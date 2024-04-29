Assuming your Mrs is busy with work you could go to an Island touristy spot like Boracay for a few days, they have loads of things to keep kids amused like, water sports, crocodiles etc. and loads of hotel options, with direct flights in and out of Manilla. Manila's got some sights and it's a reasonable price to organize a guide to help you navigate the city for a day or 2, it's got quite a reputation in the region for being a bit racy but I'm sure you and the kids won't be going to cage fights or strip clubs where I've heard of some folks getting ripped off



I have been to Philippines quite a few times, including Manila 3 or 4 times. It is an amazing country, very good affordable food, some beautiful natural scenery, and lots of stuff to do and see. Manila is an assault on the senses. Very noisy, amounts of traffic I have only ever witnessed in Jakarta and some cool colonial Architecture especially around Intramuros. I really like Manila because I love the hustle and bustle. Not sure I would take kids though those. Especially to some parts of Metro Manila. You have to have your whits about you as like it or not you'll be a target for people looking to liberate you of your money one way or another. Its a very poor country and you will see this when you see the slums built right next to huge posh houses and office complexes. I have also visited Borocay about 15 years ago before a lot of the development when it had the feel of a tropical paradise. My brother has been there a couple of years ago and it says its awful now and the whole island stinks of the recently built McNasty's and would never go back. I realise this post comes across quite negative towards the Philippines however I really do love the country and almost all the people I met there. In regards to safety as other have said you're more likely to come across terrorist activity in the southern islands of Davao and places like Mindanao.