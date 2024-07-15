If you fancy somewhere on the coast Ostend isn't too far.



Ostend has a bit of a cult name in our region. It calls itself the 'City by the Sea' and of all the Belgian coastal towns, it certainly feels the most like a city - even though it's not very big. One of my favorite painters, James Ensor, lived his entire life in Ostend. There's a museum dedicated to him, and you can also visit his childhood home. Additionally, you can enjoy some delicious mussels there, if that's your thing, at 'La Moulinière'. You used to be able to go to the popular eatery 'De Kombuis', my favourite, but it seems to be closed.