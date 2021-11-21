« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY  (Read 198874 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,304
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10040 on: Today at 07:56:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:59 pm
For those worried about it the odds of Tories getting over 150 seats is going deliver you a tidy sum, should you need to drown any sorrows.
Ive got them down for 186.

Unfortunately I dont get and Im too lazy to start
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,607
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10041 on: Today at 07:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:28:08 pm
Worried we'll see a lot of votes for Reform here in Liverpool.

Its going to happen everywhere unfortunately, but lets not worry about that too much for today, tonight and tomorrow, just savour the absolute twating of the born to rule, silver spoon sucking, pony riding, pig fucking Tories for now. After 14 long and miserable years we all deserve a couple of days off without worrying about one bunch of right wing nut jobs or the other.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10042 on: Today at 07:56:34 pm »
What does RAWK think about Farridge winning in Clacton?

My instinctive hope is that he gets crushed of course. But here's the upside of him getting a seat in the Commons.

1. He'll make a lousy MP. He made a lousy MEP too, but no one in Clacton will have noticed that or cared. An MP who visits Clacton perhaps once during 5 years and never answers his mail or attends parliament will not go down so well.

2. Inside parliament he'll be a backbencher. Outside parliament he'll remain a 'campaigner'. BBC QT and other programmes will have a harder time justifying his constant presence on our screens if he is just a backbencher. "Why him?" "What makes him so special?" These questions will have more force if he's actually in parliament as "just another backbencher".

3. I think Reform will do very well in the election. Maybe they'll get between 15 and 20 per cent of the vote. If they don't get any MPs it will massively help their argument about the system being 'rigged' and will assist them in portraying British politics as The Elite v The People. They might even have a point.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,637
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10043 on: Today at 07:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:55:37 pm
"You've just won the largest majority in British history. But is there any real enthusiasm for Labour?"

It's a fair question. Are people voting for labour, as opposed to a change.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,607
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10044 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:53:17 pm
The owners of the bookies are most likely Tory. Wouldn't surprise me if they are influencing the releases to generate more action.

You mean Mrs 354, Mr B. Fred and Mr P. Power?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,915
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10045 on: Today at 07:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:46:44 pm
is that good news or bad news for the Tories

You'd think that their best chance comes from lower turnouts if they can mobilise a higher proportion of their vote share, but a normal or higher than normal turnout would seem to be bad news for them since them working harder wouldn't be able to overcome that.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,024
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10046 on: Today at 08:00:11 pm »
Corbyn now favourite to win Islington North apparently.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,637
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10047 on: Today at 08:00:47 pm »
Gonna be a long two hours.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,607
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10048 on: Today at 08:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:56:34 pm
What does RAWK think about Farridge winning in Clacton?

My instinctive hope is that he gets crushed of course. But here's the upside of him getting a seat in the Commons.

1. He'll make a lousy MP. He made a lousy MEP too, but no one in Clacton will have noticed that or cared. An MP who visits Clacton perhaps once during 5 years and never answers his mail or attends parliament will not go down so well.

2. Inside parliament he'll be a backbencher. Outside parliament he'll remain a 'campaigner'. BBC QT and other programmes will have a harder time justifying his constant presence on our screens if he is just a backbencher. "Why him?" "What makes him so special?" These questions will have more force if he's actually in parliament as "just another backbencher".

3. I think Reform will do very well in the election. Maybe they'll get between 15 and 20 per cent of the vote. If they don't get any MPs it will massively help their argument about the system being 'rigged' and will assist them in portraying British politics as The Elite v The People. They might even have a point.


You mean the Member of Parliament for Mar-a-Lago?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10049 on: Today at 08:02:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:35:15 pm
Polling has improved but I dont know about the betting because I remember the Brexit campaign and the huge odds on Leave winning on the final day.
We didn't have any information to help us with the Brexit referendum. all boiled down to believing people couldn't be so stupid.
We do have a massive amount of info at this election though.
You've got Tory MPs in marginals giving up, that's all down to locals telling them no chance at the doorsteps. Torys in ultra safe seats are even contemplating defeat. Torys in safe seats feedback is many are gone.
 We can form reliable opinions on this on the full picture.
There will be some wrong forecasts, maybe a few Torys will do better than predicated but it wont have any effect on the result.
Backing the Torys to win ignores this info, Reform to win is clueless and I put that down to clueless Reform voters. ok they do better than expected, does anyone in their wildest dreams think they will win 300 odd seats.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:14 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10050 on: Today at 08:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:00:11 pm
Corbyn now favourite to win Islington North apparently.

A friend there has just reported a huge army of canvassers for Corbyn knocking on people's doors. HUGE. He'll have every nutter in London and the Home Counties in North Islington tonight - or at least the ones that Galloway can spare. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,052
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10051 on: Today at 08:02:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:01:03 pm
You mean the Member of Parliament for Mar-a-Lago?

Exactly.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10052 on: Today at 08:03:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:17 pm
Ive got them down for 186.

Unfortunately I dont get and Im too lazy to start

You'd get 8/1 on that.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,915
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10053 on: Today at 08:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:28:08 pm
Worried we'll see a lot of votes for Reform here in Liverpool.

Seems like a drastic shift from remain-backing labour voters to shift over to reform though, wouldn't they simply cannibalise what tory support there was instead of it being a reason to worry?
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,821
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10054 on: Today at 08:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:00:11 pm
Corbyn now favourite to win Islington North apparently.

Now the betting says he's not again.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,697
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10055 on: Today at 08:04:59 pm »
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,915
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10056 on: Today at 08:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 07:41:23 pm
Really hope Hereford/South Herefordshire isnt one of them 100 but apart from a period of Lib Dem from 97-2010 its been Tory since 1900. ☹️

Even if their vote gets split with Deform Im not sure theres enough support for one of Labour, Lib Dems or Green to oust the prick.


Not an area where the need to vote tactically has been pushed then or is there no clear rival?
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,915
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10057 on: Today at 08:11:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 08:02:04 pm
We do have a massive amount of info at this election though.
You've got Tory MPs in marginals giving up, that's all down to locals telling them no chance at the doorsteps. Torys in ultra safe seats are even contemplating defeat. Torys in safe seats feedback is many are gone.
 We can form reliable opinions on this on the full picture.
There will be some wrong forecasts, maybe a few Torys will do better than predicated but it wont have any effect on the result.


I think the most telling factor is the amount of established tories, even if they weren't in a previous marginal have mostly jumped ship in advance so that they can avoid being the Portillo moment in this election, the likes of Gove know that if things don't go great for labour in the next 5 years they will be able to slime their way back into a tory constituency in the next election even if they claimed to be retiring when they stood down this time round.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,856
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10058 on: Today at 08:13:33 pm »
I wonder when those doing the exit polling actually stop polling and start number crunching? I mean, the poll is ready to go at 10pm, so I guess they must have finished by now? I know they will have been actively calculating all through the day, but there's tweaks and nuance and variables and regions to work on.

In any case, time to open my first can and settle in for eight hours. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,044
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10059 on: Today at 08:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:42:13 pm
let's hope that people around the country don't also do that as if you feel that way, what if others do the same, if that is repeated tenfold we are in a mess.

Seems a bit of a cop out being hopeful that Labour win but not actually do anything to help achieve that but it's your vote at the end of the day

I remember people voting leave as a protest vote because there was no chance that remain wouldn't win.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10060 on: Today at 08:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:56:34 pm
What does RAWK think about Farridge winning in Clacton?

My instinctive hope is that he gets crushed of course. But here's the upside of him getting a seat in the Commons.

1. He'll make a lousy MP. He made a lousy MEP too, but no one in Clacton will have noticed that or cared. An MP who visits Clacton perhaps once during 5 years and never answers his mail or attends parliament will not go down so well.

2. Inside parliament he'll be a backbencher. Outside parliament he'll remain a 'campaigner'. BBC QT and other programmes will have a harder time justifying his constant presence on our screens if he is just a backbencher. "Why him?" "What makes him so special?" These questions will have more force if he's actually in parliament as "just another backbencher".

3. I think Reform will do very well in the election. Maybe they'll get between 15 and 20 per cent of the vote. If they don't get any MPs it will massively help their argument about the system being 'rigged' and will assist them in portraying British politics as The Elite v The People. They might even have a point.
I think many voted for Galloway thinking he will give it to Parliament good style but as you say he's a backbencher and has to wait his turn to stand up and talk, we've hardly heard a peep from him. be interesting to see if voters think he's been a bit of a let down.
Frottage is similar. we will have to see how many seats he gets but I can't see him getting the chance to showboat often in Parliament. he will probably carry on with their trying to gag me bullshit outside Parliament. he will be far more high profile than Galloway though.
He will deffo stir the sh,, for PR and the Greens and the left will support that argument. imagine this election under PR. we would have many independents who will fail under FPTP having a real chance under PR. would this of encouraged other causes to stand and mop up a few seats. am sure it would, all at the expense of Labour.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10061 on: Today at 08:17:10 pm »
Voted for Labour. Hopefully, they win.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,024
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10062 on: Today at 08:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 07:05:49 pm
Apropos to nothing really but I just witnessed 20 minutes of election craziness. I'd taken my dog for a walk on Hampstead Heath, got off the train at Highbury and Islington and there were a load of Corbynistas outside the entrance with banners urging everyone to vote Corbyn - a bloke in front of me said 'you're too late, I've voted Labour... cos I'm not an anti semite'  -  and then it all kicked off with one of the Corbynistas repsonding with 'Jews out of Gaza'  :-X followed by complete mayhem. I've no idea how it played out as I was more concerned with guiding my dog though the madness without her getting trampled on.

Then I got on a packed bus. Two old boys were bonding over how old they were ( one was 72, the other 80 apparently) and how disgusting it was that no-one was offering up their seat for them.  I was standing too, (a mere stripling at just 64). Then their bonding turned sour...

72 year old - 'have you voted ?'
80 year old - 'yes'
72 year old - 'I haven't. I wouldn't vote for any of them. Labour or Conservative, all they care about is lining their own pockets'
80 year old - 'If we all thought like you, we'd be living in a tyranny'
72 year old - 'Who you calling a tyranny ?  I'm not a fckin tyranny. You're a fckin tyranny'
80 year old - 'You obviously dont know what the word tyranny means'
72 year old - 'You calling me thick now ?'

Again, I've no idea how it played out unfortunatley as my stop came just as they started pushing, shoving and jostling each other.  ;D

I love London sometimes, never a dull moment.  ;D 


As you say, welcome to London!
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,067
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #10063 on: Today at 08:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 07:05:49 pm
Apropos to nothing really but I just witnessed 20 minutes of election craziness. I'd taken my dog for a walk on Hampstead Heath, got off the train at Highbury and Islington and there were a load of Corbynistas outside the entrance with banners urging everyone to vote Corbyn - a bloke in front of me said 'you're too late, I've voted Labour... cos I'm not an anti semite'  -  and then it all kicked off with one of the Corbynistas repsonding with 'Jews out of Gaza'  :-X followed by complete mayhem. I've no idea how it played out as I was more concerned with guiding my dog though the madness without her getting trampled on.

Then I got on a packed bus. Two old boys were bonding over how old they were ( one was 72, the other 80 apparently) and how disgusting it was that no-one was offering up their seat for them.  I was standing too, (a mere stripling at just 64). Then their bonding turned sour...

72 year old - 'have you voted ?'
80 year old - 'yes'
72 year old - 'I haven't. I wouldn't vote for any of them. Labour or Conservative, all they care about is lining their own pockets'
80 year old - 'If we all thought like you, we'd be living in a tyranny'
72 year old - 'Who you calling a tyranny ?  I'm not a fckin tyranny. You're a fckin tyranny'
80 year old - 'You obviously dont know what the word tyranny means'
72 year old - 'You calling me thick now ?'

Again, I've no idea how it played out unfortunatley as my stop came just as they started pushing, shoving and jostling each other.  ;D

I love London sometimes, never a dull moment.  ;D 

Must have thought he was calling him a tranny.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
Pages: 1 ... 247 248 249 250 251 [252]   Go Up
« previous next »
 