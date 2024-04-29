« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?  (Read 10543 times)

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,598
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #280 on: April 29, 2024, 07:30:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

The food will be amazing.
My good lady was born there (her mum is Filipino) and we are going in November.

I've never been and she only went as a kid to see family so we are looking into a couple of trips.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,209
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #281 on: April 29, 2024, 12:11:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 26, 2024, 01:19:34 pm
We're at the Bellos, nice small place.

About a mile or so from us Rob.  We are the Star Beach Hotel and Waterpark.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,089
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #282 on: April 29, 2024, 12:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 29, 2024, 12:11:54 pm
About a mile or so from us Rob.  We are the Star Beach Hotel and Waterpark.

Yeah, just looked, not far from us at all.

Are you AI or going out for meals? Some lovely little restaurants in Piskopiano, we'll do a few up there and also down the main area by the sea
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,425
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #283 on: April 29, 2024, 01:08:16 pm »
Quote from: kavah on April 29, 2024, 03:23:53 am
Assuming your Mrs is busy with work you could go to an Island touristy spot like Boracay for a few days, they have loads of things to keep kids amused like, water sports, crocodiles etc. and loads of hotel options, with direct flights in and out of Manilla. Manila's got some sights and it's a reasonable price to organize a guide to help you navigate the city for a day or 2, it's got quite a reputation in the region for being a bit racy but I'm sure you and the kids won't be going to cage fights or strip clubs where I've heard of some folks getting ripped off  ;D
Cheers!

The FCO has suggested restrictions on travel to parts of the country it seems. Not sure how I feel about it now Ive read that!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,598
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #284 on: April 29, 2024, 01:12:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 29, 2024, 01:08:16 pm
Cheers!

The FCO has suggested restrictions on travel to parts of the country it seems. Not sure how I feel about it now Ive read that!

That's the southern islands.. Manila and Boracay are not close
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #285 on: April 29, 2024, 02:08:06 pm »
ripoff alert at Nice airport - not a lot of money but dreadful anyway ....

we arrived and wanted to use the (pretty damned efficient) tram system, a simple journey that took us to about 2 minutes walk from the apartment.

but, at the airport the ONLY tram ticket you can buy costs 10euros. this is for a return-to-the-airport ticket. the normal fare is 1.70euros.

note: we found out later that there is actually a way to avoid this, but it involves travelling one stop, getting off, and buying a normal tram ticket, then getting back on.  it's ludicrous.

how the fuck can they justify this?  "Bonjour! Welcome to Nice, we will be ripping you off now."

Logged

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #286 on: April 30, 2024, 09:58:24 am »
I think Vancouver and a couple of other places have a surcharge when it comes to public transport to the airport - I suppose the city has to try and recoup money from building things somehow - but that is an insane mark-up.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,209
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #287 on: April 30, 2024, 04:20:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2024, 12:48:47 pm
Are you AI or going out for meals? Some lovely little restaurants in Piskopiano, we'll do a few up there and also down the main area by the sea

AI mate

Got our 4-year-old grandson and 9-month-old granddaughter.  Would be too much hassle finding restaurants and stuff to accommodate them (as lovely as a chilled-out meal in a Taverna sounds)

Looking forward to watching the little fella at the mini-disco and stuff on the complex. :)

If it was just me and the missus we would defo only be doing B&B.

Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,880
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #288 on: May 1, 2024, 08:52:58 am »
Quote from: kavah on April 29, 2024, 03:23:53 am
Assuming your Mrs is busy with work you could go to an Island touristy spot like Boracay for a few days, they have loads of things to keep kids amused like, water sports, crocodiles etc. and loads of hotel options, with direct flights in and out of Manilla. Manila's got some sights and it's a reasonable price to organize a guide to help you navigate the city for a day or 2, it's got quite a reputation in the region for being a bit racy but I'm sure you and the kids won't be going to cage fights or strip clubs where I've heard of some folks getting ripped off  ;D

I have been to Philippines quite a few times, including Manila 3 or 4 times. It is an amazing country, very good affordable food, some beautiful natural scenery, and lots of stuff to do and see. Manila is an assault on the senses. Very noisy, amounts of traffic I have only ever witnessed in Jakarta and some cool colonial Architecture especially around Intramuros. I really like Manila because I love the hustle and bustle. Not sure I would take kids though those. Especially to some parts of Metro Manila. You have to have your whits about you as like it or not you'll be a target for people looking to liberate you of your money one way or another. Its a very poor country and you will see this when you see the slums built right next to huge posh houses and office complexes. I have also visited Borocay about 15 years ago before a lot of the development when it had the feel of a tropical paradise. My brother has been there a couple of years ago and it says its awful now and the whole island stinks of the recently built McNasty's and would never go back. I realise this post comes across quite negative towards the Philippines however I really do love the country and almost all the people I met there. In regards to safety as other have said you're more likely to come across terrorist activity in the southern islands of Davao and places like Mindanao.
« Last Edit: May 1, 2024, 08:55:56 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #289 on: Today at 05:15:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 28, 2024, 03:27:00 pm
Has anyone been to Manila?

My missus might have to go there for a week and might tag along with the kids.

Is it worth it? What is there to see? I know very little about it.

If its just Manila I would skip it. As a city it is actually modernising fairly impressively in recent years but there wouldnt be much to do for a week, and the traffic is horrific.

Philippines is one of the most beautiful places on the planet though, so if you can jump on a flight out of Manila to any other island (Siargao, Coron, Bohol) you will have an incredible time.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 