Cambridge.



I'm in Cambridge and just finished coordinating the committee room for one of the wards. Overall I think around 60% will be the turnout here.From some of the returns most of the vote is holding up, but a couple are going greens or to the workers party (no reform candidate in Cambridge).Tell your son in law Daniel should still retain comfortably but with less votes but around the same vote share as 2017/19. This is because Cambridge has less wards than in previous GEs cause of boundary changes, so smaller electorate.Huntingdon and Peterborough hearing through friends that it's positive but still going to be close, so they'll be GOTV in Peterborough till 9.59pm!!