« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window  (Read 188601 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,062
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9320 on: Today at 04:23:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:21:30 pm
What's the chronology of events after the results are declared?

Palace?
Acceptance speech?
Cabinet?
Sworn in?
Budget or the other financial thing?
Parliament sits?

There's probably loads of others but it's been that long since I've paid attention I can't remember them.

Could be a state opening in there somewhere.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9321 on: Today at 04:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:23:34 pm
Could be a state opening in there somewhere.

Isn't that normally a November thing?  Don't think I recall it happening after a change of government.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9322 on: Today at 04:28:50 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:16:34 pm
Strange that they think Clacton is too hard to call, bookies have Frottage winning that easily.

I think MRPs are best read as showing expected seat totals rather than looking at specific seat outcomes. Just my opinion!
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9323 on: Today at 04:29:55 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 04:01:12 pm
Everyone talks about the Portillo moment of 97, as he was the most senior cabinet minister to loose his seat, but in total 7 cabinet ministers lost their seats in that election, which I think was a record. Is it about to be broken?

Michael Forsyth - Secretary of State for Scotland
Roger Freeman - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Ian Lang - Secretary of State for Trade and Industry
Tony Newton - Leader of the House of Commons
Michael Portillo - Defence Secretary
Malcolm Rifkind - Foreign Secretary
William Waldegrave - Chief Secretary to the Treasury

According to londonlovesbusiness.com, 14 are about to loose their seats, which is about half the cabinet: -

Jeremy C*nt   Chancellor of the Exchequer
Grant Shapps   Secretary of State for Defence
Alex Chalk   Secretary of State for Justice
Penny Mordaunt   Leader of the House of Commons
Mel Stride   Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Gillian Keegan   Secretary of State for Education
Mark Harper   Secretary of State for Transport
Lucy Frazer   Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
Richard Holden   Minister without Portfolio[c]
Victoria Prentis   Attorney General for England and Wales
Esther McVey   Minister of State without Portfolio
Andrew Mitchell   Deputy Foreign Secretary
Johnny Mercer   Minister of State for Veterans' Affairs
Michael Tomlinson   Minister of State for Countering Illegal Migration
Add the enjoyment of seeing some horrible back benches going as well should add to the fun.

I was never a fan of Corbyn but one of the most sickening sights ive ever seen in Parliament came from Eddie Hughes. must be over 5 yrs ago at least but I can still see the childish grin on his face looking up at other Tory MPs as he lay down in the aisle between the seats to hide from the Speaker Bercow shouting Order,  shouted all the way though Corbyns replys with a big smirk on his face. it wasn't funny one bit. it summoned up this sick Tory party today.
Labour are 1/6 to win the seat. looking forward to it happening.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Hughes_(British_politician)



« Last Edit: Today at 04:43:32 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,062
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9324 on: Today at 04:30:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:25:42 pm
Isn't that normally a November thing?  Don't think I recall it happening after a change of government.
Just checked - 17th July apparently.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9325 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:30:14 pm
Just checked - 17th July apparently.

So it must be after an election then 🤷
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,062
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9326 on: Today at 04:33:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:29:55 pm
Add the enjoyment of seeing some horrible back benches going as well should add to the fun.

I was never a fan of Corbyn but one of the most sickening sights ive ever seen in Parliament came from Eddie Hughes. must be over 5 yrs ago at least but I can still see the childish grin on his face looking up at other Tory MPs as he lay down in the aisle between the seats to hide from the Speaker Bercow shouting Order,  shouted all the way though Corbyns replys with a big smirk on his face. it wasn't funny one bit. it summoned up this sick Tory party today.
Labour are 1/6 to win the seat. looking forward to it happening.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Hughes_(British_politician)




What about Action Twat? AKA Mark Francois.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:41 pm by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9327 on: Today at 04:36:21 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:58:11 am
This plane is very rude.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zvVa3W8XiP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zvVa3W8XiP4</a>

The above is a joke, but it should be noted that retard as a verb is not insulting.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9328 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:23:34 pm
Could be a state opening in there somewhere.
Unless my memory's going, It has to be the Palace on Friday.
Sunak goes to the palace and resigns.
Starmer follows not longer and asks to form a government.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:20 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9329 on: Today at 04:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:33:22 pm
What about Action Twat? AKA Mark Francois.
Spoilt for choice  :)
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,093
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9330 on: Today at 04:39:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:21:30 pm
What's the chronology of events after the results are declared?

Palace?
Acceptance speech?
Cabinet?
Sworn in?
Budget or the other financial thing?
Parliament sits?

There's probably loads of others but it's been that long since I've paid attention I can't remember them.


When do the Tories get catapulted off the cliffs in Dover and into the sea?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,772
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9331 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:33:22 pm
What about Action Twat? AKA Mark Francois.

Survation has a Labour gain for Rayleigh and Wickford by 2pts (36-34)
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,420
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9332 on: Today at 04:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:04:30 pm
Moreincommon MRP

Our final
@moreincommon_
 
@TheNewsAgents
 MRP projects a Labour majority of 210 & worst defeat in Tory Party history
🔴LAB 430 (+228)
🔵CON 126 (-239)
🟠LD 52 (+41)
🟡SNP 16 (-32)
🟣REF UK 2 (+2)
🟢GRN 1 (-)
🟢 PLAID 2 (-2)
⚪️ OTH 2 (+2)
N 13,556 | 24/6 to 1/7

Implied voting intention: Lab 39 Con 23

https://www.moreincommon.org.uk/general-election-2024/mrp-3-july/
MIC was the one most favourable MRP for the Tories and that is also going in the wrong direction.

The only thing that can cost Labour is voter apathy and that is why the Tories have basically said the game is up it's a Labour landslide in the hope that people won't bother voting.

The weather looks ok tomorrow so hopefully that will get people out and get these fuckers out of town
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,062
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9333 on: Today at 04:42:08 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:40:03 pm
Survation has a Labour gain for Rayleigh and Wickford by 2pts (36-34)
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,741
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9334 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:41:55 pm
MIC was the one most favourable MRP for the Tories and that is also going in the wrong direction.

The only thing that can cost Labour is voter apathy and that is why the Tories have basically said the game is up it's a Labour landslide in the hope that people won't bother voting.

The weather looks ok tomorrow so hopefully that will get people out and get these fuckers out of town

I mean if you want the Tories out but cant be arsed to vote after 14 years of this, you deserve to be on the first flight to Rwanda.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,787
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9335 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:29:55 pm
Add the enjoyment of seeing some horrible back benches going as well should add to the fun.

I was never a fan of Corbyn but one of the most sickening sights ive ever seen in Parliament came from Eddie Hughes. must be over 5 yrs ago at least but I can still see the childish grin on his face looking up at other Tory MPs as he lay down in the aisle between the seats to hide from the Speaker Bercow shouting Order,  shouted all the way though Corbyns replys with a big smirk on his face. it wasn't funny one bit. it summoned up this sick Tory party today.
Labour are 1/6 to win the seat. looking forward to it happening.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Hughes_(British_politician)

Please, make that happen.

Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Up
« previous next »
 