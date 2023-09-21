Having had a quick bash of the campaign on MW3 and I must say I dont really like it. Theyve changed the format to open combat mission which basically makes every level that Ive played thus far a contained sandbox and yeah I think thus far it doesnt hit the spot for me personally. Only exception was the first mission which was a traditional mission and what they showed off when theyd announced MW3 (the Gulag)



If it reminds me something, then it sort of reminds me a tiny bit of Dishonoured in some of the level set up in that this is their way of trying to encourage replay, either go in full stealth or go in full guns blazing etc however dont think it makes a difference to the levels Ive played so far. Also they have brought in supply boxes in the campaign with weapons so its also trying to be a little bit like DMZ but again just dont think its quite right.



Overall thus far just dont think for me its suitable with a COD campaign as I dont think it does anything with trying to tell a climatic story. It might change as the campaign goes on though.