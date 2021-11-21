www.electoralcalculus.co.uk



Excellent.If people really want change then they have to think about how this change will come about, many seem to think it's all about voting for left wing policys others think it's about wanting the whole system changed, we go from a election to election letting this influence our vote which is understandable but this election is different. this election can set up the conditions to bring about the change we all want.Far left. center left. it doesn't matter. we have to set up the conditions to bring about change before real change comes about.Something I came across earlier today, this should be in everyone's mind when voting tomorrow.Edwin Hayward..1/12Coming second in the seat count would let the Tories rebuild as the official Opposition, and continue to push their Hate agenda.But coming third should finish them. It might take time, but they'd be walking dead.Second place confers substantial benefits:2/12Official Opposition benefits:- 6 questions at PMQs- Guaranteed regular media coverage from the BBC and other outlets with a "due impartiality" requirement- 17 Opposition Days to set agenda and hold votes- Extra Short Money (almost £1 million)And there's more:3/12econd placed party (i.e. Opposition) also gets:- First right to reply to King's Speech and Budget- More media coverage in debates- Privy council membership for senior figures- Office of the Leader of the Opposition with extra resourcesHere's the sting in the tail:4/12These benefits vanish if you're not second. You're condemned to obscurity. 2 questions at PMQs, that's it. No bronze medal in politics!Faced with irrelevance, the Tories won't be able to rebuild. Donors & supporters will abandon them.There's another prize on offer too:5/12If the LibDems become the Opposition (other than the Tories, they're the only party that could) the complicit Brexit silence between the Tories and Labour will break.The LibDems will benefit from attacking Labour on Brexit, backed by public sentiment.And that means:6/12Sidelined topics would be back on the table: Single Market membership, rejoining the Customs Union, even EU membership.Nothing will advance the cause of Rejoin more than knocking Tories out of second place NOW.7/12