It's very simplistic. There's various reasons for Labour's lower voteshare. One of them is tactical voting with the Lib Dems which helped the LD win a ton of seats off the Tories.



Labour were ultimately geared to winning and have used the voting system we have brutally efficiently to win the votes where they needed them. Ultimately high turnout in places like Liverpool with everyone voting Labour is useless if they don't win the seats they needed to win.



Corbyn is fine as a backbench MP and an agitator, but he wasn't geared to win an election, regardless of voteshare. Part of that is winning the middle ground. Without power he has no influence to change or enact anything, even if he did inspire more young people for example to come out and vote. Starmer's job will be to use his mandate to make people's lives better and the focus was purely on winning. Nor did Corbyn have any backbone as a leader.



The tactical voting definitely helped Labour destroy the Torys and long may it continue but I think this election showed us serious political adverse campaigns lie ahead that could end up changing our political system for the worse, changes that once implemented could mean the rights total domination of UK Politics.The low turn out is the worry, last year I thought the turn out for Labour would be incredible, it wasn't wishful thinking, how could it not happen considering just how bad this Tory government has been.I put the apathy that resulted in a low turn out down to long held flawed opinions opinions and the lefts influence on Society. Labour did need the help of tactical voting to win this incredible landslide win so you have to ask why considering just how bad the Torys have beenSky were out on the streets yesterday asking people who they voted for. one man in particular was a typical example of the clueless there all the same voter. Can I ask you who you voted for? man doesn't even stop walking and answers it doesn't matter who gets in nothing ever changes does it. reporter asks again. so you never voted. man gives that know all little smile while still walking and says no, why bother nothing changes.I find it hard to understand how someone can go through life thinking like this when all the evidence shows this is actually absurd.So nothing ever really changes? the whole country has changed dramatically for the worse over the last 14 yrs. nothing ever really changes, how about the NHS or getting a doctors appointment, are things the same now than they were 14yrs ago. how about our rivers and seas, are they just the same or have they changed.It's tragic as he's clearly clueless when it comes to challenging his own flawed opinions. I think I have more respect for someone who says i don't follow politics so haven't got a clue who to vote for, I can understand where they are coming from.I know why the left make this argument, they can hardly take over the Labour party arguing Labour are far better than the Torys so they argue nothing ever changes, the effect is more and more people start to believe it's true.Corbyn was hyped into power, he would have carried on being a nobody who had sat on the backbenches for 32 yrs without the help of John McDonnell's help. ive never criticised the hype machine behind Corbyns dramatic rise in politics, young clued up people saw a new way to campaign under the radar without challenge and it catapulted Corbyn into mainstream Politics dramatically. the tragedy was they got behind the wrong person. even McDonnel would have been a better choice, far more intelligent. tactically way ahead of Corbyn and more foresight.Corbyns legacy is dreadful, spent decades confirming what the ignorant already want to believe, nothing ever changes, all as bad as each other.One of the most stupid arguments he ever made as Labour leader was to argue Labour has always ignored you 6 months before the last election,, crazy, not only untrue but this is the Labour leader saying this, vote Labour 6 months later