just got back from five weeks away - had to beg a little to get that much time off in a consecutive period



3 weeks india: varanasi, amritsar, delhi, vadodara, ahmedabad and kerala (kerala is incredible)

few days in kuala lumpur

2 weeks in bali

few days in singapore



was an incredible trip.



the 'popular' parts of bali seems completely oversaturated with tourists and digital nomads, though. actually feels almost to the point it might be at a breaking point one day. there's a few areas with basically minimal-to-no remnants of balinese culture (beyond the superficial) which is pretty sad. don't get me wrong though, an amazing place to visit with lots of... interesting... characters everywhere.





i's like to go mexico in november for day of the dead. has anyone been? thinking maybe a flight to mexico city and a return from oaxaca for a trip of about 10 days or so.