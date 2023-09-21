« previous next »
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
September 21, 2023, 04:21:45 pm
Amazing opportunity here for them to being next-gen capability alongside one of the best multiplayer map line-ups in the history of Call of Duty. I really hope they don't fuck it up.

Afghan
Derail
Estate
Favela
Karachi
Highrise
Invasion
Quarry
Rundown
Rust
Scrapyard
Skidrow
Sub Base
Terminal
Underpass
Wasteland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu9c0pxahig
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
September 21, 2023, 04:56:47 pm
All the early indications look good, zombies coming back too.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
September 24, 2023, 09:43:51 pm
So happy these legendary maps are back.

Sub Base, Skidrow, Highrise, Favela, Derail and Rundown are the maps i'm really excited about, i had OG MW2 on PS3 and 360, it's the greatest online game i've ever played.

I haven't been this excited for a new CoD in years, if they could relax SBMM then this could put CoD multiplayer back to greatness.



Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
September 25, 2023, 10:13:38 am
I still play the OG MW2 on occasion, if you're lucky enough to get a lobby without hackers is still an absolute blast.  Don't think they've ever bettered the maps.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
September 25, 2023, 10:20:44 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 25, 2023, 10:13:38 am
Don't think they've ever bettered the maps.

Completely agree. There are several maps in that list above that have never been bettered in any CoD game since.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 6, 2023, 12:30:49 pm
Was watching some games last night of Multiplayer, Favela looks amazing.

Only saw Highrise and Fevala but they look spot on.

Nice to a more fluid movement back, i have read that you can't cancel the slide with jumping like on MW2019.

New Warzone map looks very Verdansk inspired.

Looks like the CoD we remember fondly is coming back.

Map Voting: Map Voting returns between matches, giving players greater autonomy over their gameplay experience.

Classic Minimap: Series veterans should be right at home with the classic minimap, wherein red dots appear on the map to temporarily show the position of enemies who fire unsuppressed weapons.

Dead Silence: Persistent silent movement returns in the form of boots that can be equipped in ones Loadout, offering stealth advantages to those seeking a low profile.

Increased Health: Core Multiplayer health is being increased to 150 points, thus increasing the Time-to-Kill (TTK).

In addition to this, slide canceling and reload canceling are also returning. This will increase the gameplay speed of Modern Warfare 3 compared to this year's Modern Warfare 2. Tactical Sprint duration is also increased along with strafe speed.


From what we can see so far, it seems as though Modern Warfare 3 will be bringing back a lot of features that the community have wished for, and it will definitely make fans happy.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pr0cpSS4Egs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pr0cpSS4Egs</a>
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 6, 2023, 12:41:14 pm
I'll wait to see what the Beta plays like tonight.

New map looks like an improvement over Al Mazrah but still feels like Al Mazrah is that makes sense, like a reskinned more built up version.

I just wish they'd change the UI, it's so ugly and just not intuitive to navigate.

Then again this game was supposed to be an expansion till we got next year's COD but they've changed it to a full release so I get why it looks similar but they are charging 70 quid for 15 year old maps essentially.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 6, 2023, 01:23:08 pm
Looked so good last night, the movement is back, the old maps look good.

Can't wait to jump on this eve.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 6, 2023, 06:34:59 pm
Just played a bit of ground war there was so much lag, made it almost unplayable maybe I was just unlucky.

enjoyed a bit of mosh pit it was strange playing the Mansion map again, feels like years since I last played that map.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 6, 2023, 10:49:45 pm
It's fantastic so far, loving the movement of it, such a different pace to MW2, especially with no aim down sights delay on slide.

Striker and Rival-9 are my favorite guns so far.

First time playing Fevala tonight and was just grinning, missed this map so much, it's so perfect.

Haven't played Estate yet, it keeps getting outvoted. ;D

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 7, 2023, 03:39:01 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on October  6, 2023, 10:49:45 pm
It's fantastic so far, loving the movement of it, such a different pace to MW2, especially with no aim down sights delay on slide.

Striker and Rival-9 are my favorite guns so far.

First time playing Fevala tonight and was just grinning, missed this map so much, it's so perfect.

Haven't played Estate yet, it keeps getting outvoted. ;D
That's what ruined Call of Duty MP for me personally, players constantly sliding, jumping round corners, slide "cancelling" etc etc.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 7, 2023, 08:22:27 am
Seems Battle Rage got a huge nerf in the last 6-7 hours from reading on Reddit.

Also if you hit level 20 you get a Blueprint Striker and Operator unlocked.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 9, 2023, 02:34:34 pm
Really enjoyed it over the weekend.
it's a beta so can be expected but plenty of inconsistencies with ttk, however overall feels a nice upgrade from MWII.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 9, 2023, 03:12:51 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on October  9, 2023, 02:34:34 pm
Really enjoyed it over the weekend.
it's a beta so can be expected but plenty of inconsistencies with ttk, however overall feels a nice upgrade from MWII.

There seems to be a lot of trouble with people seeing who is on whos side and people keep shooting at their own team mates, it does no damage but something is off.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 10, 2023, 12:11:30 am
Quote from: Trada on October  9, 2023, 03:12:51 pm
There seems to be a lot of trouble with people seeing who is on whos side and people keep shooting at their own team mates, it does no damage but something is off.
Sometimes when you spawn for about 10 seconds you see players with no coloured icon above them, they should use the BO4 way with little bright orange lights on the enemy team clothes.

That and the guns all sound like peashooters and have no recoil is my only issues with the Beta, playing wise everything is spot on.

Even SBMM seems to have been a tad relaxed I've noticed, not as extreme as the previous 3 releases.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 10, 2023, 12:08:07 pm
They NEED to bring it back to 2 teams, and you all wore similar stuff in a match.

But because they make so much money from operators (which in a first person game blows my mind that people want to purchase these skins) everyone can wear what they want on any team, and when a big skin comes out, half the lobby are using it.

Also they should reduce the classes to 2 attachments, pick 10, remove the 1000 attachments and bring the games back to how it used to be.

But that's just me :)
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 10, 2023, 09:25:35 pm
The spawns are fucked honestly but I'll only be using Multiplayer to level weapons. Lobbies are sweaty as fuck, you can't even try out different weapons and attachments because everyone is using the same meta weapons like the striker. I don't mind that but when they lock weapon attachments behind weapon progressions it's not fun, thought they would of got rid of that after MW2.

I am looking forward to Warzone again though.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 11, 2023, 08:48:50 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on October 10, 2023, 12:08:07 pm

Also they should reduce the classes to 2 attachments, pick 10, remove the 1000 attachments and bring the games back to how it used to be.

But that's just me :)

Pick 10... that was the best system by far!  The attachment options in the latest games are massively over-complicated and so unnecessary. 

Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 11, 2023, 09:03:54 am
That Longbow Sniper is so overpowered.

One hit kill from anywhere even with a red dot sight on it.

Had a blast on that Beta. Can't wait to go again and unlock some more guns and attachments.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 11, 2023, 09:16:35 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on October 10, 2023, 09:25:35 pm
The spawns are fucked honestly but I'll only be using Multiplayer to level weapons. Lobbies are sweaty as fuck, you can't even try out different weapons and attachments because everyone is using the same meta weapons like the striker. I don't mind that but when they lock weapon attachments behind weapon progressions it's not fun, thought they would of got rid of that after MW2.

I am looking forward to Warzone again though.
Yeah the Striker is ridiculous, when you're using a AR and a Striker out ranges you have to hope it gets nerfed before launch.

The most fun gun I liked by Sunday and didn't stop using till the end was the SVA 545, the AN-94 from MW2019, wanted to max it out to get a Suppressor for the MCX, couldn't stop using it.

Hardly anyone was using it, it's pretty weak because of the slow rate of fire but if you keep it fully auto setting and tap the trigger, chest and headshots are insta kills with two taps, it totally elevates the gun.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 11, 2023, 10:01:59 am
I usually don't play the Zombie part of the game.

But will give the Zombie warzone version a go.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XzFMPWwRUSE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XzFMPWwRUSE</a>
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 11, 2023, 11:58:53 am
Also the beta is hard to judge a lot of stuff cos it's just the streamers, early pre orderers and big fans of the series so you'll be against better players.

Next weekend may be easier but the full game will have a much broader skill range.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 13, 2023, 08:24:16 am
It plays well, but it's basically going to be Highrise and Rust on loop and seeing as I've never bothered with Warzone I'm not I can justify paying £70.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 15, 2023, 08:28:50 am
Quote from: Trada on October 11, 2023, 10:01:59 am
I usually don't play the Zombie part of the game.

But will give the Zombie warzone version a go.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XzFMPWwRUSE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XzFMPWwRUSE</a>

From all accounts its going to be quite decisive. For new players or those considered casual amongst the zombies community they might like it, and especially if they like DMZ without pvp. For those more hardcore or more attuned with the story from Black Ops Cold War, itll be alright but there are worries that itll become stale quite quickly, and most Zombies fans want a classic round based with a tricky main Easter egg to complete and feel like theyve achieved something.

Im looking forward to it though, it does look fun but Im quite invested in the Zombies storyline as well and I hope they do something to continue it. Good times though.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 15, 2023, 08:30:03 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 13, 2023, 08:24:16 am
It plays well, but it's basically going to be Highrise and Rust on loop and seeing as I've never bothered with Warzone I'm not I can justify paying £70.

Theyll chuck in Shipment and Shoothouse as well for good measure as well to mix it up ;D ;D  :lmao :lmao
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 15, 2023, 05:24:46 pm
SBMM has been turned a few notches this 2nd beta.

Had about 4 really good games in a row on a session today, getting some really good high kills with a Striker.

Turned it off thinking I'm decent at this  ;D, come back a couple of hours later and went into the most ridiculous lobbies, was like playing against bloody pros, ridiculous movement and insta deaths going negative by like 10-15 minus per match. ;D

Never seen anything like it before, the standard was next level.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
October 16, 2023, 09:20:38 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 13, 2023, 08:24:16 am
It plays well, but it's basically going to be Highrise and Rust on loop and seeing as I've never bothered with Warzone I'm not I can justify paying £70.
They've put a playlist on yesterday with Highrise 24/7 and Rust 24/7 now.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 2, 2023, 02:26:38 am
Looking forward to playing the campaign part of the game when it goes live at 5pm today a week before the rest of the game on the 10th

Its the first Call of Duty game I have brought since 2017 and Call of Duty WW2

Mind you I have played Call of Duty Cold War when it was a free download and I enjoyed that
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 2, 2023, 10:25:11 am
Quote from: Trada on November  2, 2023, 02:26:38 am
Looking forward to playing the campaign part of the game when it goes live at 5pm today a week before the rest of the game on the 10th

Yeah will be doing the same. Just make sure you go into the Call of Duty game and download the MWIII files in advance. Think campaign is about 40Gb
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
November 2, 2023, 02:16:32 pm
This video proper made me chuckle, there's going to be some proper funny builds ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/spXGA21AUjs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/spXGA21AUjs</a>
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Yesterday at 06:53:46 am
Having had a quick bash of the campaign on MW3 and I must say I dont really like it. Theyve changed the format to open combat mission which basically makes every level that Ive played thus far a contained sandbox and yeah I think thus far it doesnt hit the spot for me personally. Only exception was the first mission which was a traditional mission and what they showed off when theyd announced MW3 (the Gulag)

If it reminds me something, then it sort of reminds me a tiny bit of Dishonoured in some of the level set up in that this is their way of trying to encourage replay, either go in full stealth or go in full guns blazing etc however dont think it makes a difference to the levels Ive played so far. Also they have brought in supply boxes in the campaign with weapons so its also trying to be a little bit like DMZ but again just dont think its quite right.

Overall thus far just dont think for me its suitable with a COD campaign as I dont think it does anything with trying to tell a climatic story. It might change as the campaign goes on though.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Yesterday at 07:25:25 am
Yeah my advice would be if you are buying MW3 for the campaign or that's a large reason then don't.

It's bad, possibly the worst Campaign they've ever made. They should of just not bothered, then again we wasn't even supposed to be getting MW3 it was just going to be expansion content in the form of maps for MW2.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Yesterday at 09:50:14 am
Campaign is ridiculously bad, rushed and about 10% effort.

They've obviously put their time into the Warzone (New map),  MP and Zombies.

I'm still pumped for the MP, those classic maps again, I'm also interested to see how they migrate the MW2 guns over, from what I've read they are balancing the damage, recoil patterns, range and handling, so they will definitely be different to what they were in MW2
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Yesterday at 03:11:28 pm
I hope so, will be annoying dying to MW2 meta guns every time when I'm trying to learn/upgrade the MW3 guns.
Re: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Today at 12:52:15 am
Downloaded MW2019 to get acclimatised for MW3 movement.

PlayStation is still active, must be loads that have gone back to it, don't have to wait long between matches.

Rust looks much better on MW2019 as well than the one we played on the Beta.

