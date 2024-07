I think you’re right. Each ‘faction’ probably estimates their position via an echo-chamber of likeminded individuals. “I think like this, so everyone else does’



From YouGov, this shows the figures for each political position from 2019 onwards.





The positions are (Click here to see them yourself): https://yougov.co.uk/topics/society/trackers/what-political-alignment-is-the-british-public - You can click/unclick them to make the figures you are looking at easier to see.





Very Far Left: 4%

Fairly Left Wing: 12%

Slightly Left of Centre: 14%



Centre: 21%



Slightly Right of Centre: 12%

Fairly Right Wing: 8%

Very Right Wing: 3%



Don’t knows: 23%







When I speak to ‘left-wingers’ they are always convinced that the country is ‘ready’ for ‘radical change’ and that more and more people have been brought to the cause, but that number from various sources I’ve seen and many polls seems to be always around the 5% mark (or less) - similar tot he very right wing (But these are shyer - I would guess that a few of the don’t knows know quite well)





But to over-estimate your position and your beliefs in the population by about 75% is pretty staggering. I actually have had a few conversations fairly recently where I was confidentally told that they believed the figure was in the 70-80% range. When you mention all the surveys and polls which show it to be much, much lower, I get told that it’s the ‘Main Stream Media’ lying and the polls are lying and everyone’s lying all the time. Just in the same way that these traitors and liars stopped Corbyn from achieving a huge majority.



The arguments actually are pretty close to the Brexiters saying that the traitors and liars stopped Brexit from being the resounding success - they too have a go at the MSM and the ‘liars’ that take polls.





Maybe that horseshoe effect which has been mentioned a few times now.



Asking people where they think they sit on the political spectrum is pretty useless. I think we'll all agree Reform is far right. They got 14% of the vote. If you add the fairly right and far right on that survey you only get to 11%.I think a more Left leaning Labour wins this election too. Not Corbyn because he's toxic, but under a different leader. This election was an easy win. The Tories self destructed and destroyed the country over the last 14 years. Add in Reform crippling the Tory vote and it would've taken a catastrophically poor Labour campaign not to win. I will caveat that by saying Reform may have backed down if a Labour party further to the left was running.