Two hours till I vote!

My 18 year old daughter text me yesterday

Dad,  my first time voting tomorrow,  cant wait!    Labour all the way

Ive taught her well

Great to hear that. I have my last day at work before having nine days off. I might finish early and then go and vote.
Favourite scran across California. Apt really.
I was going to go for pea soup Andersens, but I thought it might be a bit niche!
So you think the plan should have been to call S*n readers c*nts and for Labour to do their best to alienate as many of the population that they could in a bid to lose as many votes as possible?

We don't have to like everything he does Andy. You're now being defensive for Starmer on a Liverpool forum about The Scum ffs. Let it slide occasionally.
Done. Am I first?
"I am delighted to have the support and backing of The Sun"

Made my mind up, voting Green.
Just back from a stroll in the sunshine to get mine done. There was a queue for the booth at 7am which I'd like to be excited about re turnout, but it was actually just down to a non-English speaking gentleman who either wasn't registered or didn't have ID and they were trying to explain what he needed to do via his son.
It would be amusing if the government just shuts him down by saying that we had a referendum on a different voting system about a decade ago. The will of the people was to keep it at First Past the Post, they knew what they were voting for and you cant keep having a referendum until you get the result you want.

(Yes, I know it wasnt exactly PR, but any excuse to chuck his own arguments back at him).
I'm running a committee room in the safe seat of Cambridge. Most activists here are being told to go to Peterborough, so unlike previous GEs in Cambridge which was a marginal, now it's seen a very safe. However those unable to travel elsewhere are still running a GOTV operation and I'll be doing my bit!

Been speaking with one of our tellers who's doing the 7-9am shift and so far 50 odd people have voted in 40 mins, although in other parts of the city only a handful. So turnout will be interesting.
Today's soundtrack


The Tories need to be absolutely decimated today. The damage they've done to this country is utterly remarkable and they deserve to be absolutely annihilated at the polls.


Fuck them. Shower of bastards.
Just voted and have done my bit.
Favourite scran across California. Apt really.
The greatest.
Feels like the morning of the last day of the 5th test of the 2009 Ashes.

Coming off a shellacking in the previous series England were on the brink of winning the Ashes back. Australia were 80/0 needing another 466 to win, an England victory was all but assured but you still got the feeling that even though it wasnt the Australia of old, something horrible could still happen and they would somehow pull off a last minute miracle.

England tonked them in the end, but the nerves/anticipation of that day did not make for a comfortable morning.
So here we are.

Many false dawns.

And yes, this Labour Party is not perfect - not by a long way.

But it is still miles better than the alternative.

Pragmatism always wins the day.

All the best.
Feels like the morning of the last day of the 5th test of the 2009 Ashes.

Coming off a shellacking in the previous series England were on the brink of winning the Ashes back. Australia were 80/0 needing another 466 to win, an England victory was all but assured but you still got the feeling that even though it wasnt the Australia of old, something horrible could still happen and they would somehow pull off a last minute miracle.

England tonked them in the end, but the nerves/anticipation of that morning did not make for a comfortable morning.

Feels more like going to Leicester on Boxing day 2019, a few massive fannies shitting it still but the vast majority knew we'd win, turned into a proper dry bumming and confirmed to me that we'd walk the league that season
The Tories need to be absolutely decimated today. The damage they've done to this country is utterly remarkable and they deserve to be absolutely annihilated at the polls.


Fuck them. Shower of bastards.

The damage the Tories have wrought in just 14 years is incalculable. Not to mention the damage they caused in previous terms by privatising so many public services. Why the working class keeps voting against their own interests is a total mystery.
I'm running a committee room in the safe seat of Cambridge. Most activists here are being told to go to Peterborough, so unlike previous GEs in Cambridge which was a marginal, now it's seen a very safe. However those unable to travel elsewhere are still running a GOTV operation and I'll be doing my bit!

Been speaking with one of our tellers who's doing the 7-9am shift and so far 50 odd people have voted in 40 mins, although in other parts of the city only a handful. So turnout will be interesting.

Bristow on the brink? 😊
Done. Am I first?

Posted mine last week.
Feels more like going to Leicester on Boxing day 2019, a few massive fannies shitting it still but the vast majority knew we'd win, turned into a proper dry bumming and confirmed to me that we'd walk the league that season

For me its like the 2005-6 premier league, the joy that United haven't won it, but the realisation that Chelsea have.   
