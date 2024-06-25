Our youngest does her GCSE's next summer and, as our eldest will have finished her 2nd year at uni by mid-June, we're taking advantage of being able to have a holiday outside the school holidays. As soon as our youngest's Prom weekend is over, we're off to Tenerife, staying at the Iberostar Selection Anthelia.



Looks a nice place and gets great reviews on Trip Advisor. The aim was to go All-Inclusive as we all love the sense of freedom that that brings, and if it's a reasonable extra cost, I know that me and the missus at least would more than get our money's worth on drink alone. The upgrade on this, however, was almost £2k for 5 nights (from the B&B option)







Screw that. We won't spend anything like that B&B, and we'll have the chance to eat at different places.







Firstly, the Iberostar Anthelia was genuinely fantastic. Lovely hotel, well-laid out and the staff brilliant. We booked 'side sea view' rooms, which weren't that much more expensive than standard rooms (and a lot less than full sea-view upgrade); I was a bit wary of this being a bit of a con and having to crane my neck around a balcony or something to see the sea. I was wrong. Was basically a front-on sea-view, with only a scattering of palm trees also in the frame (which actually added to the view).Had seme great meals ('The Bank' down in Las Americas by the Parque Santiagos served us brilliant steaks; the Neptuno Del Horno looks uninviting but, going off TripAdvisor reviews, we tried it and glad we did - delicious tapas; the hotel's Poseidon a la carte restaurant was superb)But...I really wouldn't rush back to Tenerife.Me and Mrs R went 3 times late 90's/early 00's but not for 19 years. She loved the place, whilst I just liked it. It always seemed to have many parts that were grotty, and I have a hatered for cockroaches (bit of a phobia). It's got worse, IMO.What was also weird is how early everything shuts down - away from knobhead-central ('the strip'/Veronicas). On the night we ate at the Bank, we decided to stroll/bar-hop back to the hotel, setting off around 10.30pm. Got to Veronicas and just wanted to get away, so we skipped that bit. None of the bars just past there looked inviting so we trecked on. And then... nothing. It was like walking through town at 3am on a Tuesday night. Totally dead.Me and Mrs R had done that walk several times in years past and you could bar hop the entire way.We ended up at Colon where there were a few bars still open, but visibly running it down to closing. We caught the last bit of a (not very good) drag act in a bar (saw two cockroaches scurrying on the floor, too :'() and left after a drink. Fanabe was similarly quiet. We just went back to the hotel.Speaking of Fanabe, that stretch parallel to the sea on the front was riddled with cockroaches away from the last section at the Del Duque end. The Winchester was fun, mind (at the no-cockroaches end)