Author Topic: Glastonbury 2024  (Read 6712 times)

Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #160 on: June 30, 2024, 11:19:06 pm »
Whats SZA been like?
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #161 on: June 30, 2024, 11:31:41 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 30, 2024, 11:17:13 pm
One of my favourites. Have I missed All the Wine and Bloodbuzz Ohio? Came in late.

Havent heard them do All the Wine since 2008.  Abel and mr November are the only alligator tracks they do these days, which is a shame.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #162 on: June 30, 2024, 11:34:24 pm »
Really wanted to hear Once Upon A Poolside and Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks the latter feels like a perfect Glastonbury sing along song.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #163 on: July 1, 2024, 12:04:13 am »
Start a War and Secret Meeting are two I'd love to hear that they've not done in years. My band had Start a War dedicated to us when we supported them, so it's always been special.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #164 on: July 1, 2024, 08:17:12 am »
The camera shot before Coldplay started, behind the stage going up showing the vast audience and location was stunning.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #165 on: July 1, 2024, 09:17:02 pm »
Absolutely cracking weekend all round!

My top 3 sets were:

Avril Lavigne - Other Stage was so packed they had to close it and people were watching from the Oxlyers campsite behind the Other Stage field!
Confidence Man - just incredible
The Streets - didn't think I'd enjoy it as much

Would recommend giving this a watch.

They definitely fucked up scheduling though, Avril could have and should have headlined the Sunday instead of Sza. Why do they have to make things so complicated?
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #166 on: July 2, 2024, 07:41:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  1, 2024, 08:17:12 am
The camera shot before Coldplay started, behind the stage going up showing the vast audience and location was stunning.

Unbelievable wasn't it? They reckon it wasn't far off Elton John's crowd last year! Thats impressive
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #167 on: July 2, 2024, 02:41:07 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on July  2, 2024, 07:41:13 am
Unbelievable wasn't it? They reckon it wasn't far off Elton John's crowd last year! Thats impressive
Was beautifully done yeah and then starting off with Yellow. Was good if not memorable.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #168 on: July 2, 2024, 03:23:00 pm »
That was a great festival, West Holts is becoming my favourite stage. Saw Black Pumas, Steel Pulse, Jungle, Nia Archives and rounded it off with an incredible performance from Justice.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 12:23:01 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July  1, 2024, 09:17:02 pm
They definitely fucked up scheduling though, Avril could have and should have headlined the Sunday instead of Sza. Why do they have to make things so complicated?
In 2024? Cmon. But I do think one of the big takeaways this year (apart from retro football shirts being huge) was how big 1998-2004 era nostalgia is right now, Shania, Avril, Sugababes and Bloc Party all drew huge crowds. I wouldn't be surprised if we see that reflected in next year's line up.

The best things I saw all weekend were Orbital, who looked and sounded incredible and who chose their guest stars brilliantly, Confidence Man, who put on a tour de force demonstration of how to tear up a sunny afternoon slot, and Romy, who was euphoric and (I hate this phrase but it's true) life affirming and had the loudest non-Pyramid stage I heard all weekend. I'd really been looking forward to Janelle Monae but thought she was too performative, which is probably part of why she fell a bit flat. Romy introducing a track with: "I wrote this song for my wife" felt infinitely more meaningful.

But I thought it was a good lineup in the end and nearly everything I saw was good at minimum, including Justice's assault on the senses, the brilliant second half of Squid's set, the very fun Balming Tiger, LCD as consistently good as ever and The Breeders looking healthier than ever. Only saw what was probably the lull in Coldplay's set, and once you've seen the wristband thing a couple of times it gets less impressive. But I get why they did so well.

As someone who hadn't been in a long time, I was also mildly surprised by how many Scousers there were around, especially teenagers. A few more Everton shirts than Liverpool though 🤔
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 12:33:12 am »
Anyone got a link to the jamie webster set?
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 08:47:40 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:23:01 am
In 2024? Cmon. But I do think one of the big takeaways this year (apart from retro football shirts being huge) was how big 1998-2004 era nostalgia is right now, Shania, Avril, Sugababes and Bloc Party all drew huge crowds. I wouldn't be surprised if we see that reflected in next year's line up.


Yeah in 2024. Did you not see that they had to close off Other Stage for her and people were watching all the way from Oxlyers camp and the compost toilets by there? She'd have drawn 100k+ at Pyramid for a headline slot which is much much more than the pathetic crowd Sza got. She'd have been a much more appropriate headliner.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 11:42:52 am »
No, she would not have been an appropriate headliner because she's a mid-afternoon nostalgia act. You couldn't even make an argument for Shania Twain, who has the second biggest selling album of all time by a woman and who drew the second biggest crowd of the weekend, many of whom went straight to Avril afterwards because they wanted more.

It's 2024. SZA played four shows at the 20,000 O2 last year, Avril hasn't played an arena show in this country for over 15 years. And Glastonbury would be a laughing stock if they booked her as a headliner.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm »
No, Glastonbury was a laughing stock because they booked Sza as the Sunday night headliner. When the line up was announced everyone said Sza was a shit headliner, would draw a shit crowd, give a shit show and that's exactly what happened!

The crowd numbers don't lie. More people wanted to see Avril Lavigne than they wanted to see Sza and if you can't see that then I can't help you.

Compared to Sza Avril Lavigne was a much more appropriate headliner.
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 01:34:00 pm »
Hahahaha what a weird argument. This Lisan Al Gaib poster would cause an argument in an empty house.
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:34:00 pm
Hahahaha what a weird argument. This Lisan Al Gaib poster would cause an argument in an empty house.

Unlike you to come in with a personal attack...

People are allowed to have disagreements about things you know? Not everyone is going to think the same.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 01:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm
No, Glastonbury was a laughing stock because they booked Sza as the Sunday night headliner. When the line up was announced everyone said Sza was a shit headliner, would draw a shit crowd, give a shit show and that's exactly what happened!

The crowd numbers don't lie. More people wanted to see Avril Lavigne than they wanted to see Sza and if you can't see that then I can't help you.

Compared to Sza Avril Lavigne was a much more appropriate headliner.

Glastonbury can't win either way.  By all accounts booking SZA was the right decision and Emily Eavis did what lots of people wanted after booking three white male groups the year before

On paper Sunday ticked all the boxes, Janelle Monae, Burna Boy (who headlined Wembley the night before) and SZA who has sold over 120,000 tickets in London in the past year (4 nights at the o2 last year and Hyde Park this year) - exciting diverse and successful acts

It just sometimes doesn't work - people leave early on Sunday, football was on - it just didn't hit at all

Avril was great fun, but would have been slammed if  they had been announced as a headliner - same with Sugarbabes who closed a field as well
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 01:49:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:34:00 pm
Hahahaha what a weird argument. This Lisan Al Gaib poster would cause an argument in an empty house.
Do you actually know who Lisan Al Gaib is?

He fulfilled the prophecy, so choose your words wisely.

Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 02:13:35 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 01:49:22 pm
Glastonbury can't win either way.  By all accounts booking SZA was the right decision and Emily Eavis did what lots of people wanted after booking three white male groups the year before

On paper Sunday ticked all the boxes, Janelle Monae, Burna Boy (who headlined Wembley the night before) and SZA who has sold over 120,000 tickets in London in the past year (4 nights at the o2 last year and Hyde Park this year)

It just sometimes doesn't work - people leave early on Sunday, football was on - it just didn't hit at all

Avril was great fun, but would have been slammed if  they had been announced as a headliner - same with Sugarbabes who closed a field as well
Dead on with all of this, though I do think putting big mainstream legacy pop acts on the smaller stages isn't a great idea anyway. I'd have had Sugababes and Avril on there instead of Heaton and Lauper myself, or had them headline the smaller stages instead. Seemed like there were a few odd decisions on that this year, apparently because different stages have different bookers.
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 03:00:21 pm »
Imagine shelling out hundreds of pounds with the chance to watch headliners such as McCartney, Guns n Roses, or even Adele or Beyonce

And getting that lot.

A (middle-class) fool and his money eh.
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 03:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:00:21 pm
Imagine shelling out hundreds of pounds with the chance to watch headliners such as McCartney, Guns n Roses, or even Adele or Beyonce

And getting that lot.

A (middle-class) fool and his money eh.

Can't believe you missed Elton shuffling on to the stage like he'd shit himself.
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 03:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:03:51 pm
Can't believe you missed Elton shuffling on to the stage like he'd shit himself.

:)  Im only joking really. Each to their own

Serious question.  Have Pink Floyd ever done Glastonbury?

Emily Eaves once said the band they really wanted to get but couldn't as they were too expensive, was Fleetwood Mac.
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 03:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:06:56 pm
:)  Im only joking really. Each to their own

Serious question.  Have Pink Floyd ever done Glastonbury?

Emily Eaves once said the band they really wanted to get but couldn't as they were too expensive, was Fleetwood Mac.

It was a fair point, Pink Floyd would be class, as would Foo Fighters, Tenacious D, Metalica, Red Hot Chili Peppers etc.

Dua Lipa is clearly a succesful artist but headliner? Nah not for me but maybe thats because I'm 41 :D I am a bit nostalgic I liked Eltons set, loved the Killers.
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm »
Waters and Gilmour would need to start talking again first

And Rog definitely would cause some serious shit with his views on Israel

Safe to say, Floyd probably ain't ever happening  :'(

No doubt Eaves will be gunning for Taylor Swift.
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 03:29:37 pm »
Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Yesterday at 01:49:28 pm
Do you actually know who Lisan Al Gaib is?

He fulfilled the prophecy, so choose your words wisely.

I'll lead him to paradise.
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 04:08:33 pm »
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 06:41:58 pm »
I'm just a TV viewer so any attendees please feel free to correct me here, but it seems as though the amazing reception someone like Avril Lavigne gets is precisely because she's not on the Pyramid. Were many genuinely really looking forward to her set in the months leading up to it? The tone seems to be more, "we ended up going to X, and it was amazing". I've heard of this happening with some of the heritage acts in recent years who become the unexpected Sunday highlight. Now, if those same artists were billed for the Pyramid and had all the expectations that brings with it on them, they may have fallen flat.

That being said, Dua Lipa's set felt pretty soulless and SZA ended up being one of the worst headliners they've ever had. BBC spent most of the weekend hyping up how revolutionary the latter's performance was going to be. I actually like some of her music but it was bizarre how over the top they went.

Still need to check out plenty of others but I'll be surprised if anybody was as good as The National. That's one of those you watch and wish you were there.
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 07:11:28 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 06:41:58 pm
I'm just a TV viewer so any attendees please feel free to correct me here, but it seems as though the amazing reception someone like Avril Lavigne gets is precisely because she's not on the Pyramid. Were many genuinely really looking forward to her set in the months leading up to it? The tone seems to be more, "we ended up going to X, and it was amazing". I've heard of this happening with some of the heritage acts in recent years who become the unexpected Sunday highlight. Now, if those same artists were billed for the Pyramid and had all the expectations that brings with it on them, they may have fallen flat.

That being said, Dua Lipa's set felt pretty soulless and SZA ended up being one of the worst headliners they've ever had. BBC spent most of the weekend hyping up how revolutionary the latter's performance was going to be. I actually like some of her music but it was bizarre how over the top they went.

Still need to check out plenty of others but I'll be surprised if anybody was as good as The National. That's one of those you watch and wish you were there.

Wasn't there but I get a sense that Avril was booked in the absolute perfect slot, albeit on the wrong stage. That happens sometimes, Wet Leg at the Park in 2022 comes to mind. Did the crowd that time suggest that Wet Leg could have headlined? Absolutely not, would have been laughable.

Avril would have been a let down as headliner, she's a legacy act at this stage and has a few hits, not in the category as someone like Madonna. Everyone loves a bit of nostalgia, especially afternoon/early evening of Glasto but from a headliner you either wanted someone who is currently at the absolute peak of their powers or is a legacy act with 2-3 hours of rock solid material to fall back on.

It's pretty clear to me that they had a bigger name lined up initially but for whatever reason bumped up SZA. It didn't work out but I respect them for taking a punt, I enjoy her stuff.
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 10:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July  1, 2024, 09:17:02 pm
Absolutely cracking weekend all round!

My top 3 sets were:

Avril Lavigne - Other Stage was so packed they had to close it and people were watching from the Oxlyers campsite behind the Other Stage field!
Confidence Man - just incredible
The Streets - didn't think I'd enjoy it as much

Would recommend giving this a watch.

They definitely fucked up scheduling though, Avril could have and should have headlined the Sunday instead of Sza. Why do they have to make things so complicated?

the streets are really good
sugababes was also good
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:19:49 am »
My fourth ever visit to Glastonbury and my first in five years. I have never seen it so busy. It was not fun. A couple of occasions in the South East Corner and Arcadia after the headliners and on Friday afternoon near the Park Stage after Barry Can't Swim, I genuinely did not feel safe.
