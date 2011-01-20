Everyone talks about the Portillo moment of 97, as he was the most senior cabinet minister to loose his seat, but in total 7 cabinet ministers lost their seats in that election, which I think was a record. Is it about to be broken?



Michael Forsyth - Secretary of State for Scotland

Roger Freeman - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Ian Lang - Secretary of State for Trade and Industry

Tony Newton - Leader of the House of Commons

Michael Portillo - Defence Secretary

Malcolm Rifkind - Foreign Secretary

William Waldegrave - Chief Secretary to the Treasury



According to londonlovesbusiness.com, 14 are about to loose their seats, which is about half the cabinet: -



Jeremy C*nt Chancellor of the Exchequer

Grant Shapps Secretary of State for Defence

Alex Chalk Secretary of State for Justice

Penny Mordaunt Leader of the House of Commons

Mel Stride Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Gillian Keegan Secretary of State for Education

Mark Harper Secretary of State for Transport

Lucy Frazer Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Richard Holden Minister without Portfolio[c]

Victoria Prentis Attorney General for England and Wales

Esther McVey Minister of State without Portfolio

Andrew Mitchell Deputy Foreign Secretary

Johnny Mercer Minister of State for Veterans' Affairs

Michael Tomlinson Minister of State for Countering Illegal Migration



Add the enjoyment of seeing some horrible back benches going as well should add to the fun.I was never a fan of Corbyn but one of the most sickening sights ive ever seen in Parliament came from Eddie Hughes. must be over 5 yrs ago at least but I can still see the childish grin on his face looking up at other Tory MPs as he lay down in the aisle between the seats to hide from the Speaker Bercow shouting Order, shouted all the way though Corbyns replys with a big smirk on his face. it wasn't funny one bit. it summoned up this sick Tory party today.Labour are 1/6 to win the seat. looking forward to it happening.