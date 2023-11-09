My early impressions of MW3 are definitely mixed.



Campaign is pretty much as bad as it gets,. Short, spec ops type missions bar one or two, poorly written (seriously the early cod games had great writing and pacing with some amazing set pieces)



Zombies is DMZ with Zombies from outbreak on the new Warzone map. That's it and there's a real feeling of a lack of progression within it and I've yet to feel rewarded in anyway from playing it, wether that's extracting something valuable or taking down a group of enemies or enemy to progress.



Multiplayer is an improvement over MW2 for me because of better movement, maps with a better flow albeit they are old maps just with more detail and the saturation turned up. Some guns feel satisfying like the Pulemyot and the Riveter but others feel way less impactful, the striker for one, I know it got a nerf but it just feels odd to shoot even with different barrels.



The armoury is just another way to make the player grind for attachments and perks etc. Having to achieve daily challenges is stupid as shit since I'm limited to three a day and one of those was a tactical insertion challenge which I don't unlock till level 45 anyway!!!



I've had fun playing the War Mode which is kind of like a mini rush from battlefield. Unfortunately there's only one map and a third of that is crossfire from cod4 lol



For me MW3 will live and die by Warzone because there's just too much copy and paste content in the full release to keep players entertained long term. It's only function is levelling weapons for Warzone/Resurgence