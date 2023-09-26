All depends on when I got into the band. The Police, Iron Maiden, Marillion, Guns N Roses, Pearl Jam I was there from the first album, so I bought them as they were released. With later discoveries like Kings of Leon, it was Only By The Night when I first started listening, even though our kid had burnt Youth & Young Manhood, Aha-Shake Heartbreak and Because of the Times onto CD for me, I'd not really listened to them. While I was aware of Alice in Chains, Faith No More and Stone Temple Pilots in my 20's, I'd never bought any albums by them, so they were listened to in any old order. I found a little box set of the first 5 STP albums on Amazon, Core, Purple, Tiny Music... Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop, No.4 and Shangri-La Dee Da, so I'm going to listen to them in order.
Just ordered Alice In Chains Original Album Classics, its 3 cds, Jar Of Flies, SAP and the MTV Unplugged, which was brilliant