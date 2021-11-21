What does RAWK think about Farridge winning in Clacton?



My instinctive hope is that he gets crushed of course. But here's the upside of him getting a seat in the Commons.



1. He'll make a lousy MP. He made a lousy MEP too, but no one in Clacton will have noticed that or cared. An MP who visits Clacton perhaps once during 5 years and never answers his mail or attends parliament will not go down so well.



2. Inside parliament he'll be a backbencher. Outside parliament he'll remain a 'campaigner'. BBC QT and other programmes will have a harder time justifying his constant presence on our screens if he is just a backbencher. "Why him?" "What makes him so special?" These questions will have more force if he's actually in parliament as "just another backbencher".



3. I think Reform will do very well in the election. Maybe they'll get between 15 and 20 per cent of the vote. If they don't get any MPs it will massively help their argument about the system being 'rigged' and will assist them in portraying British politics as The Elite v The People. They might even have a point.

