Booked a long weekend in London for March, Krakow in May for four days and then ten days in Italy in June.



London will be a food focussed weekend with the plan to book a couple of nice tasting menus.



Krakow is with wife's family for my sister-in-law's 30th. Should be good fun.



Italy plan is a few days in Florence exploring some other towns in Tuscany then hiring a car to drive down to Rome (where we fly home from). Planning a vineyard stay, possibly in Umbria, with a few trips out to other towns/villages.



Bigger trip this year is now looking like Mexico in November. Not booked yet but thinking of flying into Mexico City and having a week or so there. Will visit Puebla and a few other places in the area then catch a flight out to Cancun for a bit of beach time before heading home. Erring on the side of Isla Mujeres for that part.