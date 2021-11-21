« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window  (Read 181387 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,038
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8880 on: Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 09:57:47 pm
That's brilliant
Id love him to be in the audience on QT.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,548
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8881 on: Yesterday at 10:04:36 pm »
Thats fucking awesome :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,794
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8882 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:04:10 pm
Id love him to be in the audience on QT.

I'd like to see him host QT. Stick someone like him in charge of a debate and the politicians would behave themselves sharpish. They're shown way too much respect.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,718
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8883 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm »

The line on multiculturalism was absolute truth.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,144
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8884 on: Yesterday at 10:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:59:03 pm

It's about perception. I think you believe that they will just be a mini-me Tory Party.


I don't, actually.

I think they will be a marked improvement on the Tories. Obviously.

I just believe they won't implement the sort of policy that will begin to address the levels of dissatisfaction that's increasingly brewing in this country.

And I believe the reason why they won't is that they are too friendly to the interests of both business and the very wealthy. Certainly don't want to rile them
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8885 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:56:00 pm
So stupid, she thinks Channel 4, is a brand of perfume  :lmao :lmao
Yeah, that really tickled me too! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,902
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8886 on: Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:03:38 pm
Must be the Establishment

An anagram of "The Establishment" is 'Best Mental Shit, eh'.

Really makes you think.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,902
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8887 on: Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm
I'd like to see him host QT. Stick someone like him in charge of a debate and the politicians would behave themselves sharpish. They're shown way too much respect.

To be fair on an episode of his radio call in show he does an in-character interview with a (fake) junior health minister in trouble and leading up to it thinks he's going to nail her, but comes away having been flummoxed by her refusal to answer anything and just instead just give him party talking points over and over.

Also the comparison between this and his show's 'election special' is great, you can tell which one he's contractually obliged to be impartial on!

Actually I'm surprised he can say this stuff on his own channel, imagine the furore if it was Lineker.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 12:12:44 am »
Any substance to the suggestion that Streeting may lose his seat? I'd fucking love that. Smug twat.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,726
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 12:19:13 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:12:44 am
Any substance to the suggestion that Streeting may lose his seat? I'd fucking love that. Smug twat.
Electoral Calculus give him a 99% chance of winning
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
  • Red since '64
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 12:22:38 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:12:44 am
Any substance to the suggestion that Streeting may lose his seat? I'd fucking love that. Smug twat.

Youd love that? Presumably because of his use of private hospitals?

Whats more important in the immediate term - the health of ordinary folk on long waiting lists and desperate for some relief, or a nod to ideological purity that refuses to sully left wing principles by using the spare capacity thats there?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,413
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 12:52:17 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:30:06 pm
Cameron authorised the Brexit referendum with a majority of 30 odd. But yeah, it's Labour who are the danger.  ::)
it wasn't even 30 odd, his majority in 2015 was 10!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 218 219 220 221 222 [223]   Go Up
« previous next »
 