Braverman was spouting today way before the final out-turn position was confirmed. I think its fairly certain there will be an internal power and ideological fight among Tories.. I hope she gets binned early doors. If she doesnt the consolation is more infighting.



I think it will end up going to Badenoch because shes apparently very popular with their membership, even for the Tories Braverman is just too toxic and divisive within the parliamentary party to get to the final two that go to the membership, but shell be in the background sharpening her knife if she doesnt win, I dont think she has it within herself to be loyal and stay in the background.