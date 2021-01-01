« previous next »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WBoAq3UiR_w&amp;ab_channel=LBC" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WBoAq3UiR_w&amp;ab_channel=LBC</a>
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:24:16 pm
Still no polls yet today. There is going to be an avalanche of standard and MRP polls today and tomorrow. Then nothing on Thursday except photos of dogs at polling stations.

Many polls are predicting the Tories end up with around 120 seats or less, but by no means all. If the Tories do better than that, then a lot of pollsters are going to end up with sloppy omelette on their faces, and likely various crevices.   
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:24:16 pm
Still no polls yet today. There is going to be an avalanche of standard and MRP polls today and tomorrow. Then nothing on Thursday except photos of dogs at polling stations.

Tomorrow will be the last day the polls are published in this election cycle, only the exit poll is announced on polling day itself, & that's when the poll closes at 10pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:41:41 pm
Many polls are predicting the Tories end up with around 120 seats or less, but by no means all. If the Tories do better than that, then a lot of pollsters are going to end up with sloppy omelette on their faces, and likely various crevices.
It certainly seems like the Tories have stemmed the blood loss.  They're not particularly eating into the Labour vote share (still around 39-41%) but have seemingly lured a few back from Reform UK.  Probably as much to do with the Reform mask slipping as anything the Tories have done.

At one stage it looked like the Tories would struggle for 20% of the vote but that looks more like being 25% now.  A 15% lead for Labour will be a resounding majority and the end of this wretched government but I think the Tories will comfortably get more than 120 seats.

As ever though it depends if people can be arsed voting and, if they do, whether they hold their nose and vote for Labour/Tory or make their protest by voting for an unelectable candidate (select Lib Dem areas exempted).
Redfield and Wilton 20k last poll, out 5PM today.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:01:26 pm
That final sentence ;D

Made me smile :)

It's a pretty tough read throughout for the Tory campaign machine for sure.
The chance of a few days without a sodding poll on Thursday onwards is exciting.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:30:19 pm
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

https://x.com/ByDonkeys/status/1807141707571454290
Brilliantly British!

The goon growling "gerrit down" when the young lad tried and failed to pull it down  ;D
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:34:52 pm
Brilliantly British!

The goon growling "gerrit down" when the young lad tried and failed to pull it down  ;D

Apparently the two blokes who tried to pull it down and then shambled off stage have only just re-surfaced. No one knew where they'd gone. They just kept on walking. One's living in Brisbane now; the other has been spotted in an igloo on Baffin Island.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:34:52 pm
Brilliantly British!

The goon growling "gerrit down" when the young lad tried and failed to pull it down  ;D

Its brilliantly timed. They start applauding as he finishes his point which coincides with the whole thing coming into view. It makes it look like theyre clapping the banner.

Someone loves Nigel, but who? Lets hold off on our applause until we see who it isYES its Vladimir Putin. Get in!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:30:19 pm
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

https://x.com/ByDonkeys/status/1807141707571454290
I wonder what was going through Farages mind looking at the faces of the audience reaction to the banner coming down.  he didn't know it was coming down so he must have felt sick for a few seconds. ahh their booing me, ahh their laughing at me.
The video was very funny.

But will have had the exact opposite effect to that intended.  People who vote reform will see it as elites sneering and laughing at  them.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:20:13 pm
The video was very funny.

But will have had the exact opposite effect to that intended.  People who vote reform will see it as elites sneering and laughing at  them.
It's the same problem with Trump, you won't win over the die hard Frottage supporters, it's about making the people who are unaware of what Frottage is about question it. what's Putin got to do with Frottage. why have they made a banner with Putin giving Frottage the thumbs up.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:20:13 pm
The video was very funny.

But will have had the exact opposite effect to that intended.  People who vote reform will see it as elites sneering and laughing at  them.



Good because the nazi c*nts need a good sneering.

I'm a bit pissed off actually, got a wad of election leaflets and some nazi fucker is running here where I live.

Fuckers. They're fucking everywhere - shower of twats.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:34:10 pm
Good because the nazi c*nts need a good sneering.

I'm a bit pissed off actually, got a wad of election leaflets and some nazi fucker is running here where I live.

Fuckers. They're fucking everywhere - shower of twats.
On the one hand, the worried side of me agrees. Frottage is a horrible individual.

But the way we beat reform is by giving their borderline voters a way back and not pushing them down a one way street.

A recent poll of 16/17 year olds had them at 23%. We need to be very careful
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:39:49 pm
On the one hand, the worried side of me agrees. Frottage is a horrible individual.

But the way we beat reform is by giving their borderline voters a way back and not pushing them down a one way street.

A recent poll of 16/17 year olds had them at 23%. We need to be very careful
You can't compete with populism. the Torys made that mistake and look where they are now, you call populism out and challenge it.
