Author Topic: Glastonbury 2024  (Read 3287 times)

Offline damomad

Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #40 on: June 4, 2024, 12:37:06 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on June  4, 2024, 11:59:37 am
want to go this year, especially as there's a lot more of an attempt to include south asian people. obviously missed out on the previous sales

is the only options at this stage just to pay a tout in the hope the picture vaguely resembles you? do they even really check thoroughly? like i'd assume most the tout tickets are mainly white men, for which i'm a few shades too dark for...

They do check ID, I vaguely remember them holding it to my face previously as well. I don't think I've fully gotten over not getting tickets, it's just the greatest place on earth. I had looked into volunteering but talked myself out of it, regretting it now. I had met some Irish lasses on the final night of last year who said they volunteered for the clean up every year. It was just one day of work following the festival and they had a contact who got them the work every year. Gutted I never took their contact details.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #41 on: June 5, 2024, 03:31:28 pm »
Yeah my ticket was held up to my face and then double checked with my ID when entering last year so getting a touts ticket can be difficult, although there are a lot of people there who don't have a wristband on and have seemed to have bunked in.

Not the greatest line up this year but there's a lot to be looking forward to!
Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #42 on: June 5, 2024, 09:32:43 pm »
Not into the headliners this year, looking forward to spending some time checking out other areas.

Currently got the following on my clash finder ( not finished yet ) -

Friday - Squid, Barry Cant Swim, Paul Heaton, Frank Turner, D Ream, Bombay Bicycle Club, Dexys, K Klass, LCD Sound System, Heilung, Faithless, Bootleg Beatles, Idles, Jungle, Fontaines, Skindred, Honey Dijon

Saturday- Jamie Webster, Bloc Party, Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Billy Nomates, Orbital, Peggy Gou

Sunday - The Zutons, James, The Farm, Justice
Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #43 on: June 5, 2024, 09:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June  5, 2024, 03:31:28 pm
Yeah my ticket was held up to my face and then double checked with my ID when entering last year so getting a touts ticket can be difficult, although there are a lot of people there who don't have a wristband on and have seemed to have bunked in.

Not the greatest line up this year but there's a lot to be looking forward to!
I got spun in last year and it was a breeze. Gate D, lad met me outside with a wristband, pass out and ticket ( with a face that didnt look anything like me ). Girl on the gate just held the ticket up to check the water mark (or whatever its called).

The lads who got me in had around 100 people lined up from Wednesday to Friday and got the majority in.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #44 on: June 5, 2024, 11:35:51 pm »
Justice and Janelle Monae are the only two must-sees for me. Will probably check out one of the three Lynks shows, since he's far and away one of the best live acts around, and Femi Kuti, Breeders, Confidence Man, Orbital, Disclosure and Bernard Butler are in the Try pile.

Will check out more of the lineup in advance but from experience, it's best to try for three acts a day and play the rest by ear.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #45 on: June 6, 2024, 08:19:24 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on June  5, 2024, 11:35:51 pm
Justice and Janelle Monae are the only two must-sees for me. Will probably check out one of the three Lynks shows, since he's far and away one of the best live acts around, and Femi Kuti, Breeders, Confidence Man, Orbital, Disclosure and Bernard Butler are in the Try pile.

Will check out more of the lineup in advance but from experience, it's best to try for three acts a day and play the rest by ear.

I'm particularly looking forward to Confidence Man's 5 minute set at NYC Downlow on Friday night/Saturday morning ;D
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:25:24 pm »
Paul Heaton boss as usual.
Offline Casta

  • way
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm »
The vaccines have been boss
Nostalgia isnt what it used to be

Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:24:05 pm »
LCD Soundsystem at 7.45, all over that.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #49 on: Today at 07:42:23 pm »
Sorry if I have missed or misunderstood something, Paul Heaton mentioned Jacqui, when she with was us but I hadnt seen anything since she was ill and pulled out of touring last year or so. Has there been any news?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:55 pm by Elzar »
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:53:18 pm »
Cant find Voice of Baceprot anywhere, hoping the BBC have them at some point.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:54:16 pm »
My cherry picked interest list includes Paul Heaton, Cyndi Lauper, Squeeze, Keane and of course James. Also perhaps Dexy's Midnight Runners, Ocean Colour scene, Tanita Tikaram and Feetwood Mac, we'll see how it goes.

Surprised to see Paul McCartney playing again as I thought he was quite disappointing last year, his voice sounded quite weak to me.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online macca007

Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:56:13 pm »
Can't get over how shit the line up is, especially when you have the likes of ac/dc touring for what is likely the last time and pearl jam
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:01:42 pm »
Love the Sugababes.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:03:14 pm »
Never knew that Norman Cook was in the Housemartins!
 :o
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:18:18 pm »
Idles at 10.30 tonight and thats me. Pile of crap
mines a pint

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Glastonbury 2024
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:25:04 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 07:56:13 pm
Can't get over how shit the line up is, especially when you have the likes of ac/dc touring for what is likely the last time and pearl jam

Headliners and more popular artists as usual aren't interesting but some good stuff around - Voice of Baceprot, Bloc Party, Lankum, Idles are ok, The National, Breeders. And I quite like Keane  :-X
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
