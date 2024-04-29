ripoff alert at Nice airport - not a lot of money but dreadful anyway ....
we arrived and wanted to use the (pretty damned efficient) tram system, a simple journey that took us to about 2 minutes walk from the apartment.
but, at the airport the ONLY tram ticket you can buy costs 10euros. this is for a return-to-the-airport ticket. the normal fare is 1.70euros.
note: we found out later that there is actually a way to avoid this, but it involves travelling one stop, getting off, and buying a normal tram ticket, then getting back on. it's ludicrous.
how the fuck can they justify this? "Bonjour! Welcome to Nice, we will be ripping you off now."