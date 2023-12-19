« previous next »
Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
December 19, 2023, 12:12:46 pm
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on December 19, 2023, 09:12:48 am
My cousin regularly visits BVI and would recommend Tortola.
I'm just back from a cruise around the Caribbean, can recommend Aruba (beautiful white beaches and crystal blue sea), Grand Cayman (tax free) and Curacao (just a stunning island but don't visit the museum)

Thanks for the heads up. I know nothing about the area at all and am looking for a quick fun trip over New Years
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
December 19, 2023, 01:12:58 pm
Going to London in early jan with the mrs

but June bonus = MAYBE SOMETHING A BIT WARMER
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
December 19, 2023, 01:14:59 pm
Probables:

June - Glastonbury Festival
August - Beautiful Days Festival, Shambala Festival (back to Back)
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
December 19, 2023, 01:27:44 pm
A new EU digital border system that will require fingerprints and facial scans to be taken from British travellers on first use is expected to launch next autumn, according to reports.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/dec/19/eu-fingerprint-checks-uk-travellers-british-passengers-entry-exit-system-facial-scans
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
December 19, 2023, 01:28:54 pm
My Irish passport becomes more valuable by the day.

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
December 19, 2023, 02:10:09 pm
As someone who travels into the EU 3 or 4 times a year, if it helps speed things up after the 1st visit I'm all for it, I doubt the knuckle dragging fuckwits and racist c*nts who voted for Brexit will want prints and facial scans though, "oh aye you robbing c*nt, you're wanted"  ;D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:49:01 pm »
Booked a long weekend in London for March, Krakow in May for four days and then ten days in Italy in June.

London will be a food focussed weekend with the plan to book a couple of nice tasting menus.

Krakow is with wife's family for my sister-in-law's 30th. Should be good fun.

Italy plan is a few days in Florence exploring some other towns in Tuscany then hiring a car to drive down to Rome (where we fly home from). Planning a vineyard stay, possibly in Umbria, with a few trips out to other towns/villages.

Bigger trip this year is now looking like Mexico in November. Not booked yet but thinking of flying into Mexico City and having a week or so there. Will visit Puebla and a few other places in the area then catch a flight out to Cancun for a bit of beach time before heading home. Erring on the side of Isla Mujeres for that part.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:50:06 pm »
Colombia next week, and then a trip to South Africa (Cape Town and Kruger Park) in October.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:50:31 pm »
Fucking off to Spain for 6 months from April ish time. Rent a villa there, drive down with the dog, spend the mornings doing some work and rest of the time enjoying the weather.

Guess it's sort of a holiday :D
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:55:41 pm »
Disfrutes!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:57:34 pm »
Gracias!

I'll enjoy it all! Colombia we are just relaxing, and doing some things my wife needs to do.

SA Cape Town will be the appetizer, while the Kruger will be the main course. I love the Kruger so much. Plus new camera so looking forward to it!
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:01:23 pm »
Absolutely fuck all. :(
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
Currently out of work, so all holiday plans are very much on hold. Had planned a grand tour of Albania, as last year's 3 week jaunt around the mountains of Bulgaria was such a success.
Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:25:01 pm »
Meant to be in Lanzarote but we were all sick last week and couldnt go! Trying to find 2-3 weeks somewhere before summer....guess south Spain most likely for some warmth. 
