As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Im sure he used to be an atheist.
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
He was. And he surely is still. It's another grift, a desperate attempt to stay relevant, and the hope he can avoid financial ruin or even gaol. 'Finding God' in the US is a well worn method avoid ruination. It often even works.
Ive no doubt he isI would bet a few quid so is Trump is too.Whats the grift for Brand, funding from Evangelical nutters?
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
I didnt read into it much because Id never heard of the people involved (Tim Pool was one of the names, hed been on Joe Rogans show apparently), but it recently came out that a load of right wing YouTubers were getting paid by Russia. Makes sense dunnit? They sow division, keep the country angry and on edge, and they always preach about staying out of foreign wars - which is code for stop funding Ukraine and let Russia win. Wouldnt surprise me if there was something like that going on. I cant imagine its just YouTube subs and streams that are making up his income
Birds of a feather.https://xcancel.com/AidanJohnMoffat/status/1832258461687501132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1832258461687501132%7Ctwgr%5E7b73ede39f124c1140bb49204c379d17d4babefe%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepoke.com%2F2024%2F09%2F07%2Frussell-brand-praying-on-stage-with-tucker-carlson-prompted-no-end-of-funny-comebacks-but-this-one-beat-all-comers%2F
Looks like we have found an edge case where the x=>xcancel filter fails. You need to remove the junk from the end of the URL. Seems that you followed a link from The Poke - it could have been a lot worse. We all should be careful with the URLs we copy/paste, as they often contain referrers like the above.https://xcancel.com/AidanJohnMoffat/status/1832258461687501132
Point noted. Thanks.
