Not into the headliners this year, looking forward to spending some time checking out other areas.
Currently got the following on my clash finder ( not finished yet ) -
Friday - Squid, Barry Cant Swim, Paul Heaton, Frank Turner, D Ream, Bombay Bicycle Club, Dexys, K Klass, LCD Sound System, Heilung, Faithless, Bootleg Beatles, Idles, Jungle, Fontaines, Skindred, Honey Dijon
Saturday- Jamie Webster, Bloc Party, Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Billy Nomates, Orbital, Peggy Gou
Sunday - The Zutons, James, The Farm, Justice