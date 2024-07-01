« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Hes appointed a strong Cabinet rather than the constant reshuffles under Sunak / Johnson / Truss.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:57:25 am
Hundreds of millions pissed away.

Aye. Millions spunked, thousands of man hours wasted on a broken piece of flagship policy, only for it to be unceremoniously jettisoned less that 12 hours after Labour took office.

I doubt Sunak is arsed - it was just a red meat policy to him - but plenty other Tories will be sick as a dog to see all that work up in smoke. That makes me feel very happy.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:26:12 am


Very Far Left: 4%
Fairly Left Wing: 12%
Slightly Left of Centre: 14%

Centre: 21%

Slightly Right of Centre: 12%
Fairly Right Wing: 8%
Very Right Wing: 3%

Dont knows:  23%


Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:26:12 am
I think youre right. Each faction probably estimates their position via an echo-chamber of likeminded individuals. I think like this, so everyone else does

From YouGov, this shows the figures for each political position from 2019 onwards.


The positions are (Click here to see them yourself): https://yougov.co.uk/topics/society/trackers/what-political-alignment-is-the-british-public - You can click/unclick them to make  the figures you are looking at easier to see.


Very Far Left: 4%
Fairly Left Wing: 12%
Slightly Left of Centre: 14%

Centre: 21%

Slightly Right of Centre: 12%
Fairly Right Wing: 8%
Very Right Wing: 3%

Dont knows:  23%



When I speak to left-wingers they are always convinced that the country is ready for radical change and that more and more people have been brought to the cause, but that number from various sources Ive seen and many polls seems to be always around the 5% mark (or less) - similar tot he very right wing (But these are shyer - I would guess that a few of the dont knows know quite well)


But to over-estimate your position and your beliefs in the population by about 75% is pretty staggering. I actually have had a few conversations fairly recently where I was confidentally told that they believed the figure was in the 70-80% range. When you mention all the surveys and polls which show it to be much, much lower, I get told that its the Main Stream Media lying and the polls are lying and everyones lying all the time. Just in the same way that these traitors and liars stopped Corbyn from achieving a huge majority.

The arguments actually are pretty close to the Brexiters saying that the traitors and liars stopped Brexit from being the resounding success - they too have a go at the MSM and the liars that take polls.


Maybe that horseshoe effect which has been mentioned a few times now.

Asking people where they think they sit on the political spectrum is pretty useless. I think we'll all agree Reform is far right. They got 14% of the vote. If you add the fairly right and far right on that survey you only get to 11%.

I think a more Left leaning Labour wins this election too. Not Corbyn because he's toxic, but under a different leader. This election was an easy win. The Tories self destructed and destroyed the country over the last 14 years. Add in Reform crippling the Tory vote and it would've taken a catastrophically poor Labour campaign not to win. I will caveat that by saying Reform may have backed down if a Labour party further to the left was running.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
I think it's important that some of the cabinets have working class backgrounds.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:37:10 am
Hes appointed a strong Cabinet rather than the constant reshuffles under Sunak / Johnson / Truss.

Yeah, the last strong cabinet was probably Cameron's and that was built on the wrecking ball of austerity anyway.

Looks solid and they'll know their briefs going in after doing the job as shadow ministers in most cases.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Really enjoyed Starmer's speech. Best part about it was actually acknowledging those that didn't vote labour - a far cry from what we've had with the Tories where it's always been gaslighting that everyone wanted them e.g. "you've spoken".
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm
I really like him. You wont find an MP in parliament that can run rings around dumb people like he can. Tremendous on select committees and tremendous at thinking on his feet. Got a big future.

Future leader material possibly, as he's very good on his feet and personable.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:58:12 am
Asking people where they think they sit on the political spectrum is pretty useless. I think we'll all agree Reform is far right. They got 14% of the vote. If you add the fairly right and far right on that survey you only get to 11%.

I think a more Left leaning Labour wins this election too. Not Corbyn because he's toxic, but under a different leader. This election was an easy win. The Tories self destructed and destroyed the country over the last 14 years. Add in Reform crippling the Tory vote and it would've taken a catastrophically poor Labour campaign not to win. I will caveat that by saying Reform may have backed down if a Labour party further to the left was running.

It's a bit more complex as the Tories were a mess in 2017 and 2019 as well but just about held it together because they were terrified of Corbyn getting in or the idea Brexit would be torpedoed (given the vast majority of their base voted for it).

In 1997 Labour could have been more left and still won, but it was a different time. John Smith stays alive for example and they still win that election - Blair didn't need to do a deal with the devil (Murdoch/The S*n) to win, it was still an open goal because people were simply sick of the Tories. You still have to go out and do the job though.

A factor in this election was the sheer sale of the turnaround needed from 2019 - that's where Labour had to be really strategic to get votes in the right areas and Starmer has done that. In terms of being more left, there's the reality of the economy inherited post-Tories, post-Covid, post-Truss. They can't just come in and throw loads of money about without it being costed. The trap the Tories kept laying out for Starmer was higher taxes as that could have cost them with votes that they needed to win.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:24:08 am

The way I identify them is how they all use some weird terminology that's commonplace among their in-group, but which is nowhere to be seen in the wider world. "Keith" was a popular term in his early days as leader.

A derogatory twist on a working class name by people called Crispin, Piers or Jeremy - and used by a few malcontents on here as well.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:58:12 am
Asking people where they think they sit on the political spectrum is pretty useless. I think we'll all agree Reform is far right. They got 14% of the vote. If you add the fairly right and far right on that survey you only get to 11%.

I think a more Left leaning Labour wins this election too. Not Corbyn because he's toxic, but under a different leader. This election was an easy win. The Tories self destructed and destroyed the country over the last 14 years. Add in Reform crippling the Tory vote and it would've taken a catastrophically poor Labour campaign not to win. I will caveat that by saying Reform may have backed down if a Labour party further to the left was running.

I'm never quite sure what people mean when they say 'a left leaning' Labour - look at the cabinet for instance. A pretty progressive set of choices it seems to me - no billionaires in there and didn't most of them go to public schools and come from working class backgrounds? They are hardly 'right wing' or 'Red Tories'

Keir Starmer - normal working-class parents. Started off in a grammar school which became a private school midway through his schooling. Joined the Labour Party Young Socialists and got a Bachelor of Laws degree from Leeds University and then went on to get a postgraduate degree at Oxford  in Civil law.  He then built a career actually doing real work and not getting handed gigs by his mumsy and daddy. His work included being a Human Rights advisor in Northern Ireland, a QC and was Director of Public Prosecutions.

Angela Rayner - born in Stockport to working-class parents and left school at 16. She studied at Stockport College and learned sign-language getting a NVQ Level 2 in Social care and again went out and worked for a living as a care worker. She was also a trade union rep for Unison and became the Unions most senior official in the region.

Rachel Reeves - a progressive choice as shes the first female chancellor in history. Again from a normal background with working class parents - both teachers. Went to a comprehensive before moving onto New College in Oxford and studying at the London School of Economics - earling an MSc in Economics then worked for a living with the Bank of England and HBOS. Impressively she turned down a job at Goldman Sachs. She joined the Labour Party at 16 and her dad pointed out Neil Kinnock - saying Thats who we vote for

David Lammy - born of Guyanese parents, went to a normal Primary School, then due to being chosen for a choral scholorship, studied at the state run (CoE) Kings School in Peterbrough before going to the University of London and earning a degree in law - he then, like Starmer and Reeves went out and got an actual job after being called to the bar and went on to study at Harvard, where he became the first black Briton to attend the Harvard Law School where he earned a Master of Laws degree.

Shabana Mahmood - again born to working-class parents (her father was a civil engineer, her mother worked in a corner shop) with her father becoming chair of the local Labour Party. She too studied law at Lincoln College in Oxford and before that was in a state school then a selective grammar school. Again she qualified as a barrister and again went out and worked for a living as a barrister.

Bridget Phillipson - born in Gateshead - her mother founded Wearside Women in Need which provides a refuge for women affected by domestic violence in Sunderland. She grew up in a deprived part of Washington in a council house with no upstairs heating. She went to a Catholic School before studiyng modern history and modern languages at herford College in Oxford. She joined Labour at 15 years old and was elected co-chair of the Oxford University Labour Club. She then again got an actual job and worked for a living in local government and then as a manager at Wearside Women in Need.

Yvette Cooper - born in Inverness - her dad was General Secetary of the Prospect trade union and her mum was a maths teacher. She went to a Comp in Holybourne and then went to Alton College before reading philosophy, politics and economics at Balliol college in Oxford she then studied at Harvard University and the London School of Economics. She worked for shadow chancelor John Smith and then worked for Bill Clinton in Arkansas she then became a policy advisor to Harriet Harman and then worked for the Independant as chief economics correspondant - again a person that went out there and got a job.

Wes Streeting - born into a family with crime issues, he was born in poverty in a council flat in London. Of the Tories he remembers what shithouses the Tories were (From Wiki: He recalls Conservative Party politicians, particularly Ann Widdecombe, in the 1990s "denigrating single-parent families like mine, which I took quite personally"). He went to a Comprehensive state school in Victoria before going to study history at Selwyn College in Cambridge. He opposed the Iraq war and left the Labour Party because of it. He came out as gay while at Unversity. He was president of the National Union of Students and worked in other education roles. He also worked as Chief Executive of the Helena Kennedy Foundation, an educational charity that promotes access to higher education for students from further education colleges. He then was head of education at Stonewall - a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights charity (for one year and six months), where he led their Education for All campaign to tackle homophobia in schools adn then was a public sector consulatant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Ed Miliband - son of immigrant parents - his mother is a human rights campaigner and early CND member and is a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust. His father was a academic that fled with him to England during WW II and became a teacher.  He attended Primrose Hill Primary School then went to a comprehensive then worked for Tony Benn as an intern. He went to study at Corpus Christi college in Oxford and he earned a Bachelor of Arts and then a Master of Science degree in economics.  He then worked for Channel 4 show, A week in politics before then worked for Labour under Harriet Harman. Again someone that worked for a living.



The others can be found here; https://labourlist.org/2024/07/labour-general-election-results-starmer-new-cabinet-full-list/



I only went through the first few, but there are similar stories pretty much across the board. A group of people that I feel confident about running the country. In the last 14 years weve had so many people that worked against the UK, had silver spoons in their mouths and seemed to get most of their opportunites by being gifted them - there were very few (Were there any) that came from normal backgrounds and worked doing actual jobs. Even when you have people like Sunak from a normal background, he went on to help cause the financial crash and actively bet and worked against the country.

Even in that small list I went there, it seems to me we have a load of 'normal' people that know what poverty and the country looks like. These are the kind of people that I think can work for me and the country and despite what some bitter people are saying, there aren't many 'fucking right wing bastards' that jump out at me on that list (Again - I haven't got time to go through the full list - but are there any 'right wingers' in the cabinet at all) - they seem like grounded inviduvals that present a pragmatic and a progressive set of choices from Starmer.

Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
I'd say Blair's biggest mistake in office was not taking the opportunity to actively move politics back to the left. He did many positive things to help people, but it was the "right wing" policies - like Royal Mail privatisation and he NHS PFIs - that got the media attention, because Blair wanted to keep the likes of Murdoch sweet.

Starmer has a once in a generation opportunity to change how people view the left, but he has a big mess to fix before the can even start that process.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:41:56 am
I only went through the first few, but there are similar stories pretty much across the board. A group of people that I feel confident about running the country. In the last 14 years weve had so many people that worked against the UK, had silver spoons in their mouths and seemed to get most of their opportunites by being gifted them - there were very few (Were there any) that came from normal backgrounds and worked doing actual jobs. Even when you have people like Sunak from a normal background, he went on to help cause the financial crash and actively bet and worked against the country.

Even in that small list I went there, it seems to me we have a load of 'normal' people that know what poverty and the country looks like. These are the kind of people that I think can work for me and the country and despite what some bitter people are saying, there aren't many 'fucking right wing bastards' that jump out at me on that list (Again - I haven't got time to go through the full list - but are there any 'right wingers' in the cabinet at all) - they seem like grounded inviduvals that present a pragmatic and a progressive set of choices from Starmer.
Well said, exactly how Im feeling.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:42:26 am
I'd say Blair's biggest mistake in office was not taking the opportunity to actively move politics back to the left. He did many positive things to help people, but was the "right wing" policies - like Royal Mail privatisation and he NHS PFIs - that got the media attention, because Blair wanted to keep the likes of Murdoch sweet.

Starmer has a once in a generation opportunity to change how people view the left, but he has a big mess to fix before he can even start that process.
The royal mail was privatised under the coalition
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:14:31 am
The royal mail was privatised under the coalition

But Blair actively discussed it, and reshaped RM into a public limited company. He also opened up the market to competition, leading to a decline of RM's business. There was an attempt to part-privatise the company in 2008, but that was abandoned after a back bench rebellion.

Essentially, Blair laid the groundwork that allowed the coalition to act.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:42:26 am
I'd say Blair's biggest mistake in office was not taking the opportunity to actively move politics back to the left. He did many positive things to help people, but it was the "right wing" policies - like Royal Mail privatisation and he NHS PFIs - that got the media attention, because Blair wanted to keep the likes of Murdoch sweet.

Starmer has a once in a generation opportunity to change how people view the left, but he has a big mess to fix before the can even start that process.

Blair didn't do enough to sufficiently shift the Overton window back from Thatcher. Blair was only too happy to continue much of Thatcherism.

Blair's domestic policies overall were good but it was such a missed opportunity to undo a lot of what Thatcher did. The water companies were still privatised, the railways, energy and then further privatisation on top for example. He was more interested in being popular with Murdoch.

For Starmer it's less about left or right and about getting the country out of a huge mess. A bit like Gordon Brown in 2008. It's about starting a process for now.

The country wasn't in chaos in 1997. The Tories had naturally run down public services which Labour then invested in, but the economy was in reasonable shape. Cameron comes in and then it's more Thatcherism but back to doing down public services.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:41:56 am
I'm never quite sure what people mean when they say 'a left leaning' Labour - look at the cabinet for instance. A pretty progressive set of choices it seems to me - no billionaires in there and didn't most of them go to public schools and come from working class backgrounds? They are hardly 'right wing' or 'Red Tories'

snip...
 

Thanks for posting this, interesting read.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:59 am
It's very simplistic. There's various reasons for Labour's lower voteshare. One of them is tactical voting with the Lib Dems which helped the LD win a ton of seats off the Tories.

Labour were ultimately geared to winning and have used the voting system we have brutally efficiently to win the votes where they needed them. Ultimately high turnout in places like Liverpool with everyone voting Labour is useless if they don't win the seats they needed to win.

Corbyn is fine as a backbench MP and an agitator, but he wasn't geared to win an election, regardless of voteshare. Part of that is winning the middle ground. Without power he has no influence to change or enact anything, even if he did inspire more young people for example to come out and vote. Starmer's job will be to use his mandate to make people's lives better and the focus was purely on winning. Nor did Corbyn have any backbone as a leader.
The tactical voting definitely helped Labour destroy the Torys and long may it continue but I think this election showed us serious political adverse campaigns lie ahead that could end up changing our political system for the worse, changes that once implemented could mean the rights total domination of UK Politics.
The low turn out is the worry, last year I thought the turn out for Labour would be incredible, it wasn't wishful thinking, how could it not happen considering just how bad this Tory government has been.
I put the apathy that resulted in a low turn out down to long held flawed opinions opinions and the lefts influence on Society. Labour did need the help of tactical voting to win this incredible landslide win so you have to ask why considering just how bad the Torys have been

 Sky were out on the streets yesterday asking people who they voted for. one man in particular was a typical example of the clueless there all the same voter.    Can I ask you who you voted for?  man doesn't even stop walking and answers   it  doesn't matter who gets in nothing ever changes does it.      reporter asks again.   so you never voted.  man gives that know all little smile while still walking and says  no, why bother nothing changes.
I find it hard to understand how someone can go through life thinking like this when all the evidence shows this is actually absurd.
So nothing ever really changes?    the whole country has changed dramatically for the worse over the last 14 yrs.  nothing ever really changes, how about the NHS or getting a doctors appointment, are things the same now than they were 14yrs ago. how about our rivers and seas, are they just the same or have they changed. 
It's tragic as he's clearly clueless when it comes to challenging his own flawed opinions.  I think I have more respect for someone who says i don't follow politics so haven't got a clue who to vote for, I can understand where they are coming from.
I know why the left make this argument, they can hardly take over the Labour party arguing Labour are far better than the Torys so they argue nothing ever changes, the effect is more and more people start to believe it's true.

Corbyn was hyped into power, he would have carried on being a nobody who had sat on the backbenches for 32 yrs without the help of John McDonnell's help. ive never criticised the hype machine behind Corbyns dramatic rise in politics, young clued up people saw a new way to campaign under the radar without challenge and it catapulted Corbyn into mainstream Politics dramatically. the tragedy was they got behind the wrong person. even McDonnel would have been a better choice, far more intelligent. tactically way ahead of Corbyn and more foresight.
Corbyns legacy is dreadful, spent decades confirming what the ignorant already want to believe, nothing ever changes, all as bad as each other.

One of the most stupid arguments he ever made as Labour leader was to argue Labour has always ignored you 6 months before the last election,, crazy, not only untrue but this is the Labour leader saying this,  vote Labour 6 months later




Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:00:45 am
I think it's important that some of the cabinets have working class backgrounds.

What Ive found interesting is that the same people who have spent goodness knows how long claiming theyre against the establishment and accusing others of being elitist are now sneering at some of the cabinet appointments because of their background or how they speak.

Imbeciles.
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
Great to get the Tories out!   Love the cabinet,  lots of normal people doing jobs they know.  No nepotism or getting jobs because they went to eton together.

On a side note,  thank you for everyone who has posted.   I like to think Im quite politically literate but Ive learned a lot
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
On the turn out...such was the landside pre election outcome to labour a huge % of casual labour voters esp in Labour strongholds may not have bothered to vote..add to that tactical none voting..disillusionment in  Torys and voters in general all added to it....conversely the Refom vote was porbably 99% there support base....I don't think there's  growth in it...they cant deliver anyrhing ..just agitate...their voter base is prob maxed out...this was their day in the sun with Frottage being the anti and racist vote..if Labour have a good 5 years....Torys will rebuild with stronger right wing bias which ultimatly have Tory Reform votes returning.

Over to you Labour to deliver
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
This vote percentage and turnout data that's being used by all sides of whichever argument rarely mentions that needing ID suppressed those same numbers 🤷

Maybe an irrelevance but did we lose more voting age people than we gained in the last 5yrs?
