« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Universal Truths  (Read 2445 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,641
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Universal Truths
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 10, 2023, 03:20:29 pm
Money is the root of all evil.

Thus gets proven more correct, and is proven more often, every day.

Now with the greatest of all respect that is bollocks. To get to the root of it you and we all have to decide and then define what drives us all to make money . I make money but that doesn't make what you say is true. It's the same as people saying the cause of all wars is religion or knowledge equals power which are both equally as bollocks ! I'd say it 's more to do with an insecure individual and ego.

A man who finds peace with his soul will save a thousand others an ' all that !

Edit .  Basically and 100% truth is.....  It's WE create whatever we want and WE have been tricked into  ' thinking ' otherwise. It's just a slight of hand that WE'VE all fell for !
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm by kesey »
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Universal Truths
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:07:09 pm
Now with the greatest of all respect that is bollocks. To get to the root of it you and we all have to decide and then define what drives us all to make money . I make money but that doesn't make what you say is true. It's the same as people saying the cause of all wars is religion or knowledge equals power which are both equally as bollocks ! I'd say it 's more to do with an insecure individual and ego.

A man who finds peace with his soul will save a thousand others an ' all that !

Edit .  Basically and 100% truth is.....  It's we create whatever we want and WE have been tricked into  ' thinking ' otherwise. It's just a slight of hand that we've fell for !
no offence but you're full of it.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,641
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Universal Truths
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:13:49 pm
no offence but you're full of it.


So let's let Tonto.

Why is money zee cause of all evil ?

Vanguard !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,874
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Universal Truths
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm

So let's let Tonto.

Why is money zee cause of all evil ?

Vanguard !


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 10, 2023, 03:56:31 pm

Money is the prime tool used to enslave people. It's deliberately kept scare to force people to work. In a capitalist society, though, those who own capital have people work to provide money for them. They live the parasitic life of a de facto slaver.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,209
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Universal Truths
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:44:48 pm
Never take a dump wearing a belted robe.

Put that in Latin and it could be the motto of a minor duchy.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,478
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Universal Truths
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:22:55 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
Put that in Latin and it could be the motto of a minor duchy.

Nil beltis Nisi dumptimum
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 