« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 14465 times)

Offline Rob K

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,581
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #360 on: Today at 11:44:51 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:38:16 am

Is it Haven Devon Cliffs?

Been a few times, although not for several years, and us and the kids loved it

The South Beach Cafe is one of my favourite places ever; sat outside in the sun glugging lager whilst overlooking the sea is my perfection (it used to do great moules-frites, too)

Yeah that's the one.  He's a little to young for a lot of the bookable activities but as long as its sunny he'll be happy in the pool or at the beach. 

I picked a caravan close to that Cafe purposely for the vicinity to the beach so that good to hear! :thumbup
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,250
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #361 on: Today at 01:39:16 pm »
My girlfriend and I chose the UK for our summer trip. We'll spend a night in London, then head to Wales to visit Cardiff and Betws-y-Coed to admire the beauty of Snowdonia. I hope it doesnt rain every day, as weve already had a terribly rainy year in Belgium too. :butt




Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,188
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #362 on: Today at 02:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 01:39:16 pm
My girlfriend and I chose the UK for our summer trip. We'll spend a night in London, then head to Wales to visit Cardiff and Betws-y-Coed to admire the beauty of Snowdonia. I hope it doesnt rain every day, as weve already had a terribly rainy year in Belgium too. :butt






Snowdinia in the sunshine is absolutely beautiful. But good luck being there on the one day a year to witness it. :D
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,993
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #363 on: Today at 02:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:10:44 am
Did you have to pay extra for DLP tickets? If so, how much were they?

One of the times we went, I checked out the total cost of doing either a DLP hotel (Sequoia) or one of the others and, once the ticket price was factored in, I found there wasn't that much difference.

I'll agree that the DLP hotels we've stayed in (the Newport and [twice] Sequoia) can look a bit shabby in the rooms, but they're convenient.

Last time we went, because the kids were more grown up, we braved doing all the travelling in France by train. Was fairly straightforward as it happened.

Booked it all seperately last year. Looked at a package deal through DLP directly including flights or all seprately. Price worked out more or less the same, but booking individually we had better flight times and hotel we knew to be more modern with better food and still within walking distance of the park if you could be bothered, or a free 5 minute private shuttle bus. After a day on our feet though it was the bus every time. Think it was about £3500 for 6 of us. 3 nights in the hotel (2 rooms) and 4 full days in both parks.

Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,898
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #364 on: Today at 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:12:37 am
Were off to Majorca next month. Staying about 20 minutes outside Palma but going to head in once or twice in the evenings. Any recommendations of places to look around/get some food? Thanks

The Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma is a lovely respite from the busy streets and blistering heat! I loved it last time I went and not just because it gave me a couple of hours away from my family!
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 