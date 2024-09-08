« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse  (Read 9088 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #240 on: September 8, 2024, 08:06:07 pm »
Im sure he used to be an atheist.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #241 on: September 8, 2024, 08:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  8, 2024, 08:06:07 pm
Im sure he used to be an atheist.
He was. And he surely is still. It's another grift, a desperate attempt to stay relevant, and the hope he can avoid financial ruin or even gaol. 'Finding God' in the US is a well worn method avoid ruination. It often even works.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #242 on: September 8, 2024, 08:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  8, 2024, 08:11:15 pm
He was. And he surely is still. It's another grift, a desperate attempt to stay relevant, and the hope he can avoid financial ruin or even gaol. 'Finding God' in the US is a well worn method avoid ruination. It often even works.

Ive no doubt he is

I would bet a few quid so is Trump is too.

Whats the grift for Brand, funding from Evangelical nutters?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,301
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #243 on: September 8, 2024, 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  8, 2024, 08:17:13 pm
Ive no doubt he is

I would bet a few quid so is Trump is too.

Whats the grift for Brand, funding from Evangelical nutters?

Those nutters are rather wealthy especially in the US
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #244 on: September 8, 2024, 10:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  8, 2024, 08:17:13 pm
Ive no doubt he is

I would bet a few quid so is Trump is too.

Whats the grift for Brand, funding from Evangelical nutters?

Prosperity Christianity + 'everyone' loves a sinner who asks for public forgiveness.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #245 on: September 8, 2024, 10:37:17 pm »
Be funny if he's arrested for an assault or two.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #246 on: September 8, 2024, 10:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September  8, 2024, 08:17:13 pm
Ive no doubt he is

I would bet a few quid so is Trump is too.

Whats the grift for Brand, funding from Evangelical nutters?

I didnt read into it much because Id never heard of the people involved (Tim Pool was one of the names, hed been on Joe Rogans show apparently), but it recently came out that a load of right wing YouTubers were getting paid by Russia. Makes sense dunnit? They sow division, keep the country angry and on edge, and they always preach about staying out of foreign wars - which is code for stop funding Ukraine and let Russia win. Wouldnt surprise me if there was something like that going on. I cant imagine its just YouTube subs and streams that are making up his income
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #247 on: September 8, 2024, 11:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September  8, 2024, 10:51:27 pm
I didnt read into it much because Id never heard of the people involved (Tim Pool was one of the names, hed been on Joe Rogans show apparently), but it recently came out that a load of right wing YouTubers were getting paid by Russia. Makes sense dunnit? They sow division, keep the country angry and on edge, and they always preach about staying out of foreign wars - which is code for stop funding Ukraine and let Russia win. Wouldnt surprise me if there was something like that going on. I cant imagine its just YouTube subs and streams that are making up his income
You know that being an american kinda ruins your Russian propaganda stance
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Bioluminescence

  • Hidden Gem
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #248 on: September 9, 2024, 08:30:52 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  8, 2024, 08:11:15 pm
He was. And he surely is still. It's another grift, a desperate attempt to stay relevant, and the hope he can avoid financial ruin or even gaol. 'Finding God' in the US is a well worn method avoid ruination. It often even works.

It's often not a bad place for abusive men, either. I think the only people likely to believe him are those trying to push Christian nationalism.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #249 on: September 9, 2024, 09:34:55 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #250 on: September 9, 2024, 10:41:57 am »
« Last Edit: September 9, 2024, 10:44:51 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #251 on: September 9, 2024, 10:59:02 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  9, 2024, 10:41:57 am
Looks like we have found an edge case where the x=>xcancel filter fails. You need to remove the junk from the end of the URL. Seems that you followed a link from The Poke - it could have been a lot worse. ;) We all should be careful with the URLs we copy/paste, as they often contain referrers like the above.

https://xcancel.com/AidanJohnMoffat/status/1832258461687501132

Point noted. Thanks.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,790
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #252 on: September 9, 2024, 11:37:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  9, 2024, 10:59:02 am
Point noted. Thanks.
It is too easily done. I know of the potential for this, and on occasion I still mistakenly include referrer information when pasting a URL. It is potentially compromising.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
Re: Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assaults and abuse
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:19:53 am »
Always hated this c*nt, long before the allegations emerged or before he became right wing. I've known his type since I was young, and wouldnt give them the time of day.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 