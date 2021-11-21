That's what I'm hoping for, I can't stand the thought of that twat Sunak asking the questions at PMQ and making those childish snide bullshit comments about how bad Labour's record is on literally everything.
may not get the chance.
EC seat predictions for some Tories are as follows:
Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) Margin to LAB is 4.9
Gillian Keegan (Chichester) Margin to LIB is 3
Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) Margin to LIB is 5.9
Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) Margin to LAB is 2.9
Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) Margin to LAB is 3.5
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) Margin to LAB is 1.3
Gavin Williamson (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) Margin to LAB is 5.8
Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) Margin to LAB is 2.5
Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) Margin to LAB is 5
Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) Margin to LAB is 3.1
Personally, I find these hard to believe, but if they're anywhere near accurate then very happy days.