Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12920 on: Today at 09:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:53:17 pm
lol Owen jones has come out with his predictable this is why it proved me right column.

Do those shithouses have no shame.

He's one grifting shithouse.





Offline ABZ Rover

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12921 on: Today at 09:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:29:15 pm
Lib Dems take the last Scottish seat, to get a total of 72. Superb campaigning.

Leaving the SNP on 9 🤣🤣🤣





Offline Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12922 on: Today at 09:54:37 pm »
Still can't believe it has finally happened. Watching a bit of footy, try to get back into politics mode and I have to relive the whole thing again because I can't believe it's finally happened.





Online cornishscouser92

  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12923 on: Today at 09:59:22 pm »
Whoever becomes the new Tory leader will face a no confidence vote if 18 MPs submit letters.



Offline Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 10:05:01 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:59:22 pm
Whoever becomes the new Tory leader will face a no confidence vote if 18 MPs submit letters.
That'll be no problem for the opposing faction whichever it is.





Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 10:05:36 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:59:22 pm
Whoever becomes the new Tory leader will face a no confidence vote if 18 MPs submit letters.

I cant see their new leader lasting until the next election, they are regicidal even with the responsibility of government, without it i suspect it will just be an absolute bloodbath of backstabbing.






Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 10:06:54 pm »
Rwanda scheme now officially scrapped





Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 10:07:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:06:54 pm
Rwanda scheme now officially scrapped

Great start!



Online koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 10:12:07 pm »
Reform got less than 10% of the under 35 vote. Parallels with France are not accurate thankfully.



Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12929 on: Today at 10:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:07:25 pm
Great start!

It is, but Im really not convinced this Boarder Security Command is going to fix the issue either (probably not helped by the fact that at least on my head Im imagining something akin to the Thunderbirds or Paw Patrol).






Offline Rob K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12930 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:13:54 pm
It is, but Im really not convinced this Boarder Security Command is going to fix the issue either (probably not helped by the fact that at least on my head Im imagining something akin to the Thunderbirds or Paw Patrol).
No boat is too big, no pup is too small!



Offline Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12931 on: Today at 10:20:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:06:54 pm
Rwanda scheme now officially scrapped

What a waste of money that was.

And hopefully that beautiful country will now stop being associated with that ridiculous scheme and inane internal Tory politics.


Offline Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12932 on: Today at 10:25:29 pm »
it's been a great day and not to put a dampner on it but how are we all going to feel if/when Starmer puts Gary Neville in charge of the football governance bill or whatever it is to stop the European super league.



Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12933 on: Today at 10:25:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:13:54 pm
It is, but Im really not convinced this Boarder Security Command is going to fix the issue either (probably not helped by the fact that at least on my head Im imagining something akin to the Thunderbirds or Paw Patrol).

Are we talking about tenancy security for renters?






Offline Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12934 on: Today at 10:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:25:29 pm
it's been a great day and not to put a dampner on it but how are we all going to feel if/when Starmer puts Gary Neville in charge of the football governance bill or whatever it is to stop the European super league.

Would you be against Neville because he's a Manc, or because of the action?






Online afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12935 on: Today at 10:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:26:37 pm
Would you be against Neville because he's a Manc, or because of the action?

Against Neville because he's Neville, really...



Offline Fruity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12936 on: Today at 10:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:26:37 pm
Would you be against Neville because he's a Manc, or because of the action?

Manc primarily. But if he could get salford into a super league you know he would do it



Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12937 on: Today at 10:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 10:18:08 pm
No boat is too big, no pup is too small!

Border Security Control are on a roll :D






Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12938 on: Today at 10:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:25:30 pm
Are we talking about tenancy security for renters?

Ive been told off by Andy for that previously, really should learn my lesson!






Offline TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12939 on: Today at 11:00:22 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:59:22 pm
Whoever becomes the new Tory leader will face a no confidence vote if 18 MPs submit letters.

Braverman was spouting today way before the final out-turn position was confirmed.  I think its fairly certain there will be an internal power and ideological fight among Tories..  I hope she gets binned early doors.  If she doesnt the consolation is more infighting.


Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12940 on: Today at 11:06:34 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:00:22 pm
Braverman was spouting today way before the final out-turn position was confirmed.  I think its fairly certain there will be an internal power and ideological fight among Tories..  I hope she gets binned early doors.  If she doesnt the consolation is more infighting.

I think it will end up going to Badenoch because shes apparently very popular with their membership, even for the Tories Braverman is just too toxic and divisive within the parliamentary party to get to the final two that go to the membership, but shell be in the background sharpening her knife if she doesnt win, I dont think she has it within herself to be loyal and stay in the background.






Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12941 on: Today at 11:10:26 pm »
Its nice to see the UK being the bulwark of sensibility for a change in the face of rising right wing sentiments in Europe.


Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12942 on: Today at 11:16:10 pm »
Just been looking at the new appointments and it's so refreshing to see Labour put trust in experts again which is something we have lost in life. It's gone down really well with nhs doctors I follow and it's been a positive start. Let's continue in this vain.



Online west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12943 on: Today at 11:24:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:16:10 pm
Just been looking at the new appointments and it's so refreshing to see Labour put trust in experts again which is something we have lost in life. It's gone down really well with nhs doctors I follow and it's been a positive start. Let's continue in this vain.

Its a very good start in terms of people and their expertise but its not just appointing them, but keeping them in position. As I have said before, you wouldnt run any other organisation never mind something as big as a government ministry on the basis of changing its leader every 12 months as we have seen over the last few years.






Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • JFT 97
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12944 on: Today at 11:25:04 pm »
Positive appointments and fingers crossed we can reap the benefits.

"There's a new world comin
And it's just around the bend
There's a new morn coming
That belongs to you and me"

Fingers crossed, peace, love and yes a few drinks tonight.


Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - Mordaunt, Mogg and Mad Liz all gone - STARMERGEDDON
« Reply #12945 on: Today at 11:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:38:43 pm
I've seen the arguments come out that Starmer is a failure because Corbyn got more votes in 2017.
Low turnout and a more competitive field this time round. Of course people like Corbyn and wee Owen Jones will make ridiculous claims about it all. (I know you know - I'm just grumbling.)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/05/the-left-revolt-against-labour-is-significant-and-the-party-ignores-that-at-its-peril
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
