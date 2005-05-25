« previous next »
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 11:11:34 pm »

The Times and the Scum yet to endorse a party. Leaving it very late to influence their readers.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 11:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:33 pm
Spelthorne Melrose CC is the name of the club. It is near the water works.

Yup, thats the one, I live on the same road as the cricket club :D
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 11:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:11:34 pm
The Times and the Scum yet to endorse a party. Leaving it very late to influence their readers.

The Sunday Times came out in support of Labour, could the Times and Sunday Times come out behind different parties?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 11:14:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:11:43 pm
Yup, thats the one, I live on the same road as the cricket club :D

I'll come and say hello next year!
Offline Statto Red

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 11:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:11:34 pm
The Times and the Scum yet to endorse a party. Leaving it very late to influence their readers.

The scum don't care as long as she has big tits!

Thank you Bernard Woolley. ;D
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 11:17:51 pm »
I don't think the scum will back anybody.
Popcorn's Art

Online Crosby Nick

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 11:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:33 pm
Spelthorne Melrose CC is the name of the club. It is near the water works.

More importantly, did you make any runs?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 11:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:20:26 pm
More importantly, did you make any runs?

63 and a pulled hamstring.  ;D
Online hide5seek

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 11:26:44 pm »
Sorry if already posted (not had time to check)

Redfield Wilton

Undecided Voters

Which way do undecided voters (6% of the sample) lean closest to voting? (28 June  2 July)

17% Labour
14% Conservative
11% Reform
10% Liberal Democrat
6% Green
13% Other

29% lean closest to NOT voting than to voting
Online JC the Messiah

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 11:27:04 pm »
So bloody excited about Thursday but also equally worried that the polls are that far off.

I remember beyond at uni back when Labour got voted in. Seems a lifetime ago.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 11:27:28 pm »
So the television news is restricted on what it can say and do when it comes to polling day, but I assume this doesnt apply to the papers and they can even on polling day spread lies and propaganda without issue?
Online hide5seek

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 11:28:54 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:33:22 pm
I'm going to be on the whisky, but I've decided against drinking every time a Tory looses a seat.

I will when ever a cabinet minister does though.
You could end in hospital.
Online hide5seek

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 11:31:17 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:05:27 pm
I actively hate that 22% of the electorate think Sunak is still the answer.
Most, not all, will be rich people who've paid  off their mortgages and care for no one but themselves. That and the thick as feck who really do think the Tories give a shit about them and the country.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 11:32:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:27:28 pm
So the television news is restricted on what it can say and do when it comes to polling day, but I assume this doesnt apply to the papers and they can even on polling day spread lies and propaganda without issue?
The Mail and Express front pages headlines will be doom doom doom if Labour win.... it's a matter of who can think up the most scariest headline.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 11:33:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:32:18 pm
The Mail and Express front pages headlines will be doom doom doom if Labour win.... it's a matter of who can think up the most scariest headline.

Apparently the Express is leading with 'Keir Starmer killed Princess Diana'

The Mail is leading with 'Express Goes Soft on Labour'.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 11:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:26:08 pm
63 and a pulled hamstring.  ;D

Ill refrain from posting the Healy to Ranatunga sledge. Well batted. :D
Offline classycarra

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9136 on: Today at 11:43:34 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:42:05 pm
I really hope the lefty grifters don't prevent Duncan-Smith getting voted out or I'll be fucking furious.
Feel pretty sure they will.

In a grimly unpleasant but ironically juxtaposed way, that particular rump of the regressive left's greatest success they'll be cheering on Thursday (barring an unexpected Corbyn election - lol at their usual miscalculation there) will be keeping one of the most socially conservative Tories - the architect of Universal Credit and punitive responses to people with disabilities, no less - in parliament
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #9137 on: Today at 11:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:33:53 pm
Apparently the Express is leading with 'Keir Starmer killed Princess Diana'

The Mail is leading with 'Express Goes Soft on Labour'.
  :)
Hmmm  going with the hate angle rather than the scarey angle, might well work.
 
Am seeing pictures of old men walking up church street wearing billboard's over their shoulders saying." The End is Nigh, If Labour win, The End is Nigh"

