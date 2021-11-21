« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13000 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Ok, I'm not the only one thinking it then and it really shouldn't be tolerated.
Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13001 on: Today at 01:22:29 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:10:09 pm
Sorry I've seen the term "Jihadist Independents" several times in this thread over the last few days, is this what they're calling themselves? If not why are people calling them this?

I called this out, two days ago.  I wasn't aware that they ran on a banner of being a 'Jihadist Independant'.

I didn't know RAWK was happy with such Islamophobia.   :o
west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13002 on: Today at 01:22:44 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:16:34 pm
It comes across as a bit Islamophobic to me...but maybe I'm overreacting?

I do think your second part is fair though and its why I think its extremely selfish to be running with Gaza as your single issue when there are so many issues that constituents will find more important right now.

Its a bit of a dog whistle to be honest, but based on some of the wider views of these independent MPs I suspect they aint from the moderate wing of their religion either.

As for their constituents, I share your sympathy for the constituents that didnt vote for them, I dont have any sympathy for the people who did vote for them, they will get the MP they deserve.
alonsoisared

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13003 on: Today at 01:24:22 pm
The British general public, or English at least, gets a fair hammering on these threads but I have to say overall it is quite comforting to see that people have voted in number again for left leaning parties over the right. There will always be that minority who Frottage and co are swung by but overall when you compare this result to the shitshows around Europe it's a good sign. Maybe not so bad after all.. looking forward to everyone getting behind England at the euros now  ;D
Hazell

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13004 on: Today at 01:24:51 pm
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Agree, it's definitely Islamophobic.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13005 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:19:02 pm
It is

Unfortunatrely RAWK has an issue with Islamophobia or whatever the correct term is.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13006 on: Today at 01:29:47 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 01:24:22 pm
The British general public, or English at least, gets a fair hammering on these threads but I have to say overall it is quite comforting to see that people have voted in number again for left leaning parties over the right. There will always be that minority who Frottage and co are swung by but overall when you compare this result to the shitshows around Europe it's a good sign. Maybe not so bad after all.. looking forward to everyone getting behind England at the euros now  ;D

Wales returned no Conservatives, get behind the Welsh at the Euros.
Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13007 on: Today at 01:35:07 pm
There's a "Report to Moderator" function for anyone who spots anything they think looks Islamaphobic.
9 kemlyn road

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13008 on: Today at 02:30:14 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 11:42:50 am
Great to get the Tories out!   Love the cabinet,  lots of normal people doing jobs they know.  No nepotism or getting jobs because they went to eton together.

On a side note,  thank you for everyone who has posted.   I like to think Im quite politically literate but Ive learned a lot
And its great to see someone like Angela rayner becoming deputy prime minister of the country with the start in life she had ,over coming the odds against her,pregnant at 16, no school qualifications she is a shining example to all young people who like her were told she wouldnt amount to much .and the tories hate her ,it shows what they really think of working class girls who dare to get ideas above their station.
Bravo Angela ,a good northern lass made good ,give em hell lass .
Byrnee

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13009 on: Today at 02:32:52 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:16:34 pm
It comes across as a bit Islamophobic to me...but maybe I'm overreacting?

I do think your second part is fair though and its why I think its extremely selfish to be running with Gaza as your single issue when there are so many issues that constituents will find more important right now.

Yup as others have mentioned, the jury is out but if the press want to start digging I don't think it'll be long before they find some interesting facts on some of these candidates, ties to very unsavoury characters for example and previous tweets or posts.

Shockat Adam has a history here, there's already stuff out there and frankly I wouldn't be surprised to find he has some pretty outrageous views. Already has a lot of statements attributed to him about the Zionist Labour party and how Hindus are attacking Muslims locally, sounding *a lot* like he was justifying violence against Hindu's. Without much evidence for any of these claims. On his website, Oct 7th gets a mention as a date but literally nothing about the deeper complicated history, attacks, hostages - just another lazy comparison to Ukraine. Let's see if he acknowledges these comments are inappropriate, or if this single issue is enough to serve the people of Leicester South.

I suspect, like Galloway's mob, these candidates will prove to  be unfit to serve.
At The End Of The Storm I

Crosby Nick

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13010 on: Today at 02:43:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:29:47 pm
Wales returned no Conservatives, get behind the Welsh at the Euros.

Slight flaw in the plan. :D

Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13011 on: Today at 02:47:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:43:40 pm
Slight flaw in the plan. :D

I knew some smart arse would say this   :)

Good Welsh people are backing the Swiss today, get behind the Welsh as the cheer on the Swiss

Does anyone really want Pickford to get one over on Shaq
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Reply #13012 on: Today at 02:54:09 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:16:34 pm
It comes across as a bit Islamophobic to me...but maybe I'm overreacting?

I do think your second part is fair though and its why I think its extremely selfish to be running with Gaza as your single issue when there are so many issues that constituents will find more important right now.

Sorry mate, certainly not my intention to offend and I wont mention that term again.

My issue is not with campaigning on Gaza, indeed the horrors need to be spoken about. I do have issues with some of their supporters intimidating voters, shouting antisemitic slogans and disrespecting the democratic process. Much as I take issue with some Reform supporters. But youre quite right that one mustnt taint the whole by the sins of the few.

Apologies
