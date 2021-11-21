Youd love that? Presumably because of his use of private hospitals?



Whats more important in the immediate term - the health of ordinary folk on long waiting lists and desperate for some relief, or a nod to ideological purity that refuses to sully left wing principles by using the spare capacity thats there?



I have no issue with his use of private hospitals, in fact in my personal opinion I don't think the NHS in its current format is viable in the long-term and if people want good quality healthcare they need to accept that it needs to evolve (of course this will never happen and any politician who dare mention it will be committing political suicide).My issue is his attitude towards the staff and how oblivious he is to the current mood amongst them. His latest move - cutting out of hours pay for consultants. Yes, when the morale of the current generation of doctors is on the floor, let's make their career prospects less appealing. He goes on about wanting to train more doctors and cut waiting lists by having more clinics in the evening and on weekends, but it's not going to happen if we continue to haemorrhage doctors out of the country. Why dedicate so much time, effort and money climbing the demoralising training ladder in the UK to earn a starting salary of £88,000 when you can move to Australia and start on £210,000 with a far better working environment?Streeting's attitude in this election has been to get the NHS staff to work harder but get paid less. The manifesto does not have a single mention on their plans to end the junior doctors strike (this should be the first thing they do), there is not one mention about improving the working conditions, not one mention about improving medical training and increasing training numbers. But yes, lets just keep funnelling more medical students and international medical graduates into training bottlenecks until they are demoralised and leave.In addition to all that he's just not a likeable bloke. He doesn't actually have a clue about healthcare and it's obvious whenever he opens his mouth.