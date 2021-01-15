After Borg and McEnroe tennis is dead to me! I remember the heady days where every kid ran out and bought a tennis raquet and some balls and it was tennisgeddon everywhere - absolute scenes!



Never really got it meself. Used to like walking around our local park (here in Wimbledon) around 'Wimbledon' time just to watch the local twats on the tennis courts with their headbands on and there bags of multiple racquets screaming at people if they make a noise while they are trying to serve. Wouldn't mind but they are usually shite anyway - but good fun if you are going through a particularly flatulent phase.