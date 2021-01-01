Funny to think exactly 6 weeks ago Sunak was stood outside no10 announcing the election, the campaign is over polling day tomorrow.



Sunak's biggest gaffes during the campaign



Announcing the election in the rain, cue embarrassing headlines.



On the campaign trail in Wales & asking the Welsh if they're looking forward to the Euros, a tournament that Wales didn't qualify for.



Asking a homeless person are they in finance.



The campaign started off so badly he spent the first Saturday of the campaign in hiding, only came out with national service for young people, seems like he spent that day watching Yes Minister/Yes Prime Minister as that was one of Hackers ideas



D-Day, were he left the D-Day commemorations well before they had finished, to go & do a political interview that wasn't broadcast until 6 days after those commemorations which alienated core Tory voters, & that interview itself was complete car crash, & showed how out of touch he is, also that he wants to force young people to do national service but he couldn't do national service for one entire afternoon.



Any more?

