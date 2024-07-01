Asking people where they think they sit on the political spectrum is pretty useless. I think we'll all agree Reform is far right. They got 14% of the vote. If you add the fairly right and far right on that survey you only get to 11%.
I think a more Left leaning Labour wins this election too. Not Corbyn because he's toxic, but under a different leader. This election was an easy win. The Tories self destructed and destroyed the country over the last 14 years. Add in Reform crippling the Tory vote and it would've taken a catastrophically poor Labour campaign not to win. I will caveat that by saying Reform may have backed down if a Labour party further to the left was running.
I'm never quite sure what people mean when they say 'a left leaning' Labour - look at the cabinet for instance. A pretty progressive set of choices it seems to me - no billionaires in there and didn't most of them go to public schools and come from working class backgrounds? They are hardly 'right wing' or 'Red Tories'
Keir Starmer - normal working-class parents. Started off in a grammar school which became a private school midway through his schooling. Joined the Labour Party Young Socialists and got a Bachelor of Laws degree from Leeds University and then went on to get a postgraduate degree at Oxford in Civil law. He then built a career actually doing real work and not getting handed gigs by his mumsy and daddy. His work included being a Human Rights advisor in Northern Ireland, a QC and was Director of Public Prosecutions.
Angela Rayner - born in Stockport to working-class parents and left school at 16. She studied at Stockport College and learned sign-language getting a NVQ Level 2 in Social care and again went out and worked for a living as a care worker. She was also a trade union rep for Unison and became the Unions most senior official in the region.
Rachel Reeves - a progressive choice as shes the first female chancellor in history. Again from a normal background with working class parents - both teachers. Went to a comprehensive before moving onto New College in Oxford and studying at the London School of Economics - earling an MSc in Economics then worked for a living with the Bank of England and HBOS. Impressively she turned down a job at Goldman Sachs. She joined the Labour Party at 16 and her dad pointed out Neil Kinnock - saying Thats who we vote for
David Lammy - born of Guyanese parents, went to a normal Primary School, then due to being chosen for a choral scholorship, studied at the state run (CoE) Kings School in Peterbrough before going to the University of London and earning a degree in law - he then, like Starmer and Reeves went out and got an actual job after being called to the bar and went on to study at Harvard, where he became the first black Briton to attend the Harvard Law School where he earned a Master of Laws degree.
Shabana Mahmood - again born to working-class parents (her father was a civil engineer, her mother worked in a corner shop) with her father becoming chair of the local Labour Party. She too studied law at Lincoln College in Oxford and before that was in a state school then a selective grammar school. Again she qualified as a barrister and again went out and worked for a living as a barrister.
Bridget Phillipson - born in Gateshead - her mother founded Wearside Women in Need which provides a refuge for women affected by domestic violence in Sunderland. She grew up in a deprived part of Washington in a council house with no upstairs heating. She went to a Catholic School before studiyng modern history and modern languages at herford College in Oxford. She joined Labour at 15 years old and was elected co-chair of the Oxford University Labour Club. She then again got an actual job and worked for a living in local government and then as a manager at Wearside Women in Need.
Yvette Cooper - born in Inverness - her dad was General Secetary of the Prospect trade union and her mum was a maths teacher. She went to a Comp in Holybourne and then went to Alton College before reading philosophy, politics and economics at Balliol college in Oxford she then studied at Harvard University and the London School of Economics. She worked for shadow chancelor John Smith and then worked for Bill Clinton in Arkansas she then became a policy advisor to Harriet Harman and then worked for the Independant as chief economics correspondant - again a person that went out there and got a job.
Wes Streeting - born into a family with crime issues, he was born in poverty in a council flat in London. Of the Tories he remembers what shithouses the Tories were (From Wiki: He recalls Conservative Party politicians, particularly Ann Widdecombe, in the 1990s "denigrating single-parent families like mine, which I took quite personally"). He went to a Comprehensive state school in Victoria before going to study history at Selwyn College in Cambridge. He opposed the Iraq war and left the Labour Party because of it. He came out as gay while at Unversity. He was president of the National Union of Students and worked in other education roles. He also worked as Chief Executive of the Helena Kennedy Foundation, an educational charity that promotes access to higher education for students from further education colleges. He then was head of education at Stonewall - a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights charity (for one year and six months), where he led their Education for All campaign to tackle homophobia in schools adn then was a public sector consulatant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
Ed Miliband - son of immigrant parents - his mother is a human rights campaigner and early CND member and is a Polish Jew who survived the Holocaust. His father was a academic that fled with him to England during WW II and became a teacher. He attended Primrose Hill Primary School then went to a comprehensive then worked for Tony Benn as an intern. He went to study at Corpus Christi college in Oxford and he earned a Bachelor of Arts and then a Master of Science degree in economics. He then worked for Channel 4 show, A week in politics before then worked for Labour under Harriet Harman. Again someone that worked for a living.
The others can be found here; https://labourlist.org/2024/07/labour-general-election-results-starmer-new-cabinet-full-list/
I only went through the first few, but there are similar stories pretty much across the board. A group of people that I feel confident about running the country. In the last 14 years weve had so many people that worked against the UK, had silver spoons in their mouths and seemed to get most of their opportunites by being gifted them - there were very few (Were there any) that came from normal backgrounds and worked doing actual jobs. Even when you have people like Sunak from a normal background, he went on to help cause the financial crash and actively bet and worked against the country.
Even in that small list I went there, it seems to me we have a load of 'normal' people that know what poverty and the country looks like. These are the kind of people that I think can work for me and the country and despite what some bitter people are saying, there aren't many 'fucking right wing bastards' that jump out at me on that list (Again - I haven't got time to go through the full list - but are there any 'right wingers' in the cabinet at all) - they seem like grounded inviduvals that present a pragmatic and a progressive set of choices from Starmer.