Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 12896 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #320 on: May 17, 2024, 10:54:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on May 17, 2024, 06:30:00 am
Just about to fly to Rome, weirdly my first time there despite doing a lot of other places in Italy. Doing 4 days there, train to Florence for a few days, then getting a car to drive to Tuscany for a friends wedding for 4 days. Then up to Bologna for a few days and flying back from there.

Beautiful trip. Our honeymoon in 2022 was Milan, Turin, Verona, Padua, Bologna and Rimini and we did Florence in 2018.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #321 on: May 19, 2024, 11:10:57 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May  9, 2024, 01:22:08 pm
I'm flying to Heathrow tomorrow, connecting flight there.

how is the security process?

these days when you go through airport security you never know what to expect - shoes on or off? take out laptop or leave in bag is ok - how about your tablet - phone? liquids in separate bag?

I had a pair of nail clippers confiscated not long ago (airport in Vietnam).

I had an awful experience last year - needed to take some film with me, couldn't rely on getting it at my destination as there was a shortage in Japan and what I wanted to take was not guaranteed to be found over there (and trawling round ships would probably have led to divorce). Packed everything in a clear bag as I normally do with film on flights. Emailed them before I went to make things easier and lessen the possibility of destroying £200+ worth of equipment, and their security team said a hand-check will be fine, they won't put it through the scanners.

Got there and asked for my film to be hand-checked. They said no. Told them that I didn't want to risk it going through the scanners, and I'd emailed to check before I came. They asked to see the email, got it up on my phone. "Yeah, we need to see the previous emails in the chain." But it says that a hand-check is fine. "I know, but It's policy madam, I need to know what they said."

Found the email, they checked with supervisors, then told me that "it must have been crossed wires" that it was fine, and anything below 800iso must go through the scanner, including rolls at a lower speed to be shot at 800, or rollfilm that didn't have the ISO printed on. By the time we had this conversation and it had all been separated out, they could have hand-checked the lot. Stressed me out so much that I ended up crying at the Pret counter, which is probably why it didn't surprise MrF when I got diagnosed with autism a year later.

Took six more flights on that trip, including a change at CDG. Absolutely no problems. Except for MrF getting annoyed and asking why I can't just use a normal camera like normal people.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #322 on: May 19, 2024, 11:32:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

Not sure if this is still relevant 2 weeks later. There is not much for a married father to do in Manila.
Its an uninspiring metropolis with horrendous traffic. Filipino food is in the relegation zone for Asian countries.  Beer is cheap.  shopping is cheap.

The nice islands mentioned in other posts are a flight and ferry ride away.  There is a nearer Island called Cavite.

If her work are paying for you as well as her, then maybe nothing to lose, but its not a place I would make an effort to visit.  If you think a place is rough for having a burnt out speed camera, Id love to see your face in downtown Manila.



Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Weve been to...
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #323 on: May 24, 2024, 11:52:13 am »
I'm off to Porto with some mates next week. Heard good things, apparently food is good and beer is cheap. Has anyone been?
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #324 on: May 25, 2024, 01:31:49 am »
Off to Ibiza for my girlfriends 40th end of June . Slightly apprehensive since last time I went I was about 22 . Im 45 and dont know if I really fancy it. Suppose itll be sound when I get there.
Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #325 on: May 25, 2024, 04:56:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

I stayed in Manila for 5 weeks back in the mid 90s.

No idea what the place is like now but as others have said, the traffic was/still is horrendous.

Most of the good stuff happens outside of Manila from what I remember.
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,642
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #326 on: May 25, 2024, 11:27:47 am »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on May 25, 2024, 01:31:49 am
Off to Ibiza for my girlfriends 40th end of June . Slightly apprehensive since last time I went I was about 22 . Im 45 and dont know if I really fancy it. Suppose itll be sound when I get there.

I guess it depends on what your plans are. Or more importantly her plans.

I went in mid 30's and had a Fantastic time. The one night I spent in San Antonio was awful. But you can avoid all of that.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,151
  • Indefatigability
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #327 on: May 25, 2024, 02:21:38 pm »
Currently in Cyprus. Lots of United merch around the pool today. Think therell be less United merch tomorrow
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,613
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #328 on: May 25, 2024, 04:44:06 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on May 25, 2024, 01:31:49 am
Off to Ibiza for my girlfriends 40th end of June . Slightly apprehensive since last time I went I was about 22 . Im 45 and dont know if I really fancy it. Suppose itll be sound when I get there.
It depends where you go. When my partner wanted to go to Ibiza I was also highly sceptical. It sounds like everything I hate in a holiday. We stayed well away from San Antonio and had a fantastic holiday. We did travel in one daytime though, because she was curious. I said she'd hate it, but we went for an afternoon. She hated it. 😃

The island has so much to offer though. You can avoid the bits you don't like.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,431
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 11:54:56 am »
Krakow a week on Tuesday for four nights. Heard great things about it and really can't wait. My first break abroad for two years so super excited.
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,613
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 01:29:43 pm »
^
Krakow is great. We loved it there. I'm sure you'll enjoy it. Have fun. 8)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 02:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 11:54:56 am
Krakow a week on Tuesday for four nights. Heard great things about it and really can't wait. My first break abroad for two years so super excited.
LOL I get to Krakow a day after you leave - visiting Warsaw first.

anyone got any Warsaw / Krakow tips?  how is the public transport in both places?
Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #332 on: Today at 05:11:35 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:06:10 pm
LOL I get to Krakow a day after you leave - visiting Warsaw first.

anyone got any Warsaw / Krakow tips?  how is the public transport in both places?

Krakow tram network is excellent

Auschwitz/Birkenau visit is well worth doing as is wieliczka salt mine

2 old town restaurants worth a visit are the Black duck (Czarna Kaczka) the whole duck dish to share is excellent & the old town restaurant and wine bar does a superb pork knuckle dish


