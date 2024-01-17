« previous next »
Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?

reddebs

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
January 17, 2024, 09:23:07 pm
Actually had a look at a few days away end of Feb or early March and was pleasantly surprised at some prices, especially for Portugal. 

Doubt we'll go anywhere but that's the first time I've looked for holidays abroad for probably over 5yrs 😁

Planning on going down to my sister's in Carmarthenshire next month to help her move house though 👍
bradders1011

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
January 17, 2024, 11:08:35 pm
Hamburg for a few days with my mate in March. We both lived there for a year on a uni year abroad, used to go annually but not been since 2019, looking forward to seeing how much more of the historic Reeperbahn they've flattened to build hotels.
RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
January 18, 2024, 05:09:01 pm
just got back from five weeks away - had to beg a little to get that much time off in a consecutive period

3 weeks india: varanasi, amritsar, delhi, vadodara, ahmedabad and kerala (kerala is incredible)
few days in kuala lumpur
2 weeks in bali
few days in singapore

was an incredible trip.

the 'popular' parts of bali seems completely oversaturated with tourists and digital nomads, though. actually feels almost to the point it might be at a breaking point one day. there's a few areas with basically minimal-to-no remnants of balinese culture (beyond the superficial) which is pretty sad. don't get me wrong though, an amazing place to visit with lots of... interesting... characters everywhere.


i's like to go mexico in november for day of the dead. has anyone been? thinking maybe a flight to mexico city and a return from oaxaca for a trip of about 10 days or so.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
January 18, 2024, 08:16:23 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 18, 2024, 05:09:01 pm
just got back from five weeks away - had to beg a little to get that much time off in a consecutive period

3 weeks india: varanasi, amritsar, delhi, vadodara, ahmedabad and kerala (kerala is incredible)
few days in kuala lumpur
2 weeks in bali
few days in singapore

was an incredible trip.

the 'popular' parts of bali seems completely oversaturated with tourists and digital nomads, though. actually feels almost to the point it might be at a breaking point one day. there's a few areas with basically minimal-to-no remnants of balinese culture (beyond the superficial) which is pretty sad. don't get me wrong though, an amazing place to visit with lots of... interesting... characters everywhere.


i's like to go mexico in november for day of the dead. has anyone been? thinking maybe a flight to mexico city and a return from oaxaca for a trip of about 10 days or so.

The Canaries is like that, there has been graffiti sprayed saying "tourists and digital nomads go home" and protests in Tenerife.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
January 18, 2024, 09:15:48 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 18, 2024, 05:09:01 pm
just got back from five weeks away - had to beg a little to get that much time off in a consecutive period

3 weeks india: varanasi, amritsar, delhi, vadodara, ahmedabad and kerala (kerala is incredible)
few days in kuala lumpur
2 weeks in bali
few days in singapore

was an incredible trip.

the 'popular' parts of bali seems completely oversaturated with tourists and digital nomads, though. actually feels almost to the point it might be at a breaking point one day. there's a few areas with basically minimal-to-no remnants of balinese culture (beyond the superficial) which is pretty sad. don't get me wrong though, an amazing place to visit with lots of... interesting... characters everywhere.


i's like to go mexico in november for day of the dead. has anyone been? thinking maybe a flight to mexico city and a return from oaxaca for a trip of about 10 days or so.

the best thing Bali could do at this point- similar to other over-visited places - is to increase the cost of visas by 100% and put limits on the digital nomad types by taxing what they earn in Indonesia.

yes it'd piss off a lot of ppl but in some parts the place is going from heaven on earth to - well not hell, but something less than pleasant.
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
January 19, 2024, 09:49:56 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 17, 2024, 11:08:35 pm
Hamburg for a few days with my mate in March. We both lived there for a year on a uni year abroad, used to go annually but not been since 2019, looking forward to seeing how much more of the historic Reeperbahn they've flattened to build hotels.

I went twice two years on the spin in 2016 and 2017.  Didn't realise they were flattening parts of it.

This year we are looking at a long break late in the year. Brisbane (I have family and a uni friend over there then the real reason is combining a trip to Manila and Singapore.


My partner was born in Manila and we are both runners so are running the rock and roll race then Singapore for more of the same.

We've called off an earlier trip in the year for personal reasons, but I don't know if we'll get away outside of that.

Well in saying that I do have my flights and hotel booked mid May for Dublin. £100 return from Birmingham so I'm going either way
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
January 19, 2024, 12:09:54 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 18, 2024, 05:09:01 pm
just got back from five weeks away - had to beg a little to get that much time off in a consecutive period

3 weeks india: varanasi 

Wow - great trip.
Did you find anywhere to watch the match? Im there for the Man U game in April
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
February 7, 2024, 11:22:10 am
I've just read about an elderly couple being scammed for visas to Australia. Admittedly it's about 15 years since I went, but don't recall sorting one. To save me googling, does anyone know if we do need one?

Both are UK citizens with seven or so years left on the passport
.adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
February 7, 2024, 11:29:09 am
Always use the Foreign Office website when checking visa requirements for UK citizens.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/australia/entry-requirements

British citizens can usually get the following types of electronic visitor visa:

- eVisitor visa. There is no visa application charge or service fee
- Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) via the iOS App or Android App. There is no visa application charge, but a service fee of A$20 may apply
Information on all other types of visa is available from the Department of Home Affairs.
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
February 7, 2024, 11:59:38 am
Thanks. Yeah I use the links in the Foreign Office website as I know someone who got stung with the US esta a while back

Cheers, it's free then.
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
February 7, 2024, 04:02:56 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 18, 2024, 05:09:01 pm
just got back from five weeks away - had to beg a little to get that much time off in a consecutive period

3 weeks india: varanasi, amritsar, delhi, vadodara, ahmedabad and kerala (kerala is incredible)
few days in kuala lumpur
2 weeks in bali
few days in singapore

was an incredible trip.

the 'popular' parts of bali seems completely oversaturated with tourists and digital nomads, though. actually feels almost to the point it might be at a breaking point one day. there's a few areas with basically minimal-to-no remnants of balinese culture (beyond the superficial) which is pretty sad. don't get me wrong though, an amazing place to visit with lots of... interesting... characters everywhere.


i's like to go mexico in november for day of the dead. has anyone been? thinking maybe a flight to mexico city and a return from oaxaca for a trip of about 10 days or so.

Been to Kerala and got to agree that it's an amazing holiday destination. Can do loads of different thing there -  city (Cochin), back waters, western ghats for wildlife, kovalam beach.

I agree on the Bali bit as well. It was 10-15 years since I went and it was overly touristy then. I didn't like it at all. Far better places to go in the Far East in my opinion.

Quite liked Singapore and Kuala Lumpar when I went. Thought KL was the better and more interesting place though. What did you think of them?

Got 3 holidays booked for 2024 so fat - Madeira, Miami/Orlando and Maldives. Spread out throughout the year so I can get a break every 4 months or so.
JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2024, 02:18:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on January 18, 2024, 09:15:48 pm
the best thing Bali could do at this point- similar to other over-visited places - is to increase the cost of visas by 100% and put limits on the digital nomad types by taxing what they earn in Indonesia.

yes it'd piss off a lot of ppl but in some parts the place is going from heaven on earth to - well not hell, but something less than pleasant.

There is no real saving the digital nomad / party areas but thankfully its a big island so very easy to avoid those areas and still have an authentic experience. Although these days its best to use Bali as a connection to the islands further east like Sumba, Lombok, Flores etc for a much more enjoyable and unique experience.
gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
February 13, 2024, 06:30:59 pm
Had a cruise booked for 8 of us in April form Dubai to Southampton visiting Oman , Jordan , transit through the suez then a few stops in Europe , was cancelled due to the Middle East situation a few weeks back . Got a really good deal for the same dates in April so now flying to capetown and heading back to Southampton via Wavis bay , Canary isles and Lisbon .
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
February 15, 2024, 09:37:21 pm
Has anyone been to Malaga and got recommendations on where to stay?

We had a terrible Air B n B experience last year so prefer to stay in hotel.
bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
February 16, 2024, 11:07:29 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 15, 2024, 09:37:21 pm
Has anyone been to Malaga and got recommendations on where to stay?

We had a terrible Air B n B experience last year so prefer to stay in hotel.

Ha i'm looking at AirBNB there for this year so this gives nerves....with 3 year old in tow need apartment not hotel.
Komic

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm
Went to Malaga last year, stayed at Apartamentos Libere Malaga Teatro Romano and Nono Charming Stay either side of going to Granada. I would recommend both of them, both had a kitchen with an induction hob and a fridge as well.
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 03:36:06 am
I also did an apartment in Malaga last year - a really great City, one of the best holidays I've ever had, pretty much did the same thing every day, brekkie for a couple of euros from Los Valle**, go the beach for a swim, and finish off with a sweet wine or Vemouth in the Old Guard wine-house*, them pitufo (smurf-bread  ;D) ham and cheese rolls are bloddy lovely, and the churros  :lickin, the Canyon hike and the Hammam are also amazing, great place - dinner at 11:00pm - siesta - the lot, would love to retire there in Southern Spain.

must be a thousand bars and restaurants in the centre, you can eat and drink for < 10 euro to $$$ - it's a great place.


** https://restaurantguru.com/Los-Valle-Malaga

* https://www.myguidemalaga.com/nightlife/antigua-casa-de-guardia
