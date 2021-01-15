Then Labour are gonna need to demonstrate positive change in the next 5 years.
Im not sure why the pessimism - nothing fucking works in this country, were hardly soaking up the LSD magical horses to imagine they can fix some of what has been broken in that timeframe. But genuinely believe that is there intention, of course the Torys never have that intention.
They will be out for at least two terms I suspect, whilst memories are fickle - these dark days will not be forgotten particularly if people can get to see a GP, access hospitals, see an improvement in the economy and living standards - what Labour achieve will determine their fate. Keep a bland foreign policy and they should be fine.
In terms of their approach I'm absolutely delighted that Labour have stuck to the principles of realism over populism, as it's given the Tories and their lunatic media supporters fuck all to beat them with. The desperate headlines about them not making a change to the Tory policy on inheritance tax, and the outright anti-semitism of criticising Starmer for supporting his wife in observing her Jewish faith on a Friday evening, are pathetic. They've not been able to truly criticise the policy decisions because they're actually fucking achievable.
Compare and contrast the nonsense that Reform have chucked out - base level, unstructured red meat populist catchphrases for people who don't understand the nuances of governing, and who merely look to blame everyone except those in government for the issues in society. I'll be glad when it's over, when I've put the X in the box, and we hopefully have some fresh ideas.
Please, if you're eligible, vote! Use it wisely, use it tactically if required, and remember your ID.