Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 05:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
Johnson, fuck off. Just fuck off you country wrecking fucktard. Just fuck off back to where you crawled out of.

I really think that last night could be a really fatal move by the Tories.

Oh well. Tic Tock.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 05:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:13:43 pm
It is. But imagine how extra depressing it is for the Conservative Party. They've tried their level best over the last ten or so years to become a proud racist party - and now they see a group of Uber-Racists steal their votes.

That's true of course, I will be having a good night tomorrow watching all the big wigs fall on their swords.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 05:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:12:41 pm
The You Gov commentary on the link says there is a chance of that happening as the Tory seats could be as low as 78 and Lib Dems could be 87


Oof. Nice one. I'll take an outside chance of that happening going into tomorrow :)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 05:17:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:33:02 pm
So it must be after an election then 🤷

Because it's a brand new session of parliament, state opening of parliament is normally held in November, & in the first few weeks after a general election.

Parliament opens on Tuesday when MPs are sworn in [which takes a few days to complete], & elections are held for a speaker regardless of new or incumbent.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 05:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:17:41 pm
Because it's a brand new session of parliament, state opening of parliament is normally held in November, & in the first few weeks after a general election.

Parliament opens on Tuesday when MPs are sworn in [which takes a few days to complete], & elections are held for a speaker regardless of new or incumbent.

 I thought it was usually November, I just don't remember ever seeing it for a new parliament .

When do we get to hear their plans for the future then? 

I don't mean the manifesto, that's just a sales brochure, I mean the actual stuff they'll tackle first and how it'll be paid for etc.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:04:52 pm
He is being given a 'clean this shit up' mandate & he had better not disappoint.
Brilliant, simple message that seems to be overlooked by many people, be great to hear Starmer say this
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 05:34:46 pm »
Funny to think exactly 6 weeks ago Sunak was stood outside no10 announcing the election, the campaign is over polling day tomorrow.

Sunak's biggest gaffes during the campaign

Announcing the election in the rain, cue embarrassing headlines.

On the campaign trail in Wales & asking the Welsh if they're looking forward to the Euros, a tournament that Wales didn't qualify for.

Asking a homeless person are they in finance.

The campaign started off so badly he spent the first Saturday of the campaign in hiding, only came out with national service for young people, seems like he spent that day watching Yes Minister/Yes Prime Minister as that was one of Hackers ideas

D-Day, were he left the D-Day commemorations well before they had finished, to go & do a political interview that wasn't broadcast until 6 days after those commemorations which alienated core Tory voters, & that interview itself was complete car crash, & showed how out of touch he is, also that he wants to force young people to do national service but he couldn't do national service for one entire afternoon.

Any more?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 05:40:34 pm »
So which Tory MP or MPs is everyone most looking forward to seeing have their arses handed to them?

Rees Mogg for me is one, Seagullis is another I cant wait to see the back of. Hunt can get to fuck too.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 05:42:02 pm »
Betting stuff and Tory councillors pretending to be warehouse workers, which I'm surprised wasn't talked about much.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 05:42:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:34:24 pm
Brilliant, simple message that seems to be overlooked by many people, be great to hear Starmer say this

c*nt had better give me the credit  ;D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 05:44:42 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:42:07 pm
c*nt had better give me the credit  ;D
:) Sorry m8, we're £3 Trillion in debt. no credit.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9371 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:40:34 pm
So which Tory MP or MPs is everyone most looking forward to seeing have their arses handed to them?

Rees Mogg for me is one, Seagullis is another I cant wait to see the back of. Hunt can get to fuck too.

Rees Mogg is my number 1 without a doubt. I detest him and everything about him. Not many make me that angry. He does
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9372 on: Today at 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 05:44:52 pm
Rees Mogg is my number 1 without a doubt. I detest him and everything about him. Not many make me that angry. He does

Yes, Number 1 for me too.

Truss gets the silver medal.

No longer a Tory but I'd give bronze to Lee Anderson.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9373 on: Today at 05:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 05:44:52 pm
Rees Mogg is my number 1 without a doubt. I detest him and everything about him. Not many make me that angry. He does

Theres just so many, Johnny Mercer, Jeremy C*nt, Penny Mourdant, Ester McVey, theres more I cant think of right now who are likely to get the boot and who are absolutely detestable.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9374 on: Today at 05:56:54 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:40:34 pm
So which Tory MP or MPs is everyone most looking forward to seeing have their arses handed to them?

Rees Mogg for me is one, Seagullis is another I cant wait to see the back of. Hunt can get to fuck too.

Unlikely one but Braverman from the senior Tories, now that would be a Portillo moment.

Davies odious c*nt reguly blocks private members bills through filibustering, not sure the chances of the Davies losing his seat Shipley
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9375 on: Today at 05:58:27 pm »
There must be some big names at real risk of annihilation tomorrow night, I would have thought.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9376 on: Today at 06:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:34:46 pm
Funny to think exactly 6 weeks ago Sunak was stood outside no10 announcing the election, the campaign is over polling day tomorrow.

Sunak's biggest gaffes during the campaign

Announcing the election in the rain, cue embarrassing headlines.

On the campaign trail in Wales & asking the Welsh if they're looking forward to the Euros, a tournament that Wales didn't qualify for.

Asking a homeless person are they in finance.

The campaign started off so badly he spent the first Saturday of the campaign in hiding, only came out with national service for young people, seems like he spent that day watching Yes Minister/Yes Prime Minister as that was one of Hackers ideas

D-Day, were he left the D-Day commemorations well before they had finished, to go & do a political interview that wasn't broadcast until 6 days after those commemorations which alienated core Tory voters, & that interview itself was complete car crash, & showed how out of touch he is, also that he wants to force young people to do national service but he couldn't do national service for one entire afternoon.

Any more?

Titanic.

Good backdrop.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9377 on: Today at 06:05:10 pm »
Apparently Starmer has ruled out returning to the EU in his lifetime, including any variation of the customs union etc.

I hope that is purely for the gammons, because that for me is fucking bonkers.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9378 on: Today at 06:07:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:04:52 pm
He is being given a 'clean this shit up' mandate & he had better not disappoint.

Unfortunately like Arne Slot for many people he has already disappointed
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9379 on: Today at 06:08:20 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:05:10 pm
Apparently Starmer has ruled out returning to the EU in his lifetime, including any variation of the customs union etc.

I hope that is purely for the gammons, because that for me is fucking bonkers.

I'm not a fan of this approach but I understand it. Its a very difficult subject to broach. I remember the uproar when the Eurozone was created about how we'd have to join it, we didn't and it calmed down but if we ever rejoined the EU we'd have to take the Euro and that wouldn't go down well for a start.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9380 on: Today at 06:10:11 pm »
Desmond Swayne - the William Shatner of performance outrage, what's his chances?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9381 on: Today at 06:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:08:20 pm
I'm not a fan of this approach but I understand it. Its a very difficult subject to broach.
It ought not to be now. People have a much better idea what Brexit means and it's hard to find anyone who likes it. Even if it is difficult, politicians seem happy to talk about "difficult choices" when they cutting stuff and it's about time at least one of them had the balls to address this elephant in the room   ::)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9382 on: Today at 06:12:52 pm »
The thing that makes the "Portillo Moment" so special is that nobody was expecting it. The only Tory I would feel that mesmerising, sadistic satisfaction over would likely be Sunak himself.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9383 on: Today at 06:13:38 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:40:34 pm
So which Tory MP or MPs is everyone most looking forward to seeing have their arses handed to them?

Rees Mogg for me is one, Seagullis is another I cant wait to see the back of. Hunt can get to fuck too.

Supplementary question.  Wholl take the David Mellor award for the least gracious speech in defeat?

Probably Gullis again, if you can call those grunts he makes speech.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9384 on: Today at 06:13:42 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:05:10 pm
Apparently Starmer has ruled out returning to the EU in his lifetime, including any variation of the customs union etc.

I hope that is purely for the gammons, because that for me is fucking bonkers.
Someone must have asked this question as I doubt if Starmer raised the subject, it would be fatal to say anything else right now.
Lets get the election over and give a year or so when all the closer ties to the EU start hitting the news and take it from there.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9385 on: Today at 06:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:08:20 pm
I'm not a fan of this approach but I understand it. Its a very difficult subject to broach. I remember the uproar when the Eurozone was created about how we'd have to join it, we didn't and it calmed down but if we ever rejoined the EU we'd have to take the Euro and that wouldn't go down well for a start.

Why would we though? There are other countries within the EU that don't.

Im hopeful that they strike a deal that is essentially membership of the single market but with a some different name so that he can show he hasn't lied.
