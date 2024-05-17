« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 12678 times)

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #320 on: May 17, 2024, 10:54:49 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on May 17, 2024, 06:30:00 am
Just about to fly to Rome, weirdly my first time there despite doing a lot of other places in Italy. Doing 4 days there, train to Florence for a few days, then getting a car to drive to Tuscany for a friends wedding for 4 days. Then up to Bologna for a few days and flying back from there.

Beautiful trip. Our honeymoon in 2022 was Milan, Turin, Verona, Padua, Bologna and Rimini and we did Florence in 2018.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #321 on: May 19, 2024, 11:10:57 am »
Quote from: SamLad on May  9, 2024, 01:22:08 pm
I'm flying to Heathrow tomorrow, connecting flight there.

how is the security process?

these days when you go through airport security you never know what to expect - shoes on or off? take out laptop or leave in bag is ok - how about your tablet - phone? liquids in separate bag?

I had a pair of nail clippers confiscated not long ago (airport in Vietnam).

I had an awful experience last year - needed to take some film with me, couldn't rely on getting it at my destination as there was a shortage in Japan and what I wanted to take was not guaranteed to be found over there (and trawling round ships would probably have led to divorce). Packed everything in a clear bag as I normally do with film on flights. Emailed them before I went to make things easier and lessen the possibility of destroying £200+ worth of equipment, and their security team said a hand-check will be fine, they won't put it through the scanners.

Got there and asked for my film to be hand-checked. They said no. Told them that I didn't want to risk it going through the scanners, and I'd emailed to check before I came. They asked to see the email, got it up on my phone. "Yeah, we need to see the previous emails in the chain." But it says that a hand-check is fine. "I know, but It's policy madam, I need to know what they said."

Found the email, they checked with supervisors, then told me that "it must have been crossed wires" that it was fine, and anything below 800iso must go through the scanner, including rolls at a lower speed to be shot at 800, or rollfilm that didn't have the ISO printed on. By the time we had this conversation and it had all been separated out, they could have hand-checked the lot. Stressed me out so much that I ended up crying at the Pret counter, which is probably why it didn't surprise MrF when I got diagnosed with autism a year later.

Took six more flights on that trip, including a change at CDG. Absolutely no problems. Except for MrF getting annoyed and asking why I can't just use a normal camera like normal people.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #322 on: May 19, 2024, 11:32:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

Not sure if this is still relevant 2 weeks later. There is not much for a married father to do in Manila.
Its an uninspiring metropolis with horrendous traffic. Filipino food is in the relegation zone for Asian countries.  Beer is cheap.  shopping is cheap.

The nice islands mentioned in other posts are a flight and ferry ride away.  There is a nearer Island called Cavite.

If her work are paying for you as well as her, then maybe nothing to lose, but its not a place I would make an effort to visit.  If you think a place is rough for having a burnt out speed camera, Id love to see your face in downtown Manila.



Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 11:52:13 am »
I'm off to Porto with some mates next week. Heard good things, apparently food is good and beer is cheap. Has anyone been?
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #324 on: Today at 01:31:49 am »
Off to Ibiza for my girlfriends 40th end of June . Slightly apprehensive since last time I went I was about 22 . Im 45 and dont know if I really fancy it. Suppose itll be sound when I get there.
