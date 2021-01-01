« previous next »
UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window

Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8920 on: Today at 09:53:01 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:10:30 am
The people I honestly feel really sorry for - and there are a few on here - are those that are left-leaning that have actively and deliberetly voted against the UK being fixed.

They have set their stall out and proudly told everyone they are against kids being helped, the NHS being fixed, Councils getting help, transport and energy and... well the list goes on and on and on.

And they actively voted against it. There is no way any of them can come on here and happily say that 'this has been fixed' or 'these kids are better off' or 'the country is fairer'

Because they actively voted against it - they actively didn't want anything to improve because they voted against the change that will come.

Imagine being in a world where things are improving all around you and all you can think is 'I VOTED AGAINST THIS. I HATE THINGS ARE GETTING BETTER FOR ANYONE BECAUSE I AM AGAINST THIS."


I imagine the rest of us will be sighing a sigh of relief after 14 years of unfairness and shite that our country can hopefully recover from.

Those that voted against recovery? Well I don't know where you can go from there. Probably being quiet about it might help.

 I think you are going too far here. The 'far' left on here have every right to vote for another party, especially when it's clearly a protest vote and labour are winning their seats.  It slows labour from drifting toward the centre, a centre that is constantly being pulled to the right.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8921 on: Today at 09:55:13 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:53:01 am
I think you are going too far here. The 'far' left on here have every right to vote for another party, especially when it's clearly a protest vote and labour are winning their seats.  It slows labour from drifting toward the centre, a centre that is constantly being pulled to the right.

If you actively voted against something then I can't see how you can then 'join in' with other people that voted for something to get better. You opposed them and you opposed what happened.

Makes you a bit of a lying hypocrite really I think.

Imagine someone voting against something saying how good things have started to be knowing you opposed it at every step? Sounds a bit wrong to me.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8922 on: Today at 09:55:32 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:23:25 pm
Although one could argue that there's nothing 'progressive' about 'traditional nuclear families'. In which case assimilating gays to an old-fashioned bourgeois institution like the family is a reactionary tendency.


Some Gay people may want to assimilate to an  old fashioned bourgeois institution and to deny them that is wrong.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8923 on: Today at 09:57:51 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:55:32 am

Some Gay people may want to assimilate to an  old fashioned bourgeois institution and to deny them that is wrong.

Who wants deny them the right? No one on here. 
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8924 on: Today at 09:58:17 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:33:40 am
Was it just the Tories that voted for it?

No. Ultimately only the SNP voted against the bill from what I've read. My point was that it was the fact Cameron secured a small but meaningful majority that allowed the issue to progress in the first place.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8925 on: Today at 10:04:08 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:57:51 am
Who wants deny them the right? No one on here.


Ive assumed you were suggesting it wasn't a progressive policy. I was saying that unblocking Gays from marriage is progressive
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8926 on: Today at 10:04:24 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:52:26 am
The Tories are out this morning saying Starmer will only be doing a 4 day week if he becomes PM. There's no end to their duplicity.
Dadine Dorries had another one of her brainwaves last night.
"Wait till Starmer becomes a Minister, it's none stop, no time for yourself"
the replys were hilarious. what are you on about Mad Nad. you f... off for a month to go into the Jungle when you were a minister.   :)
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8927 on: Today at 10:07:11 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:04:08 am

Ive assumed you were suggesting it wasn't a progressive policy. I was saying that unblocking Gays from marriage is progressive

Really not sure what you're on about to be honest. When I got married, we invited other people randomly on our ship to attend if they wanted to. Two of our best friends - one from America and one from Australia had been with each other for years, but weren't married. The joy and happiness when they finally were allowed to get married in America was fantastic. That such a right hadn't been allowed before that was criminal.

Still see them from time to time as we go on holiday and they have been to Liverpool a few times as well.

A really nice couple and it pissed me off if anyone tries to 'weaponise' this - these are real people that went through shite. Can we not do this please?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8928 on: Today at 10:08:47 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:04:08 am

Ive assumed you were suggesting it wasn't a progressive policy. I was saying that unblocking Gays from marriage is progressive

I was suggesting that the use of the word 'progressive' to describe 'the nuclear family' is not without its problems. The context was an argument about how easy (or difficult) it is to describe certain things as 'progressive' or 'reactionary', 'left' or 'right'. 

If you want me to expand on the point I was making, I would say that there is a school of advanced feminist thought which has long believed the "traditional nuclear family" to be an oppressive institution. I don't think it is myself. But that's beside the point.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Reply #8929 on: Today at 10:08:50 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:13 am
If you actively voted against something then I can't see how you can then 'join in' with other people that voted for something to get better. You opposed them and you opposed what happened.

Makes you a bit of a lying hypocrite really I think.

Imagine someone voting against something saying how good things have started to be knowing you opposed it at every step? Sounds a bit wrong to me.

Not really.
What if you were in a consituency where the lib dems were a party in with a shout of beating the tories, but Labour weren't would you still vote labour?
What about a more complex situation, say you were in Clacton, and Reform could get the tory out, and the rest of the country were neck and neck Tory/Labour, would you vote Reform or Labour?
