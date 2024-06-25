« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 16928 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #400 on: June 25, 2024, 11:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Motty on June 25, 2024, 10:17:37 pm
I'm a right lazy c*nt on holiday as I have a physical job and just like to relax so surely just booking a resort AI hotel like The Rixos and lounging around thd pool all day most days would be do able?  It's the evenings I'm more worried about with the humidity as can't be arsed sweating my balls off when you don't have a pool to cool off in but apparently the Air con is spot on everywhere.
agree with that mate. 

Dubai has a/c just about everywhere you go, including the metro trains (although they were pretty damn crowded when we were there - I think due to aftermath of the flooding a few weeks earlier, some stations were out of commission but all open now).

there's even a/c outside.


not kidding - first place I've ever been that has air-conned bus stops.  :)
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,620
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #401 on: June 26, 2024, 12:27:17 am »
Quote from: Motty on June 25, 2024, 10:17:37 pm
I'm a right lazy c*nt on holiday as I have a physical job and just like to relax so surely just booking a resort AI hotel like The Rixos and lounging around thd pool all day most days would be do able?  It's the evenings I'm more worried about with the humidity as can't be arsed sweating my balls off when you don't have a pool to cool off in but apparently the Air con is spot on everywhere.

I did Atlantis resort in July the first time I went to Dubai and youre right that aircon is amazing - in a huge resort it works as its all inside at night. However its just stupid hot during the day. If youre not in the pool (ie having lunch or a drink during day in a pool bar) then you end up losing about 50% of your water weight 😁
Logged

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #402 on: June 26, 2024, 08:35:48 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on June 25, 2024, 12:46:42 am
it seems like it's pissed down every day in Wales since Christmas until recently. I hope the weather is kind for your visit
Well, it's not looking great. But we come prepared :)
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,335
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #403 on: June 26, 2024, 07:43:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 25, 2024, 11:09:27 pm
agree with that mate. 

Dubai has a/c just about everywhere you go, including the metro trains (although they were pretty damn crowded when we were there - I think due to aftermath of the flooding a few weeks earlier, some stations were out of commission but all open now).

there's even a/c outside.


not kidding - first place I've ever been that has air-conned bus stops.  :)
Air con in bus stops!!?  Heard it all now 😂
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,335
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #404 on: June 26, 2024, 07:45:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 26, 2024, 12:27:17 am
I did Atlantis resort in July the first time I went to Dubai and youre right that aircon is amazing - in a huge resort it works as its all inside at night. However its just stupid hot during the day. If youre not in the pool (ie having lunch or a drink during day in a pool bar) then you end up losing about 50% of your water weight 😁
So bottles of water in between the beer then 😉
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,335
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #405 on: June 26, 2024, 07:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on June 26, 2024, 08:35:48 am
Well, it's not looking great. But we come prepared :)
I'm not too far from Betws y coed and it's barely rained in weeks up here so you'll be sound as long as it stays like this.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #406 on: June 26, 2024, 08:05:39 pm »
Quote from: Motty on June 26, 2024, 07:47:13 pm
I'm not too far from Betws y coed and it's barely rained in weeks up here so you'll be sound as long as it stays like this.

Same here on Anglesey.  Not had any proper rainfall since April 🤷
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,335
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #407 on: June 26, 2024, 08:29:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 26, 2024, 08:05:39 pm
Same here on Anglesey.  Not had any proper rainfall since April 🤷
Anglesey is where I meant Debs, saying that though we've always had a micro climate of our own on the island compared to Gwynedd but he should still be alright in Betws when he comes hopefully.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #408 on: June 26, 2024, 08:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Motty on June 26, 2024, 08:29:50 pm
Anglesey is where I meant Debs, saying that though we've always had a micro climate of our own on the island compared to Gwynedd but he should still be alright in Betws when he comes hopefully.

Ha yeah of course I forgot you'd had to change your username 😁

We do and definitely where we are 👍
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #409 on: June 26, 2024, 09:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Motty on June 26, 2024, 07:43:49 pm
Air con in bus stops!!?  Heard it all now 😂
fact is, you bloody need it.  :)
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,335
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #410 on: June 26, 2024, 09:50:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 26, 2024, 08:38:48 pm
Ha yeah of course I forgot you'd had to change your username 😁

We do and definitely where we are 👍
You watch it start raining for weeks now I've said all this 😂
Logged

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,335
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #411 on: June 26, 2024, 10:00:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June 26, 2024, 08:38:48 pm
Ha yeah of course I forgot you'd had to change your username 😁

We do and definitely where we are 👍
Might have to rethink this then, September might be a better option but not sure I can be arsed waiting until then to be honest, I'm proper ready for a holiday by may/June every year.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,833
  • Truthiness
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #412 on: June 26, 2024, 10:59:07 pm »
Currently spending 6 days in Costa Blanca, just north of the major tourist spot of Torrevieja. Very warm and pleasant without being unmanageable - 28C and with the odd cloud and a nice breeze. Ideal really, that microclimate they talk about here getting the thumbs up from me and Mrs K.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #413 on: June 27, 2024, 07:36:21 am »
Quote from: Motty on June 26, 2024, 07:47:13 pm
I'm not too far from Betws y coed and it's barely rained in weeks up here so you'll be sound as long as it stays like this.
Fingers crossed then :)
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #414 on: June 30, 2024, 11:17:28 am »
Booked pefkos in Rhodes for a week at the end of September with the mrs.cannot bloody wait.never been before but it's just down the road from lindos and I've always wanted to go there.that was well more expensive mind so staying about 8km away which is fine.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
  • Weve been to...
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #415 on: July 3, 2024, 03:13:13 pm »
Off to Dublin for around 24 hours next week. Any recommendations on pubs/bars would be most welcome? Want to avoid the usual tourist places if possible. We're staying by St.Audoen's park.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,620
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #416 on: July 3, 2024, 05:29:40 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 15, 2024, 01:07:04 pm
Bilbao next week, flying there, picking up a car, then back on the ferry from Santander to Plymouth. Following week packing up and driving back to Plymouth for the ferry back over with the dog, then a 3 day trip driving the length of Spain. Got nights just north of Madrid, then in Cordoba, before ending up a little south from Estepona. Got a place there for 9 weeks whilst we do some exploring of the south coast to decide where to stay for the rest of the year.

Just on the second ferry part of this, from Plymouth to Santander.

Loved Bilbao. An absolutely gorgeous city and every local we spoke to was super friendly. Ferry was a bit of an experience back (is only 20hrs so not too bad). Got stuck in a shit load of traffic from Plymouth to Manc so it took nearly 9hrs!

Got the dog now on this ferry trip over. Thankfully hes so laid back hes not fussed by anything.

Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #417 on: July 9, 2024, 10:18:14 pm »
just got back from geneva

brilliant weather
brilliant scenery
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #418 on: July 10, 2024, 09:22:26 am »
Heading to Bruges for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

I've got three full says (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) so am thinking of taking the train to Ghent for a day out as I suspect I might run out of things to see/do in Bruges.

Has anyone been to both Bruges and Ghent? If so, which day would be best spent in Ghent?

I'm conscious of the fact that some cities become ghost towns on a Sunday.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,287
  • IFWT
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #419 on: July 10, 2024, 05:40:46 pm »
I used to live in Gent but it was over 10 years ago so things may have changed but it was pretty quiet on a Sunday.  I have visited Bruges a few times but not on Sunday  :D.  Sorry can't be of more help, but I think I would visit Gent on the Friday or Saturday.

Will add that both cities are great though.
« Last Edit: July 10, 2024, 05:42:51 pm by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #420 on: July 10, 2024, 11:24:06 pm »
Does anyone have any tips for Budapest or Malaga? Going to both in the next couple of months.
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
  • Weve been to...
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #421 on: July 10, 2024, 11:37:05 pm »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on July 10, 2024, 11:24:06 pm
Does anyone have any tips for Budapest or Malaga? Going to both in the next couple of months.

Budapest was brilliant, but a lot bigger than I thought itd be. The boat cruises are pretty decent way to see plenty of sites quickly and cheap. Leo bar was a great place to have a few upmarket drinks on a rooftop overlooking the Pest side of the river.

Not normally my thing but the Thermal baths were a treat, especially with a hangover. We did Gellert, which was slightly quieter one over the river.

Bar and restaurant wise, plenty of choice depending on preference.

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #422 on: July 10, 2024, 11:37:07 pm »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on July 10, 2024, 11:24:06 pm
Does anyone have any tips for Budapest or Malaga? Going to both in the next couple of months.
we were in Budapest a few weeks back - great place, lovely city to walk around and very visitor-friendly. Some beautiful architecture and tons of places to eat+drink.  love the place.

we stayed on the Pest side, which seems to get some bad press but apart from a couple of seedy-ish streets, not a problem for us.

a couple of small things:
- public wifi is very hard to find, don't count on it being available
- the 24/7 airport bus service is excellent
- metro is efficient but showing its age
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 01:04:58 am »
Red Baron

Quote from: kavah on February 18, 2024, 03:36:06 am
I also did an apartment in Malaga last year - a really great City, one of the best holidays I've ever had, pretty much did the same thing every day, brekkie for a couple of euros from Los Valle**, go the beach for a swim, and finish off with a sweet wine or Vemouth in the Old Guard wine-house*, them pitufo (smurf-bread  ;D) ham and cheese rolls are bloddy lovely, and the churros  :lickin, the Canyon hike and the Hammam are also amazing, great place - dinner at 11:00pm - siesta - the lot, would love to retire there in Southern Spain.

must be a thousand bars and restaurants in the centre, you can eat and drink for < 10 euro to $$$ - it's a great place.


** https://restaurantguru.com/Los-Valle-Malaga

* https://www.myguidemalaga.com/nightlife/antigua-casa-de-guardia
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:14:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June 25, 2024, 11:09:27 pm
agree with that mate. 

Dubai has a/c just about everywhere you go, including the metro trains (although they were pretty damn crowded when we were there - I think due to aftermath of the flooding a few weeks earlier, some stations were out of commission but all open now).

there's even a/c outside.


not kidding - first place I've ever been that has air-conned bus stops.  :)


One of the reasons it has one of the highest levels of per-capita Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the world - along with the other evil scumbag Gulf State dictatorships.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2023, 12:39:34 pm
Our youngest does her GCSE's next summer and, as our eldest will have finished her 2nd year at uni by mid-June, we're taking advantage of being able to have a holiday outside the school holidays. As soon as our youngest's Prom weekend is over, we're off to Tenerife, staying at the Iberostar Selection Anthelia.

Looks a nice place and gets great reviews on Trip Advisor. The aim was to go All-Inclusive as we all love the sense of freedom that that brings, and if it's a reasonable extra cost, I know that me and the missus at least would more than get our money's worth on drink alone. The upgrade on this, however, was almost £2k for 5 nights (from the B&B option)

 :o

Screw that. We won't spend anything like that B&B, and we'll have the chance to eat at different places.




Firstly, the Iberostar Anthelia was genuinely fantastic. Lovely hotel, well-laid out and the staff brilliant. We booked 'side sea view' rooms, which weren't that much more expensive than standard rooms (and a lot less than full sea-view upgrade); I was a bit wary of this being a bit of a con and having to crane my neck around a balcony or something to see the sea. I was wrong. Was basically a front-on sea-view, with only a scattering of palm trees also in the frame (which actually added to the view).

Had seme great meals ('The Bank' down in Las Americas by the Parque Santiagos served us brilliant steaks; the Neptuno Del Horno looks uninviting but, going off TripAdvisor reviews, we tried it and glad we did - delicious tapas; the hotel's Poseidon a la carte restaurant was superb)


But...

I really wouldn't rush back to Tenerife.

Me and Mrs R went 3 times late 90's/early 00's but not for 19 years. She loved the place, whilst I just liked it. It always seemed to have many parts that were grotty, and I have a hatered for cockroaches (bit of a phobia). It's got worse, IMO.

What was also weird is how early everything shuts down - away from knobhead-central ('the strip'/Veronicas). On the night we ate at the Bank, we decided to stroll/bar-hop back to the hotel, setting off around 10.30pm. Got to Veronicas and just wanted to get away, so we skipped that bit. None of the bars just past there looked inviting so we trecked on. And then... nothing. It was like walking through town at 3am on a Tuesday night. Totally dead.

Me and Mrs R had done that walk several times in years past and you could bar hop the entire way.

We ended up at Colon where there were a few bars still open, but visibly running it down to closing. We caught the last bit of a (not very good) drag act in a bar (saw two cockroaches scurrying on the floor, too  :'() and left after a drink. Fanabe was similarly quiet. We just went back to the hotel.

Speaking of Fanabe, that stretch parallel to the sea on the front was riddled with cockroaches away from the last section at the Del Duque end. The Winchester was fun, mind (at the no-cockroaches end)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,508
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 01:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 10, 2024, 05:40:46 pm
I used to live in Gent but it was over 10 years ago so things may have changed but it was pretty quiet on a Sunday.  I have visited Bruges a few times but not on Sunday  :D.  Sorry can't be of more help, but I think I would visit Gent on the Friday or Saturday.

Will add that both cities are great though.

Cheers. Bruges feels the more touristy so I suspect there will be more things open on a Sunday. Might do Ghent on the Saturday.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 01:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:14:31 am

One of the reasons it has one of the highest levels of per-capita Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the world - along with the other evil scumbag Gulf State dictatorships.
yeah, but I tell ya - when you're almost dropping from walking in 40+ heat for a while, even standing waiting for a bus is a health risk.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,012
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 01:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:41:26 am
I really wouldn't rush back to Tenerife.

We were in Colon from 24th June to 1st July in the Hovima La Pinta Beachfront Family Hotel which is directly above and behind the bars on Colon beach. Hotel was fantastic. Spotlessly clean, good food, good entertainment for the kids etc.

However we wouldnt be rushing back either. None of us had ever been to Tenerife and we wanted to do Siam Park given its widely regarded as the best waterpark in the World, but theres a few negatives and sadly other British holidaymakers were at the root of them. Being in Colon that was far enough away from the nightlife resorts but there were still some dickheads around and we nearly suffered a flight diversion more than once because of idiots on board.

If they could lift La Pinta Beachfront hotel and Siam Park and place them both in a nice quiet part of the Algarve wed go every year!

Land of Legends Kingdom Hotel in Antalya for us next.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,287
  • IFWT
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #429 on: Yesterday at 02:29:50 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 01:19:24 pm
Cheers. Bruges feels the more touristy so I suspect there will be more things open on a Sunday. Might do Ghent on the Saturday.

Yeah - also the transport may well be better on the Friday or Saturday as well.  I have done both train and bus between the two.  Train is much quicker  ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #430 on: Yesterday at 02:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 01:35:09 pm
We were in Colon from 24th June to 1st July in the Hovima La Pinta Beachfront Family Hotel which is directly above and behind the bars on Colon beach. Hotel was fantastic. Spotlessly clean, good food, good entertainment for the kids etc.

However we wouldnt be rushing back either. None of us had ever been to Tenerife and we wanted to do Siam Park given its widely regarded as the best waterpark in the World, but theres a few negatives and sadly other British holidaymakers were at the root of them. Being in Colon that was far enough away from the nightlife resorts but there were still some dickheads around and we nearly suffered a flight diversion more than once because of idiots on board.

If they could lift La Pinta Beachfront hotel and Siam Park and place them both in a nice quiet part of the Algarve wed go every year!

Land of Legends Kingdom Hotel in Antalya for us next.


The big plus of the Canaries is the temperature. Being islands out in the Atlantic means the temp rarely reaches those 'too oppressive' levels you get on mainland resorts. The ave max for July/Aug is 29c - and it doesn't deviate much from that either way.

Trouble is, I've found Gran Canaria (near Puerto Rico) and Fuertaventura (Corralejo) not great, and now Tenerife has dropped right down. I liked Lanzarote (Playa del Carmen), and we had a great villa near the marina and old town, but Mrs R didn't like del Carmen at all.

We've been to Antalya a few times (Lara Beach) but not for about 10 years. Always in May, and the temp has been 27-31c, which is fine. We went to Malta in July 23 and it was hitting 40c; that was tough. Greece & Turkey have both hit 40c already this year, with 42c forecast in the coming days. That's too hot to be enjoyable. I know it's normally not as hot but, especially with climate change, the risk of having our week away tainted by those super-hot temps is too high.




Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #431 on: Yesterday at 02:34:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:22:18 pm
yeah, but I tell ya - when you're almost dropping from walking in 40+ heat for a while, even standing waiting for a bus is a health risk.


I've been in that heat and don't argue.

To me, the problem is building cities in the middle of baking desert and luring in millions of people to the region. all to further enrich a bunch of vain, spoilt shit, multi-billionaire, human rights-denying, misogynist, terrorist-funding dictators.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #432 on: Yesterday at 06:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:34:21 pm

I've been in that heat and don't argue.

To me, the problem is building cities in the middle of baking desert and luring in millions of people to the region. all to further enrich a bunch of vain, spoilt shit, multi-billionaire, human rights-denying, misogynist, terrorist-funding dictators.

not trying to be argumentative Nobby - but "the middle of the desert" is basically where the UAE is, no?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,012
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #433 on: Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:31:40 pm
We've been to Antalya a few times (Lara Beach) but not for about 10 years. Always in May, and the temp has been 27-31c, which is fine. We went to Malta in July 23 and it was hitting 40c; that was tough. Greece & Turkey have both hit 40c already this year, with 42c forecast in the coming days. That's too hot to be enjoyable. I know it's normally not as hot but, especially with climate change, the risk of having our week away tainted by those super-hot temps is too high.

Yeah were going end of September 2025 rather than May-Aug so temps should be back down in the high 20s. Land of Legends includes a theme park so wouldnt want to be wandering around that in any hotter temps.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #434 on: Today at 11:45:21 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:01:44 pm
not trying to be argumentative Nobby - but "the middle of the desert" is basically where the UAE is, no?


That's the crux of what I'm saying!

I initially made the point that Dubai and the other Gulf Dictatorships/Saudi had the biggest per-capita GHG emissions in the world (I think they hold 6 out of the worst 9 positions), and that the immense use of Air-Con was a huge factor in that.

You inferred (or so I took it!) that Air-Con was a necessity in that sort of heat (hope I wasn't being whooshed!  :-[).

I replied that the problem was building cities in the middle of the desert and luring millions there, in order to further enrich the scum who run the places.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,179
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #435 on: Today at 11:45:47 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm
Yeah were going end of September 2025 rather than May-Aug so temps should be back down in the high 20s. Land of Legends includes a theme park so wouldnt want to be wandering around that in any hotter temps.


Hope you have a great time  :thumbup
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,810
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #436 on: Today at 11:53:09 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on July  3, 2024, 05:29:40 pm
Just on the second ferry part of this, from Plymouth to Santander.

Loved Bilbao. An absolutely gorgeous city and every local we spoke to was super friendly. Ferry was a bit of an experience back (is only 20hrs so not too bad). Got stuck in a shit load of traffic from Plymouth to Manc so it took nearly 9hrs!

Got the dog now on this ferry trip over. Thankfully hes so laid back hes not fussed by anything.

Bilbao's great, and the North Coast beaches are massively underrated (especially when you start heading West into Cantabria). Some of the nicest beaches I've seen in Spain, you're just not guarenteed sunshine like everywhere else.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 