It calls itself the 'City by the Sea' and of all the Belgian coastal towns, it certainly feels the most like a city - even though it's not very big. One of my favorite painters, James Ensor, lived his entire life in Ostend. There's a museum dedicated to him, and you can also visit his childhood home. Additionally, you can enjoy some delicious mussels there, if that's your thing, at 'La Moulinière'. You used to be able to go to the popular eatery 'De Kombuis', my favourite, but it seems to be closed.


Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:45:52 am »
Any good RAWK recommendations for somewhere hot/warm for December that ideally isn't too far flight wise please?

I am just hoping for somewhere reasonably tranquil, where I go on my own and chill out, a couple of bars wouldn't hurt either.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:52:26 am »
Any good RAWK recommendations for somewhere hot/warm for December that ideally isn't too far flight wise please?

I am just hoping for somewhere reasonably tranquil, where I go on my own and chill out, a couple of bars wouldn't hurt either.


Canaries, Egypt or Morocco for "guaranteed" sun. Presumably Tunisia will be warm then too.

You might get decent weather in Seville at that time but not 100% certain.

This site is good for seeing the weather in a place at a time in the past:

https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/spain/sevilla/historic?month=12&year=2023
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #448 on: Today at 11:27:39 am »
Canaries, Egypt or Morocco for "guaranteed" sun. Presumably Tunisia will be warm then too.

You might get decent weather in Seville at that time but not 100% certain.

This site is good for seeing the weather in a place at a time in the past:

https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/spain/sevilla/historic?month=12&year=2023

Nice one mate, thanks very much
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #449 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Cape Verde tends to get excellent weather around then too.
