Author Topic: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 10:45:22 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 10:16:56 am
www.electoralcalculus.co.uk

Website is pretty slow today though as I assume it is being battered with traffic.
Excellent.
If people really want change then they have to think about how this change will come about, many seem to think it's all about voting for left wing policys others think it's about wanting the whole system changed, we go from a election to election letting this influence our vote which is understandable but this election is different. this election can set up the conditions to bring about the change we all want.
 Far left. center left. it doesn't matter. we have to set up the conditions to bring about change before real change comes about.
Something I came across earlier today, this should be in everyone's mind when voting tomorrow.

Edwin Hayward
2 futures:

A) Tories in Opposition: Hate speech, immigrant-bashing, endless culture wars. Politics gone full Trump.

B) LibDems in Opposition: Labour challenged on the issues. Tories powerless and irrelevant on the back benches.

Tactical voting will make the difference...
1/12

Coming second in the seat count would let the Tories rebuild as the official Opposition, and continue to push their Hate agenda.

But coming third should finish them. It might take time, but they'd be walking dead.

Second place confers substantial benefits:
2/12

Official Opposition benefits:
- 6 questions at PMQs
- Guaranteed regular media coverage from the BBC and other outlets with a "due impartiality" requirement
- 17 Opposition Days to set agenda and hold votes
- Extra Short Money (almost £1 million)

And there's more:
3/12

econd placed party (i.e. Opposition) also gets:
- First right to reply to King's Speech and Budget
- More media coverage in debates
- Privy council membership for senior figures
- Office of the Leader of the Opposition with extra resources

Here's the sting in the tail:
4/12

These benefits vanish if you're not second. You're condemned to obscurity. 2 questions at PMQs, that's it. No bronze medal in politics!

Faced with irrelevance, the Tories won't be able to rebuild. Donors & supporters will abandon them.

There's another prize on offer too:
5/12

If the LibDems become the Opposition (other than the Tories, they're the only party that could) the complicit Brexit silence between the Tories and Labour will break.

The LibDems will benefit from attacking Labour on Brexit, backed by public sentiment.

And that means:
6/12

Sidelined topics would be back on the table: Single Market membership, rejoining the Customs Union, even EU membership.

Nothing will advance the cause of Rejoin more than knocking Tories out of second place NOW.

But pragmatism is vital to make it happen:
7/12
https://x.com/edwinhayward/status/1808406354379395263
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:10 am by oldfordie »
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 10:47:19 am »
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 10:48:39 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:24:05 am
True, I definitely stopped using it , think my go to is fuckwit. I guess it's gone the way of spaz etc. 
I suspect any word insuinating sub-normal intelligence would have to go.   Moron?


Retard is probably my favourite word that I cant use anymore, I used to use it a lot once upon a time and still very occasionally it slips out when it shouldnt.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 10:54:57 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:48:39 am
Retard is probably my favourite word that I cant use anymore, I used to use it a lot once upon a time and still very occasionally it slips out when it shouldnt.

You could try asking people in French why there's been a hold up in the delivery of your frog legs?

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 10:58:02 am »
Maybe 'fuckdorries' instead.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 10:58:11 am »
This plane is very rude.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zvVa3W8XiP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zvVa3W8XiP4</a>
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:38:59 am
I didn't know that's where it came from. I won't use it any more now. Not that I think I ever used it.

I must admit I'm a bit worried about some of the other words I've been using though.

Any guidance on the following? I have no idea what they mean but they don't seem to be compliments.

Cockwomble
Shitgibbon
McFucknuckle
Clackwanker
Cuntapotamus
Fannybaws

All perfectly cromulent words.
Just don't go round calling people Tories.  That's REALLY offensive.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Chat GPT 4.0:


In a land where politics reign supreme,
Rees-Mogg and Boris had a dream,
A trip they planned, so grand and bold,
But little did they know what the weather would hold.

As they set off in their posh attire,
With top hats and suits to inspire,
The rain came down in sheets of wrath,
Soaking them through on their chosen path.

Boris slipped in a puddle with a splash,
While Rees-Mogg's umbrella became just trash,
They both tumbled into a river nearby,
And found themselves amidst the mud, oh my!

Their suits now muddied, their hair a mess,
They tried to stand up, but oh the stress,
For the river was strong, the mud was deep,
And they struggled to climb out from its murky keep.

But as they floundered in the muck,
A group of ducks came by, cluck-cluck,
They quacked and laughed at the sight they saw,
Two politicians in a muddy faux pas.

With a final heave and a mighty groan,
Rees-Mogg and Boris found their way home,
Their trip cut short by nature's prank,
But a lesson learned, their egos sank.

So remember this tale of the river and rain,
Even politicians can't always feign,
For in the end, we're all just the same,
Muddied and wet in life's little game.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:43:32 am
You fucking Beaut.
Hey, Yorky! You ol' c*nt, ya!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:58:02 am
Maybe 'fuckdorries' instead.

Not if she were glazed in honey.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 11:23:15 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 10:38:59 am
I didn't know that's where it came from. I won't use it any more now. Not that I think I ever used it.

I must admit I'm a bit worried about some of the other words I've been using though.

Any guidance on the following? I have no idea what they mean but they don't seem to be compliments.
I'm not sure why I'm being singled out as an authority on profanity!? ;D
Quote
Cockwomble
Shitgibbon
McFucknuckle
Clackwanker
Cuntapotamus
Fannybaws
It has been too long since I lived in the UK. I am not sure if any of those were in regular use when I last lived there. The only one I know of is cockwomble, and I am unsure of when to best use it. Though, I do like it!  :D I suspect all of those are 'safe' insults, but I cannot be certain. Of course, as ever, Google is your friend.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:58:14 am
All perfectly cromulent words.
Just don't go round calling people Tories.  That's REALLY offensive.
Another nice word.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 11:44:07 am »
While we're at it, where the fuck does 'cockwomble' come from. What does it mean, where does it come from, and why?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 11:44:59 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:23:15 am
I'm not sure why I'm being singled out as an authority on profanity!? ;DIt has been too long since I lived in the UK. I am not sure if any of those were in regular use when I last lived there. The only one I know of is cockwomble, and I am unsure of when to best use it. Though, I do like it!  :D I suspect all of those are 'safe' insults, but I cannot be certain. Of course, as ever, Google is your friend.

It's been +20 years for me. In all truth google is where I got them from.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:20:28 am
So much is made of the shy/embarrassed/ashamed tory vote, but what must the shy/embarrassed/ashamed reform vote be like?

There don't seem to be any. They're too relieved that they don't have to keep quiet about voting Tory anymore.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 11:50:06 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:44:07 am
While we're at it, where the fuck does 'cockwomble' come from. What does it mean, where does it come from, and why?

Have you never seen a womble's cock??
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 11:52:49 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:50:06 am
Have you never seen a womble's cock??
I most certainly have not, and I've lived in Wimbledon for thirty years!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 11:53:21 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:52:49 am
I most certainly have not, and I've lived in Wimbledon for thirty years!

I had a bad experience as a child  :-X
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9218 on: Today at 11:57:01 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:53:21 am
I had a bad experience as a child  :-X
I must have missed that episode. Not surprising really as I missed all the others too.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9219 on: Today at 11:58:29 am »

His favourite food is sandwiches. Seemingly his ambitions for the country are similarly modest.


In his appearance on ITVs This Morning, Rishi Sunak was also asked if he had a favourite meal that he would choose if he has to have a final meal at No 10 later this week. Rather surprisingly, he replied:

Well, my favourite meal generally is sandwiches. You know, Im a big sandwich person.
But, actually, I always have on election night  we have a bit of a tradition, my local butcher, one of my local butchers called Kitsons in Northallerton High Street, always do a special election pie.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9220 on: Today at 11:58:52 am »
Quote
   Braverman attacks Sunak over Tories continuing to take cash from Frank Hester after racist comments row

Suella DeVill has some cheek there. :lmao
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9221 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:57:21 pm
She's come up with some poll that has her way ahead of everyone with Labour trailing a distant 3rd. she's trying to con Labour voters into believing shes the only one who can beat IDS. realty is she could let IDS in again.

Bookies have her as the outsider of 3 at 5/1. Labour favourites to win seat, IDS not out of it though.
https://x.com/faizashaheen/status/1808186440452657575


The poll is allegedly her canvassing data, of course is completely unverifiable so could be pulled out of her arse completely.

Oddly enough it doesn't seem to correspond with the Tory canvassing data as they keep pounding away at Labour with their messaging in the seat.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9222 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:58:52 am
Suella DeVill has some cheek there. :lmao

After what £15 million and 4 or 5 months she realised it was bad to take money from a racist? FFS
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9223 on: Today at 12:07:45 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cKAeO-5saqQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cKAeO-5saqQ</a>
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9224 on: Today at 12:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:44:07 am
While we're at it, where the fuck does 'cockwomble' come from. What does it mean, where does it come from, and why?

After Uncle Bulgaria got caught up in all that Yewtree business.
