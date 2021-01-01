I'm a right lazy c*nt on holiday as I have a physical job and just like to relax so surely just booking a resort AI hotel like The Rixos and lounging around thd pool all day most days would be do able? It's the evenings I'm more worried about with the humidity as can't be arsed sweating my balls off when you don't have a pool to cool off in but apparently the Air con is spot on everywhere.



agree with that mate.Dubai has a/c just about everywhere you go, including the metro trains (although they were pretty damn crowded when we were there - I think due to aftermath of the flooding a few weeks earlier, some stations were out of commission but all open now).there's even a/c outside.not kidding - first place I've ever been that has air-conned bus stops.