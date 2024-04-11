I love watching the Reds abroad. Just had 2 and a half weeks in Thailand watched the United cup game in Pattaya with loads of reds and unfortuantely mancs which was a killer. Then watched the Brighton game in Bangkok which was brilliant with loads of reds from all over the world. Its great hugging fellow reds from all over the planet when we score or get the win.



I actually plan my holidays around reds games and other sports events. Its great when your a solo traveller.



definitely agree. interesting to see what the match culture is in other countries, even if quite a bit different from being 'there'. also love just seeing our kits around the world.