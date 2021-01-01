All very well for Robert Buckland to complain about people getting into politics to be someone rather than do something - but what exactly did he do?



That said, if we want to stop our country sliding into fascism under Chancellor Sutler then we're going to need more of that attitude. Labour need to develop cross party support to combat this threat. Starmer needs support from Tory Grandees and those purged by Johnson, and people like Buckland. We need a bit of fire and blood. A coalition for the cause.