Online jillc

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 06:15:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:13:23 pm
Rees-Mogg is as good as gone, Labour are favourites to give Truss the boot but not certainty's. Braverman is solid favourite to keep her seat but Labour deffo in with a chance to kick her out as well.

Please, please to all of them.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 06:16:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:10:09 pm
Ive done all nighters 97, 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, Brexit I went to sleep at about 1am.

We were in France for Brexit (and before you ask Remain postal ballots had gone in  :D) and went to bed laughing at a woeful Farridge gurning that he thought theyd lost.

Woke up to the shock of our laugh and a rueful shaking on heads from the hotel staff when we skulked diwn to breakfast.
Offline No666

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 06:17:21 pm »
Online billyliddell01

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9963 on: Today at 06:17:43 pm »
The "C" word

How would you describe the last 14 years?

I'll start:

Chaotic
Colluding
Cruel
Corrupt
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 06:18:34 pm »
Badenoch will be the next leader and shes a fucking loony. Shes already started some Trump type tactics on Twitter earlier about missing postal ballots
Offline Samie

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 06:19:51 pm »
Online Draex

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9966 on: Today at 06:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:58 pm
San Pellegrino Lemonade for me. Breaking out the big guns.

Posh bastard.
Online jillc

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9967 on: Today at 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:17:21 pm
Cambridge.

Let's hope they're wrong there are still a few hours left.
Online Hazell

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9968 on: Today at 06:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:09:02 pm
Too much sugar for me. Water and a few l-theanine and melatonin tablets.  ;)

Good man :)
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9969 on: Today at 06:22:53 pm »
Labour 500+ seats has come from 22/1 to 12/1
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9970 on: Today at 06:24:18 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:22:53 pm
Labour 500+ seats has come from 22/1 to 12/1
When the Tories are crushed tonight, what positive spin will they attempt tomorrow? ;D
Online Hazell

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9971 on: Today at 06:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:20:08 pm
Posh bastard.

Yep, it's in anticipation of Rees-Mogg getting kicked out.
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9972 on: Today at 06:24:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:59:52 pm
I would it's gorgeous.  :D

Yeah, but I already have four cans of beer and eight cans of cider in the fridge. I'm worried about overkill. ;D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9973 on: Today at 06:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:24:18 pm
When the Tories are crushed tonight, what positive spin will they attempt tomorrow? ;D

They won loads at the bookies?
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9974 on: Today at 06:25:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:01:00 pm
For those of us with a moral aversion to gambling is that good or bad?

I'm not averse, just clueless. Otherwise I'd probably throw a tenner on.  8)
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9975 on: Today at 06:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:25:16 pm
I'm not averse, just clueless. Otherwise I'd probably throw a tenner on.  8)

I try and stay clueless about such things, the less I know the less Im tempted.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9976 on: Today at 06:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:06:58 pm
San Pellegrino Lemonade for me. Breaking out the big guns.

Drink Tory, Vote Labour (or Greens).
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9977 on: Today at 06:30:08 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:16:10 pm
We were in France for Brexit (and before you ask Remain postal ballots had gone in  :D) and went to bed laughing at a woeful Farridge gurning that he thought theyd lost.

Woke up to the shock of our laugh and a rueful shaking on heads from the hotel staff when we skulked diwn to breakfast.

Ill never forget the journey into the office the morning after on the tube. Its the tube and London so no one talks to anyone anyway so there was no conversations, but the vibe or atmosphere or whatever you want to call it was just off in a way I have never experienced before or after.
Online KurtVerbose

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9978 on: Today at 06:30:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:53:48 pm
I have just put the beers in the fridge :D

I'm already on my second, but bear in mind I'm a hour ahead of the UK.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9979 on: Today at 06:34:09 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:30:51 pm
I'm already on my second, but bear in mind I'm a hour ahead of the UK.

Im waiting til 10.00, the Mrs will be in bed, so will the kids and I can enjoy the beer, the exit poll and results in drunken peace and if I want to dance around the living room in celebration there will be zero witnesses :D
Online jillc

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9980 on: Today at 06:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:24:33 pm
Yeah, but I already have four cans of beer and eight cans of cider in the fridge. I'm worried about overkill. ;D

We're getting rid of the worst government in history is there an overkill in this situation?  :D
Online Hazell

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9981 on: Today at 06:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:29:55 pm
Drink Tory, Vote Labour (or Greens).

:D
Online PatriotScouser

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9982 on: Today at 06:35:19 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:17:21 pm
Cambridge.

I'm in Cambridge and just finished coordinating the committee room for one of the wards. Overall I think around 60% will be the turnout here.

From some of the returns most of the vote is holding up, but a couple are going greens or to the workers party (no reform candidate in Cambridge).

Tell your son in law Daniel should still retain comfortably but with less votes but around the same vote share as 2017/19. This is because Cambridge has less wards than in previous GEs cause of boundary changes, so smaller electorate.

Huntingdon and Peterborough hearing through friends that it's positive but still going to be close, so they'll be GOTV in Peterborough till 9.59pm!!

Online jillc

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9983 on: Today at 06:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:24:18 pm
When the Tories are crushed tonight, what positive spin will they attempt tomorrow? ;D

More to the point will they stick around even for it to be announced. From memory they had to go looking for some Tories in 97.  ;D
Online Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9984 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:34:17 pm
We're getting rid of the worst government in history is there an overkill in this situation?  :D

That is the debate currently being held between my kidneys and liver. :D
Online KurtVerbose

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9985 on: Today at 06:38:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:34:09 pm
Im waiting til 10.00, the Mrs will be in bed, so will the kids and I can enjoy the beer, the exit poll and results in drunken peace and if I want to dance around the living room in celebration there will be zero witnesses :D

I'll be on the whisky by then. My dancing is so good I'm not allowed to do it in private.
Online Draex

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9986 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:24:25 pm
Yep, it's in anticipation of Rees-Mogg getting kicked out.

Shouldn't that be neat gin..
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9987 on: Today at 06:42:13 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 01:13:37 pm
After a bit of internal debate over the past 24 hours, I decided to vote Green.

I live in one of the safest Labour seats in the country and have always voted Labour. I'm glad I live here and live by similarly minded people.

I have no problem with the Labour government getting in but I feel me voting for them would be predicated on two things:

a. they're simply better than the current lot, and
b. the hope that they'll do more than they say in their manifesto

What they've promised is quite underwhelming and I think this puts me in a position where, if they only delivered what they said they would, I'd feel like my vote would've been wasted as I'd have given a tacit acceptance of a lacklustre set of promises.

Instead, I've voted for a party to the left of them to hopefully send a message that a portion of Labour voters are currently unhappy with the continuation of the status quo - both economically and socially - and that the party should consider a more left-leaning approach in the future.

I don't agree with a chunk of the Green policies and had my seat been a much closer contest, there is no chance I'd have voted for them. Fortunately, I'm in a position where I can vote the way I have to send a message to the Labour party.

By no stretch of the imagination am I a hard-left idealist but I feel that some movement leftward is necessary, especially economically, to deal with the problems this country will face in the coming years.
let's hope that people around the country don't also do that as if you feel that way, what if others do the same, if that is repeated tenfold we are in a mess.

Seems a bit of a cop out being hopeful that Labour win but not actually do anything to help achieve that but it's your vote at the end of the day
Online cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9988 on: Today at 06:42:45 pm »
Chris Smyth:

CCHQ sending emails to supporters saying "turnout is higher than expected"

Association of Electoral Administrators tells me that  returning officers report turnout actually "comparable to the last general election" No sign of "massive drop off or far more people voting"
Offline JP!

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9989 on: Today at 06:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:42:13 pm
Seems a bit of a cop out being hopeful that Labour win but not actually do anything to help achieve that but it's your vote at the end of the day

It's complete mingebag behaviour.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9990 on: Today at 06:45:26 pm »
Just voted, the missus and the daughter too. Three votes for Ruth Jones, Newport West and Islwyn. Canvassing returns look good and there are definitely more Labour posters in windows and gardens than any other. I'm a little worried about the noise around Deform as I said earlier but hopefully Labour win the seat with around 40% of the vote 🤞.

It's a much more marginal constituency than it used to be thanks to the gerrymandering
Online Commie Bobbie

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9991 on: Today at 06:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:29:55 pm
Drink Tory, Vote Labour (or Greens).

Mantra for life.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9992 on: Today at 06:46:44 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:42:45 pm
Chris Smyth:

CCHQ sending emails to supporters saying "turnout is higher than expected"

Association of Electoral Administrators tells me that  returning officers report turnout actually "comparable to the last general election" No sign of "massive drop off or far more people voting"
is that good news or bad news for the Tories
Online PatriotScouser

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9993 on: Today at 06:46:56 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:42:45 pm
Chris Smyth:

CCHQ sending emails to supporters saying "turnout is higher than expected"

Association of Electoral Administrators tells me that  returning officers report turnout actually "comparable to the last general election" No sign of "massive drop off or far more people voting"

I get that impression too
Online Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - RETRIBUTION DAY
« Reply #9994 on: Today at 06:47:10 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:43:05 pm
It's complete mingebag behaviour.
yes it certainly is
