Author Topic: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?  (Read 302 times)

Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« on: September 26, 2023, 06:47:16 pm »
I've been listening to Rory Gallagher for most of today and I only just realised something. I've never listened to his albums in chronological order. I got into him in the 80s from listening to Top Priority which was his tenth album I think. And then only because it was my older brothers which he didn't listen to any longer. From then on just I bought random albums here and there as I got to know his music. It's the same with other bands I like, all the stuff I listened to years ago.

When you're listening to bands do you listen to their albums in the order they were/are originally released? It probably makes sense yes? That way you get to hear how the music style evolves. Of course some albums won't be as good as the previous ones so you either skip them or listen to them as they were released and then make up your mind.

I'm in a Rory Gallagher mood so from tomorrow I'll start with his first, from when he was in Taste. The last few weeks I've been in a Pink Floyd mood so I'll do the same with them after. Then on and on with whatever tickles my fancy. It's easier nowadays as all of their albums are available online but in the old days it could be a little expensive. So I'm wondering do any of you do the same?
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #1 on: September 26, 2023, 08:00:29 pm »
No
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #2 on: September 26, 2023, 08:46:30 pm »
If you're my age, you had no choice. I listened to Blues and Jazz when I was a kid, but the music of Taste, Rory and pretty much every rock band was released in my childhood.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #3 on: September 26, 2023, 08:52:11 pm »
I rarely listen to more than one album by the same artist in a row..... but when I do its usually in alphabetical order, because iTunes has finished one and moved onto the next in my library.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #4 on: September 26, 2023, 09:08:16 pm »
I try to, as I do get a kick out of seeing a bands evolution.

Ultimately though, it depends on how many albums an artist I'm trying to get into has released. I only have a limited amount of time, and if they're pushing 10-15 albums, I'll cherry pick what is allegedly the most iconic or important of their discography.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #5 on: September 26, 2023, 10:18:48 pm »
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:01:35 am »
I was just about to actually but I bet I only get through 1
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:47:38 am »
Yeah, I do tend to do this. Tend to do it until I get the story and the lyrics down then Im happy to shuffle or just pick songs out.

Also have a vinyl collection that I love, so that makes it easier too.

But deffo when my favourite band or artist drop a new album I will listen in order and on repeat until I know it.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:47:38 am
Yeah, I do tend to do this. Tend to do it until I get the story and the lyrics down then Im happy to shuffle or just pick songs out.

Also have a vinyl collection that I love, so that makes it easier too.

But deffo when my favourite band or artist drop a new album I will listen in order and on repeat until I know it.

Listening to the tracks of one album in sequential order is perfectly normal.

But I think Sven is referring to listening to multiple albums by a particular artist on the same day in the order that they were originally released (i.e. 1976 debut album, 1978 difficult second album, 1981 3rd album etc.) which is clearly weirdo behaviour. :P
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 06:47:03 am
Listening to the tracks of one album in sequential order is perfectly normal.

But I think Sven is referring to listening to multiple albums by a particular artist on the same day in the order that they were originally released (i.e. 1976 debut album, 1978 difficult second album, 1981 3rd album etc.) which is clearly weirdo behaviour. :P

Yeah, often there's just too much to go at. If my starting point is an album I listened to in my teens or that has some nostalgia/sentimental buzz to it, I don't feel like it'd be unusual to listen to two or three albums from that period but there's no way I'd be able to do it where 4/5+ albums come into it.

Over a much longer period, then perhaps. Often you catch something on the radio/tv/elsewhere and realise you've never really delved into the given artist's back-catalogue. For example, Sleater-Kinney released their 'comeback' album in about 2015 and I set about picking up the original run of seven albums - did this in order but not all at once. Have done similar with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young, where there's just too much to go through all in one!

Either way, long live the album!
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:25:16 am »
I think most albums are collections of individual tracks glued together. I'd say Spirit of Eden by Talk Talk is designed as a whole and there's only one way to listen to that one, start to finish all the way through (and more than worth it). Can't think of many others that do that.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:53:24 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 06:47:03 am
Listening to the tracks of one album in sequential order is perfectly normal.

But I think Sven is referring to listening to multiple albums by a particular artist on the same day in the order that they were originally released (i.e. 1976 debut album, 1978 difficult second album, 1981 3rd album etc.) which is clearly weirdo behaviour. :P

Oh I just re-read! Doh.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:18:17 pm »
Isn't it more a case of we discover them, then need to hear the album the track is from?. I then have a look at the reviews and listen to their highest rated album next, then start with their first, if that's not one and the same. The sad truth about a high percentage of bands is that their first and second albums (and even more so, their first decade), can often be their best.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 06:47:03 am
Listening to the tracks of one album in sequential order is perfectly normal.

But I think Sven is referring to listening to multiple albums by a particular artist on the same day in the order that they were originally released (i.e. 1976 debut album, 1978 difficult second album, 1981 3rd album etc.) which is clearly weirdo behaviour. :P

Jesus no not on the same day! Sure that's mad. What I meant was to do it over time. I don't think I thought this out properly. I guess what I mean is I pick an artist, say Pink Floyd and start with their debut and listen to that some day. Then the next time I'm in the mood (could be a week or so later) I'll listen to the second one and then on to the next. To listen to their progression as they went on their journey. I didn't do it when they were first released because I was only a kid but I did start listening to them from teens onwards. And then I only listened to whatever albums my brother had and he just had three or four but they weren't in order. This is back in the 80s so it was either on vinyl or tapes.

I suppose what I'm getting at is with the fact that all albums by any artist are now available online would it be a better way to listen to said artist? Like with Floyd for instance you can hear in some songs on earlier albums riffs and melodies that can be heard on later albums. I don't know, it seemed like a good idea when I posted yesterday. All I can do is give it a go until I get bored with it.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:34:11 pm »
All depends on when I got into the band. The Police, Iron Maiden, Marillion, Guns N Roses, Pearl Jam I was there from the first album, so I bought them as they were released. With later discoveries like Kings of Leon, it was Only By The Night when I first started listening, even though our kid had burnt Youth & Young Manhood, Aha-Shake Heartbreak and Because of the Times onto CD for me, I'd not really listened to them. While I was aware of Alice in Chains, Faith No More and Stone Temple Pilots in my 20's, I'd never bought any albums by them, so they were listened to in any old order. I found a little box set of the first 5 STP albums on Amazon, Core, Purple, Tiny Music... Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop, No.4 and Shangri-La Dee Da, so I'm going to listen to them in order.

Just ordered Alice In Chains  Original Album Classics, its 3 cds, Jar Of Flies, SAP and the MTV Unplugged, which was brilliant
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:45:54 pm »
Initially I did as I'd no other choice, but now I very rarely listen to albums in full, generally I'll listen to playlists of said artists.
Re: Do You Listen To Albums In Chronological Order?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:31:48 am »
Yeah, I listen to The La's back catalogue in chronological order all the time. In fact all of the time.
