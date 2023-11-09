« previous next »
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 9, 2023, 04:03:38 pm
Had a little go against bots on Afghan and Terminal. It's mad how you don't forget
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 9, 2023, 06:21:38 pm
In mainland Europe, servers are open from what i read on Reddit.

A few Brits are reporting they can only play in Hardcore lobbies right now.
Trada

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 10, 2023, 05:40:13 am
Just had a go on zombies all a bit hectic and didn't have a clue what I was doing or even what was going on.

And when you call a helicopter to leave you tend to get swamped by hundreds of zombies
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 10, 2023, 04:32:08 pm
Quote from: Trada on November 10, 2023, 05:40:13 am
Just had a go on zombies all a bit hectic and didn't have a clue what I was doing or even what was going on.

And when you call a helicopter to leave you tend to get swamped by hundreds of zombies

Essentially Zombies is DMZ but without the PVP. If first time experiencing Zombies, I.e not played COD Black Ops Cold War then itll be a bit new but the way they have designed it though it should be relatively easy to pick up and blast your way through.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 10, 2023, 06:40:42 pm
The Armoury is fucking stupid.

Other than that this game is amazing, i cannot fault the game play at all, TTK is perfect and consistent and can see enemy players way better now.

Sledgehammer are brilliant.

RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 11, 2023, 07:40:35 pm
M13C is really strong in this game. I can't get a feel for the MW3 AR's, I don't like them they feel sluggish.

My best matches today have been with the M13C.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 12, 2023, 09:51:01 am
My early impressions of MW3 are definitely mixed.

Campaign is pretty much as bad as it gets,. Short, spec ops type missions bar one or two, poorly written (seriously the early cod games had great writing and pacing with some amazing set pieces)

Zombies is DMZ with Zombies from outbreak on the new Warzone map. That's it and there's a real feeling of a lack of progression within it and I've yet to feel rewarded in anyway from playing it, wether that's extracting something valuable or taking down a group of enemies or enemy to progress.

Multiplayer is an improvement over MW2 for me because of better movement, maps with a better flow albeit they are old maps just with more detail and the saturation turned up. Some guns feel satisfying like the Pulemyot and the Riveter but others feel way less impactful, the striker for one, I know it got a nerf but it just feels odd to shoot even with different barrels.

The armoury is just another way to make the player grind for attachments and perks etc. Having to achieve daily challenges is stupid as shit since I'm limited to three a day and one of those was a tactical insertion challenge which I don't unlock till level 45 anyway!!!

I've had fun playing the War Mode which is kind of like a mini rush from battlefield. Unfortunately there's only one map and a third of that is crossfire from cod4 lol

For me MW3 will live and die by Warzone because there's just too much copy and paste content in the full release to keep players entertained long term. It's only function is levelling weapons for Warzone/Resurgence
Graeme

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 12, 2023, 10:39:17 am
They need to fix split screen multiplayer pronto. Me and the Mrs play split screen online and some maps are unplayable because of the graining on the screen.
Santa nMe® stitting in a tree

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 14, 2023, 11:32:01 am
I am loving Zombies it is so much fun even solo.  Been ranking the guns up for MP easily and the missions are a decent variation.

It's mindless fun just going to an extract point calling the chopper and mowing down the zombies.  Taking me about 2 hours to max rank weapons.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 14, 2023, 11:55:46 pm
Played a few games of Zombies. Haven't got a fucking clue what i'm doing, but it's great for ranking weapons up.

I also haven't got a clue about how I'm unlocking things in the Armoury, I'll choose something to unlock, I can't not see what I have to do unlock, but yesterday I got my covert boots and Ghost perk.

SVA 545, been using that today and it's ridiculous OP, the range on the thing with the long barrell is amazing, it was my favourite gun in the Beta but inconsistent, but in the game it's a laser and the TTK bursting it is so lethal, it's my favourite gun right now.
Santa nMe® stitting in a tree

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 21, 2023, 03:14:47 pm
The Armoury unlocks at level 25.

If something in the armoury takes 3 challenges to unlock, you'll unlock it by completing 3 daily challenges.  Doesn't have to be on the day, just do 3.

Once unlocked, then wins count as daily challenges, so you may have something else that takes 3 challenges to unlock.  So to get them both on the same day you'll need to do your 3 dailies and win 3 games.

Zombies has it's own daily too, and they replace wins with contracts (think 3 contracts count as one daily challenge) once the original dailies are completed
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 22, 2023, 05:56:53 pm
Striker got a massive buff, increase damage of 114%. ;D, damage increase to 40 metres.

Amr9 got buffed as well.

Striker 9 got a big damage range nerf.

Holger and DG48 got nerfed as well.

SMGs finally getting tweaked. 8)
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 23, 2023, 06:01:38 pm
10 v 10 moshpit is a blast, especially Hardpoint.

Looks like SBMM has been relaxed on it as well.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 30, 2023, 05:02:40 pm
Happy Shipment day.

I have the LMG's, both Knives, RGL and one Battle rifle left.

Been deep on Rust the last week or so unlocking camos, knives has a glitch, the 5 kills in row 10 times doesn't work, you can get forged just by getting 5 kills in a game, unless it gets patched today.

This is the 1st CoD i haven't cared about my KD, i'm just having a blast on it.

Santa nMe® stitting in a tree

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 30, 2023, 05:28:57 pm
Loving zombies still, looking forward to entering MP with all of my guns fully levelled.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
December 8, 2023, 10:26:42 am
The new map Meat is bloody good fun.

Reminds me of the maps on Rainbow Six Vegas 1&2, it flows brilliantly on Objective game modes.

I just forged the Pistols on Meat 24/7, I made a cool mini shotgun build with the TYR with a Merc Foregrip, the thing hits like a truck, looking forward to using this build when Shipmas arrives. ;D

I have forged all the guns except the LMG's, not looking forward to using them for the next few days, I hate the mobility of LMG's.

Trada

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
December 8, 2023, 03:14:24 pm
I've had to totally wipe my PS4 and reinstall the system software after the latest update fucked the console up, the update for season 1 worked fine it's just yesterday there was another smaller 3 gig upgrade it took ages to download and hours to install for some reason.

Then a message popped up that it was corrupt and I should uninstall MW3 and reinstall it again, restart the console but won't boot tried loads of times in the end put it in safe mode had to wipe it and reinstall the system software it did start up afterward now downloading MW3 again that will take hours hopefully my game progress won't be lost

Its been a pain I will be nervous for the next update one thing I noticed, they have already knocked £20 off the price you can now buy it for £48 in the Playstation store.
Trada

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
December 8, 2023, 07:16:51 pm
Thankfully got it all up and running again and nothing was lost I could just carry on from where I left off
Rob K robbed all the kids prezzys

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
December 10, 2023, 11:35:46 pm
Quote from: Graeme on November 12, 2023, 10:39:17 am
They need to fix split screen multiplayer pronto. Me and the Mrs play split screen online and some maps are unplayable because of the graining on the screen.


Dont know why but it wont let me play hardcore TDM split screen with the missus. Only standard, but if we go on individually its fine. Really annoying as weve always played HC on previous games.
RedSince86

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Today at 06:52:18 am
Taking a rest from Camo grinding now, forged 36 weapons finally. Luckily the new Sniper, LMG and Ram 7 made me skip the launchers.

Not sure if you know but the M4 and M13B got massive damage buffs in the last patch. The M13B is so good on this this game, was using it on a session yesterday and it's just amazing, holds it own against the MW3 AR's in close and mid range.
