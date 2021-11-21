« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
That's brilliant
Id love him to be in the audience on QT.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Thats fucking awesome :D
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm
Id love him to be in the audience on QT.

I'd like to see him host QT. Stick someone like him in charge of a debate and the politicians would behave themselves sharpish. They're shown way too much respect.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
The line on multiculturalism was absolute truth.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm

It's about perception. I think you believe that they will just be a mini-me Tory Party.


I don't, actually.

I think they will be a marked improvement on the Tories. Obviously.

I just believe they won't implement the sort of policy that will begin to address the levels of dissatisfaction that's increasingly brewing in this country.

And I believe the reason why they won't is that they are too friendly to the interests of both business and the very wealthy. Certainly don't want to rile them
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:56:00 pm
So stupid, she thinks Channel 4, is a brand of perfume  :lmao :lmao
Yeah, that really tickled me too! ;D
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
Must be the Establishment

An anagram of "The Establishment" is 'Best Mental Shit, eh'.

Really makes you think.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm
I'd like to see him host QT. Stick someone like him in charge of a debate and the politicians would behave themselves sharpish. They're shown way too much respect.

To be fair on an episode of his radio call in show he does an in-character interview with a (fake) junior health minister in trouble and leading up to it thinks he's going to nail her, but comes away having been flummoxed by her refusal to answer anything and just instead just give him party talking points over and over.

Also the comparison between this and his show's 'election special' is great, you can tell which one he's contractually obliged to be impartial on!

Actually I'm surprised he can say this stuff on his own channel, imagine the furore if it was Lineker.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Any substance to the suggestion that Streeting may lose his seat? I'd fucking love that. Smug twat.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:12:44 am
Any substance to the suggestion that Streeting may lose his seat? I'd fucking love that. Smug twat.
Electoral Calculus give him a 99% chance of winning
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:12:44 am
Any substance to the suggestion that Streeting may lose his seat? I'd fucking love that. Smug twat.

Youd love that? Presumably because of his use of private hospitals?

Whats more important in the immediate term - the health of ordinary folk on long waiting lists and desperate for some relief, or a nod to ideological purity that refuses to sully left wing principles by using the spare capacity thats there?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:30:06 pm
Cameron authorised the Brexit referendum with a majority of 30 odd. But yeah, it's Labour who are the danger.  ::)
it wasn't even 30 odd, his majority in 2015 was 10!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:22:38 am
Youd love that? Presumably because of his use of private hospitals?

Whats more important in the immediate term - the health of ordinary folk on long waiting lists and desperate for some relief, or a nod to ideological purity that refuses to sully left wing principles by using the spare capacity thats there?
I have no issue with his use of private hospitals, in fact in my personal opinion I don't think the NHS in its current format is viable in the long-term and if people want good quality healthcare they need to accept that it needs to evolve (of course this will never happen and any politician who dare mention it will be committing political suicide).

My issue is his attitude towards the staff and how oblivious he is to the current mood amongst them. His latest move - cutting out of hours pay for consultants. Yes, when the morale of the current generation of doctors is on the floor, let's make their career prospects less appealing. He goes on about wanting to train more doctors and cut waiting lists by having more clinics in the evening and on weekends, but it's not going to happen if we continue to haemorrhage doctors out of the country. Why dedicate so much time, effort and money climbing the demoralising training ladder in the UK to earn a starting salary of £88,000 when you can move to Australia and start on £210,000 with a far better working environment?

Streeting's attitude in this election has been to get the NHS staff to work harder but get paid less. The manifesto does not have a single mention on their plans to end the junior doctors strike (this should be the first thing they do), there is not one mention about improving the working conditions, not one mention about improving medical training and increasing training numbers. But yes, lets just keep funnelling more medical students and international medical graduates into training bottlenecks until they are demoralised and leave.

In addition to all that he's just not a likeable bloke. He doesn't actually have a clue about healthcare and it's obvious whenever he opens his mouth.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
... Just quietly waiting for Tepid to declare happy last Tory Tuesday. 😀
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:30:06 pm
Cameron authorised the Brexit referendum with a majority of 30 odd. But yeah, it's Labour who are the danger.  ::)

Cameron authorised the Brexit referendum to fight off UKIP at the 15 election, not when they had the majority after that election.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Happy last Tory Tuesday!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
I'm giving my mother in law a lift to church as part of the school run today. Time to try to persuade a true Tory to see the light.
The wife tells me she thinks her mum has her hat firmly on the 'Labour left the country in debt' story.  Thanks to this thread I've got plenty of shots to fire.  Be interesting to see if any get through.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: billyliddell01 on Yesterday at 08:50:37 pm
What does "un-adjusted" mean please Cornish?

Effectively its a bit like the shy Tory vote. So people who are saying dont know but have voted Tory in 2019, and will more than likely vote Tory again, but as theyve said dont know in the un-adjusted figures this means the Labour lead is larger. Of course, the pollsters could be wrong and dont knows could either not vote or vote Labour.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
I'm generally not interested in the polls *, but I do find how you would best approach don't knows. If I have time I'll go and see if there's any research on how don't knows ended up in previous elections.

* Id be more interested if it didn't feel like being four nil up against Everton with 5 mins to go and they are down to nine men
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
So what stunt is Ed Davey doing today?

Wearing a kilt while squatting over a barrel of live lobsters?

Smearing his dick in cat food then sticking it through the fence at the lion's den in Whipsnade?

Jumping naked on a bicycle with the seat missing?

A prison visit where he challenges the inmates to find the drugs he's hidden in a body cavity?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:09:59 am
I'm giving my mother in law a lift to church as part of the school run today. Time to try to persuade a true Tory to see the light.
The wife tells me she thinks her mum has her hat firmly on the 'Labour left the country in debt' story.  Thanks to this thread I've got plenty of shots to fire.  Be interesting to see if any get through.

If she doesnt switch to Labour, lock her in the car.
