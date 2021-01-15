« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Guessing there will be a final YouGov poll today?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Jeremy C*nt has been very quiet lately.  Is he in danger?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Me scanning the polls today

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:06:19 pm
Guessing there will be a final YouGov poll today?
I'm sure Curtice said, just before, that quite a few will be comming out today.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:09:28 pm
Me scanning the polls today


Bollocks, you're watching the tennis aren't you.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:09:18 pm
Jeremy C*nt has been very quiet lately.  Is he in danger?

Was being shadowed yesterday by news reporter (sky I think) as he traipsed around his constituency.  Apparently its all hes been doing through this pre-election period.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:12:36 pm
Was being shadowed yesterday by news reporter (sky I think) as he traipsed around his constituency.  Apparently its all hes been doing through this pre-election period.

Sounds like he might be then  :D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:11:45 pm
Bollocks, you're watching the tennis aren't you.

After Borg and McEnroe tennis is dead to me! I remember the heady days where every kid ran out and bought a tennis raquet and some balls and it was tennisgeddon everywhere - absolute scenes!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Thick fuckers

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HXuScC8ISMg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HXuScC8ISMg</a>
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:09:18 pm
Jeremy C*nt has been very quiet lately.  Is he in danger?

Bookies have Lib Dems strong favourites 3/10 odds on and Conservatives 10/3

Make of that what you will.

I think it is a new seat though so that may be a factor. It used to be called South West Surrey.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:17:02 pm
After Borg and McEnroe tennis is dead to me! I remember the heady days where every kid ran out and bought a tennis raquet and some balls and it was tennisgeddon everywhere - absolute scenes!
Never really got it meself. Used to like walking around our local park (here in Wimbledon) around 'Wimbledon' time just to watch the local twats on the tennis courts with their headbands on and there bags of multiple racquets screaming at people if they make a noise while they are trying to serve. Wouldn't mind but they are usually shite anyway - but good fun if you are going through a particularly flatulent phase.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:29:57 pm
Never really got it meself. Used to like walking around our local park (here in Wimbledon) around 'Wimbledon' time just to watch the local twats on the tennis courts with their headbands on and there bags of multiple racquets screaming at people if they make a noise while they are trying to serve. Wouldn't mind but they are usually shite anyway - but good fun if you are going through a particularly flatulent phase.

This was on the streets. Can't remember a single tennis court anywhere near where we lived. Even the schools didn't have any.

Loads of mad kids smashing balls in every direction sans nets, rules, lines or any idea what we were doing :D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Yeah when I was a kid, it was a long way to the nearest tennis courts so no one ever bothered, Cricket or footy and that was it.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:17:02 pm
After Borg and McEnroe tennis is dead to me! I remember the heady days where every kid ran out and bought a tennis raquet and some balls and it was tennisgeddon everywhere - absolute scenes!

Only the posh kids were doing that. We were too busy with the skateboarding craze.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:06:19 pm
Guessing there will be a final YouGov poll today?

5pm apparently
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:17:02 pm
After Borg and McEnroe tennis is dead to me! I remember the heady days where every kid ran out and bought a tennis raquet and some balls and it was tennisgeddon everywhere - absolute scenes!
yep that was the same with me and my mates. We were lucky that our school had tennis courts which were open in the evening (late 70s / early 80s).

We used to get our tennis racquets out for the Wimbledon fortnight, snooker cues during the World Championships and Darts in January with that World Championships.

Golf too during the open and Ryder Cup, although that was a bit later when we could actually afford clubs
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Still a bit worried about how the vote might go tomorrow. Hopefully people won't get complacent. Also how many people might vote Reform (and don't openly admit it for polls).

Whilst I want to see the Tories taken to the cleaners would really like to see the end of Frottage once and for all.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Is it Thursday yet? Impatiently waiting to end 14 wasted years in this country. Day off work Friday to watch this glorious moment. Fuck the Tories hope they dont ascend to power again in my lifetime.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:23:48 pm
Is it Thursday yet? Impatiently waiting to end 14 wasted years in this country. Day off work Friday to watch this glorious moment. Fuck the Tories hope they dont ascend to power again in my lifetime.
Probably be back in in 5 years
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:12:36 pm
Was being shadowed yesterday by news reporter (sky I think) as he traipsed around his constituency.  Apparently its all hes been doing through this pre-election period.

It's been a big problem for a lot of ministers. Too busy having to canvass and defend in their own constituencies to contribute much to the national campaign.

I was worried the Tories would fight as dirty as they ever have in this campaign, but they've been so insipid, apathetic and incompetent that they've barely bothered.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:28:41 pm
Probably be back in in 5 years

Yeah seeing quite a few people still sulking about Corbyn hoping and praying that the Tories get back in, in five years.

Myself? I hope Labour keep them out for a wee while longer than that.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
5 years ago I was being told by people that I had to hold my nose, bite my tongue and vote Labour even though I thought Corbyn was a dickhead and utterly unfit to lead the country, I still did vote Labour and have done in all the GE's I've been eligible to vote in. Today those very same people are proudly saying they're voting for a different party and expecting others to follow them, the irony is utterly delicious! Not biting of the tongue or holding their noses there.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Just reading, Wirral South constituency has been abolished, theirs a new seat of Ellesmere Port & Bromborough, whilst Wirral West, & Wallasey have been expanded to include wards that were in Wirral South.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:31:53 pm
Yeah seeing quite a few people still sulking about Corbyn hoping and praying that the Tories get back in, in five years.

Myself? I hope Labour keep them out for a wee while longer than that.
I'm not hoping for that believe me. The electorate is way more volatile than it used to be though and it's not implausible to me that people get pissed off with labour fairly quickly and go back to the tories. Mad that you assume that anyone who isn't mega positive about labour 24/7 is some kind of tory.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Also the press are way harder on Labour than on the tories, the first fuck up and they'll be all over it
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:06:19 pm
Guessing there will be a final YouGov poll today?

I'm signed up for the YouGov surveys and get sent them frequently to complete. Had one sent to me last night asking for voting intentions so I'd expect there will be one today.

Interestingly, the final question in the survey was 'do you think it is a good thing or bad thing that politicians make time to spend with their families?' or words to that effect.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
I imagine there'll be an Electoral Calculus poll out sometime between 5 and 8pm as well.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:40:14 pm
I'm not hoping for that believe me. The electorate is way more volatile than it used to be though and it's not implausible to me that people get pissed off with labour fairly quickly and go back to the tories. Mad that you assume that anyone who isn't mega positive about labour 24/7 is some kind of tory.

Then Labour are gonna need to demonstrate positive change in the next 5 years.

Im not sure why the pessimism - nothing fucking works in this country, were hardly soaking up the LSD magical horses to imagine they can fix some of what has been broken in that timeframe. But genuinely believe that is there intention, of course the Torys never have that intention.

They will be out for at least two terms I suspect, whilst memories are fickle - these dark days will not be forgotten particularly if people can get to see a GP, access hospitals, see an improvement in the economy and living standards - what Labour achieve will determine their fate. Keep a bland foreign policy and they should be fine.

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:48:39 pm
Then Labour are gonna need to demonstrate positive change in the next 5 years.

Im not sure why the pessimism - nothing fucking works in this country, were hardly soaking up the LSD magical horses to imagine they can fix some of what has been broken in that timeframe. But genuinely believe that is there intention, of course the Torys never have that intention.

They will be out for at least two terms I suspect, whilst memories are fickle - these dark days will not be forgotten particularly if people can get to see a GP, access hospitals, see an improvement in the economy and living standards - what Labour achieve will determine their fate. Keep a bland foreign policy and they should be fine.

I'd vote for those.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:29:06 pm


I was worried the Tories would fight as dirty as they ever have in this campaign, but they've been so insipid, apathetic and incompetent that they've barely bothered.

They've tried everything, gone full USA culture war shite, Keir & more importantly, the electorate saw it coming a mile away & never took the bait.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
All these insults, yet not one of you has said cuntknuckle.

Amateurs.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Hard not to conclude there is some narrowing of the lead going on. Perhaps inevitable but still a huge lead we would have taken at the start of the campaign.

Final pre-election VI poll for
@theipaper
 📊

📉 Gap between Labour and Conservatives narrows but still as high as  17 points.

LAB: 39% (-3)
CON: 22% (+2)
RFM: 16% (=)
LDM: 11% (-1)
GRN: 7% (+1)
SNP: 3% (=)
OTH: 3% (+1)

30th June - 2nd July. Changes with 24th-26th June.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 02:48:39 pm
Then Labour are gonna need to demonstrate positive change in the next 5 years.

Im not sure why the pessimism - nothing fucking works in this country, were hardly soaking up the LSD magical horses to imagine they can fix some of what has been broken in that timeframe. But genuinely believe that is there intention, of course the Torys never have that intention.

They will be out for at least two terms I suspect, whilst memories are fickle - these dark days will not be forgotten particularly if people can get to see a GP, access hospitals, see an improvement in the economy and living standards - what Labour achieve will determine their fate. Keep a bland foreign policy and they should be fine.



In terms of their approach I'm absolutely delighted that Labour have stuck to the principles of realism over populism, as it's given the Tories and their lunatic media supporters fuck all to beat them with. The desperate headlines about them not making a change to the Tory policy on inheritance tax, and the outright anti-semitism of criticising Starmer for supporting his wife in observing her Jewish faith on a Friday evening, are pathetic. They've not been able to truly criticise the policy decisions because they're actually fucking achievable.

Compare and contrast the nonsense that Reform have chucked out - base level, unstructured red meat populist catchphrases for people who don't understand the nuances of governing, and who merely look to blame everyone except those in government for the issues in society. I'll be glad when it's over, when I've put the X in the box, and we hopefully have some fresh ideas.

Please, if you're eligible, vote! Use it wisely, use it tactically if required, and remember your ID.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Moreincommon MRP

Our final
@moreincommon_
 
@TheNewsAgents
 MRP projects a Labour majority of 210 & worst defeat in Tory Party history
🔴LAB 430 (+228)
🔵CON 126 (-239)
🟠LD 52 (+41)
🟡SNP 16 (-32)
🟣REF UK 2 (+2)
🟢GRN 1 (-)
🟢 PLAID 2 (-2)
⚪️ OTH 2 (+2)
N 13,556 | 24/6 to 1/7

Implied voting intention: Lab 39 Con 23

https://www.moreincommon.org.uk/general-election-2024/mrp-3-july/
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 03:02:59 pm
In terms of their approach I'm absolutely delighted that Labour have stuck to the principles of realism over populism, as it's given the Tories and their lunatic media supporters fuck all to beat them with.
When you're on the eve of the election and the best the Tories can come up with is "stop the supermajority" and "look out, they're going to let 16-year olds vote" then you know they've got nothing.

Quote from: https://x.com/RishiSunak/status/1808154255410217293
Stop the supermajority. Vote Conservative on 4th July.
What a hilariously limp end to Sunak's time as PM.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 02:44:49 pm
I'm signed up for the YouGov surveys and get sent them frequently to complete. Had one sent to me last night asking for voting intentions so I'd expect there will be one today.

Interestingly, the final question in the survey was 'do you think it is a good thing or bad thing that politicians make time to spend with their families?' or words to that effect.

Some of the questions they send out are terrible.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:00:26 pm
All these insults, yet not one of you has said cuntknuckle.

Amateurs.


Testiclechinhammock
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:04:30 pm
Moreincommon MRP

Our final
@moreincommon_
 
@TheNewsAgents
 MRP projects a Labour majority of 210 & worst defeat in Tory Party history
🔴LAB 430 (+228)
🔵CON 126 (-239)
🟠LD 52 (+41)
🟡SNP 16 (-32)
🟣REF UK 2 (+2)
🟢GRN 1 (-)
🟢 PLAID 2 (-2)
⚪️ OTH 2 (+2)
N 13,556 | 24/6 to 1/7

Implied voting intention: Lab 39 Con 23

https://www.moreincommon.org.uk/general-election-2024/mrp-3-july/

I'd take that. Obviously I want more, but if you'd offered me that two months ago I'd have been happy.
