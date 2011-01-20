lol Owen jones has come out with his predictable this is why it proved me right column.Do those shithouses have no shame.
Lib Dems take the last Scottish seat, to get a total of 72. Superb campaigning.
Whoever becomes the new Tory leader will face a no confidence vote if 18 MPs submit letters.
Rwanda scheme now officially scrapped
Great start!
It is, but Im really not convinced this Boarder Security Command is going to fix the issue either (probably not helped by the fact that at least on my head Im imagining something akin to the Thunderbirds or Paw Patrol).
it's been a great day and not to put a dampner on it but how are we all going to feel if/when Starmer puts Gary Neville in charge of the football governance bill or whatever it is to stop the European super league.
Would you be against Neville because he's a Manc, or because of the action?
No boat is too big, no pup is too small!
Are we talking about tenancy security for renters?
Braverman was spouting today way before the final out-turn position was confirmed. I think its fairly certain there will be an internal power and ideological fight among Tories.. I hope she gets binned early doors. If she doesnt the consolation is more infighting.
Just been looking at the new appointments and it's so refreshing to see Labour put trust in experts again which is something we have lost in life. It's gone down really well with nhs doctors I follow and it's been a positive start. Let's continue in this vain.
I've seen the arguments come out that Starmer is a failure because Corbyn got more votes in 2017.
