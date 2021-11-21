« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218] 219   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window  (Read 178400 times)

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8680 on: Today at 09:05:07 am »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:40:42 pm
I have this hopefully-irrational fear of a hung parliament caused by idiots 'voting with their conscience' instead of voting to get the c*nts out.

Polls making it look a foregone conclusion when it actually needs one of the biggest swings ever doesn't help.

I'll be glad when it's over.

Me too Im terrified.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8681 on: Today at 09:08:19 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 08:36:11 am
>:(

If Labour had done respectably in 2019 the Tories would literally be looking at complete wipe out.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,900
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8682 on: Today at 09:09:05 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:24:50 am
Braintree - Essex


There's probably never been a candidate and constituency so misnomered as Cleverly from Braintree. Nothing going on inside that man's head. I remember him gurning in front of that 'Brexit Clock' in CCHQ making a big deal about the commitment it showed, oblivious to what was obvious to anyone else, that the date wasn't going to be met.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8683 on: Today at 09:28:41 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:13:33 pm
You think people at the bottom don't care about house prices or wages? That's a hot take if ever I saw one.

A very good way of seeing the impact of a govt on peoples lives is to examine the bills they passed. If you review benefit bills chronology along with those affecting disabled people for the past 60 years and see who was in govt its pretty stark.  Anyone who says the last labour govt didnt improve peoples lives is being deliberately obtuse.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8684 on: Today at 09:30:24 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:11:25 am
Still not seen a candidate in person, a sign in a window or even on a lamp post. Latest prediction for my constituency is 54% Labour to 46% SNP. So, in theory they should be out there trying to win some votes.

I'm starting to think that the polls have caught Labour off guard a bit and they're just stretched too thin to campaign properly in the sheer number of seats where they are competitive.

I mentioned before about my Labour candidate campaigning in the constituencies next door and not really bothering round here, and she has a good chance of still winning despite never setting foot in the place.  There's going to be dozens of seats that have unexpectedly become battlegrounds and yet neither party is really contesting.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,529
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8685 on: Today at 09:38:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:44 am
He was sent out to lie this morning.  Shamelessly


But he looked broken.

Its a win-win, if he looses his seat then great, if he holds on watching him carry on as an MP while being brought down a couple of pegs and then fighting like a rat in a sack with the other remaining Tory MPs isnt the worst thing either
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 09:44:07 am »
Didnt see it but apparently Cleverly is spouting nonsense about Labour planning to change the system to permanently be in power.  The lies of the desperate.

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/tories-accuse-labour-change-democracy-stay-in-power/
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,728
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 09:50:05 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:44:07 am
Didnt see it but apparently Cleverly is spouting nonsense about Labour planning to change the system to permanently be in power.  The lies of the desperate.

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/tories-accuse-labour-change-democracy-stay-in-power/

And this from the party that tried to gerrymander constituency boundaries.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,900
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 09:56:23 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:50:05 am
And this from the party that tried to gerrymander constituency boundaries.

And brought in photo ID rules that make it wildly easier for older people to find an ID than the young.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8689 on: Today at 09:58:58 am »
We've just had our first Labour flier.  I think I've had most of the others in triplicate!

It's such an underwhelming document and has no local reference points at all.  He talks about stopping water companies polluting rivers and prioritising flood protection (both good intentions but we are a riverless area).  Lots of generic stuff about more police, tackling drug dealers, protecting green spaces etc.

The Tory flier was so much better.  He referenced securing the funding to complete a half-build ring-road, went into detail about a second GP surgery and on restoring some of the health services that have been centralised to a city 30 minutes away.  These are all issues caused by 14 years of Tory rule but at least he seemed aware of them.

I'll vote Labour as it's apparently a very close run thing between Labour and Tory.  If Labour lose though then they'll only have themselves to blame.  If Labour win then I hope the MP outperforms first impressions!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:00:29 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,979
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8690 on: Today at 09:59:29 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:50:05 am
And this from the party that tried to gerrymander constituency boundaries.

It's called 'chutzpah' isn't it? The party which alters constituency boundaries to maximise the number of blue seats, almost doubles the size of the House of Lords by packing their benches full of Tory donors and apparatchiks, and attempts to disenfranchise young and poor people, accuses the Opposition of 'gerrymandering'.

Fucking clowns, the lot of them. Let's boot them out. Vote Labour.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,034
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8691 on: Today at 10:05:22 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:15:45 pm
Heres a controversial opinion back at you, I dont think equality is that important. Making sure everyone has enough to eat, a secure roof over the their head, feels safe, access to medical care, a job (assuming they are healthy) etc thats what everyone needs, or lets put it a different way, no one should suffer the 5 giants that the Beveridge Report identified all those many years ago. Thats what the state should be doing for all its people, if its needs to tax the wealthy more to achieve that then fair enough, but people are not equal, some are more intelligent than others, some work harder than others, some studied more than others and so I have no issue in them earning more than I do for example.

Inequality exists across our society, in everything.  It has been growing consistantly, since the late 70s.  It is now baked in - going to be very hard to shift.

Inequality in earnings, education, access to good healthcare, housing, food, jobs, land ownership, access to nature / the countryside.  It is literally, everywhere!

You can't just keep taking without any consequences.  As TSL says, increased wealth for the rich, means it is being taken from the rest.  It is a transfer of wealth, and it has been happening for decades.  It has now reached a point where it threatens to destabilise nations.

You are an idiot to ignore and dismiss it.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,504
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8692 on: Today at 10:08:36 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:50:05 am
And this from the party that tried to gerrymander constituency boundaries.

Its quite telling. There seem to be a tacit acknowledgement from them that under such circumstances their policies are not popular enough to ever win a majority, but the thought of attempting to be more appealing, or actually change their unpopular policies hasnt actually occurred to them. Theyre just going to whine about how its not fair on them that the system is fairer.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8693 on: Today at 10:09:55 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:58:58 am
We've just had our first Labour flier.  I think I've had most of the others in triplicate!

It's such an underwhelming document and has no local reference points at all.  He talks about stopping water companies polluting rivers and prioritising flood protection (both good intentions but we are a riverless area).  Lots of generic stuff about more police, tackling drug dealers, protecting green spaces etc.

The Tory flier was so much better.  He referenced securing the funding to complete a half-build ring-road, went into detail about a second GP surgery and on restoring some of the health services that have been centralised to a city 30 minutes away.  These are all issues caused by 14 years of Tory rule but at least he seemed aware of them.

I'll vote Labour as it's apparently a very close run thing between Labour and Tory.  If Labour lose though then they'll only have themselves to blame.  If Labour win then I hope the MP outperforms first impressions!

It does seem weird in this era of global news that people knocking on the door or shoving a leaflet through could change a vote!

More weird than local MP is 'different' to governing party. We should probably make MPs representative of government and give more emphasis to local councillors.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8694 on: Today at 10:09:58 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:46:07 am
Yeah, the media need reigning in. They've shown they're not capable of self regulation. An independent fact checking commission capable of dishing out big fines would be a start, but at the same time going after the press first thing after entering office would be a mistake. For one thing, disinformation on social media is likely a bigger problem right now.

Yep a huge clear out at the BBC to start.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8695 on: Today at 10:12:10 am »
Did I hear on the radio that one party want to tax wealth ( might have been the greens).  So id have to pay money because I own a rare and collectable signed Ian rush shirt?  That's bonkers.

I'd have no problem being taxed on the income if I charged people to come and see it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,979
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8696 on: Today at 10:15:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:12:10 am
Did I hear on the radio that one party want to tax wealth ( might have been the greens).  So id have to pay money because I own a rare and collectable signed Ian rush shirt?  That's bonkers.

I'd have no problem being taxed on the income if I charged people to come and see it.

Is the shirt made of solid gold?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8697 on: Today at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:15:55 am
Is the shirt made of solid gold?

For the purposes of this discussion, rarest platinum , infused with gold :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8698 on: Today at 10:30:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:09:55 am
It does seem weird in this era of global news that people knocking on the door or shoving a leaflet through could change a vote!

More weird than local MP is 'different' to governing party. We should probably make MPs representative of government and give more emphasis to local councillors.
What you don't get from the flood of political news is that local angle.  A leaflet is about the best we can get!

There's always a lot of weight given to somebody being "a good constituency MP".  Corbyn is apparently a very good one and I'd expect Bozo was awful.  I think it's debatable how much impact an MP can really make but it's good to know they at least understand the local issues.

Our outgoing Tory was certainly much more pro-active than the previous lifer.  She did a lot of work alongside an excellent (Labour) councillor to put on events and secure funding.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8699 on: Today at 10:43:27 am »
Local MP and MP are two different roles really?
I doubt the requirements of either necessarily conflict, but someone who is good at getting your roads sorted, perhaps isn't the right choice for minister for the environment.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,349
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8700 on: Today at 10:44:05 am »
Everything about this last stage of the elections is the exposure of how the Tories ahve completely becoem the Republican Party across the pond.

Labour are fighting an honest campaign, based on objectively (or even subjectively) calling out the government and setting out its stall.

Sunak and co are just lying. Throwing out fake Labour policies left, right and centre. They're a fucking awful disgrace and a stain on the country. I hope every last Tory "moderate" loses their seat so nobody has an excuse to pretend anymore.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,349
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8701 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:43:27 am
Local MP and MP are two different roles really?
I doubt the requirements of either necessarily conflict, but someone who is good at getting your roads sorted, perhaps isn't the right choice for minister for the environment.

I still think its mad that when an MP is made a Minister they don't have like a locum MP. It's a bad system for everyone.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8702 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:12:10 am
Did I hear on the radio that one party want to tax wealth ( might have been the greens).  So id have to pay money because I own a rare and collectable signed Ian rush shirt?  That's bonkers.

I'd have no problem being taxed on the income if I charged people to come and see it.

What on Earth have I just read?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,529
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8703 on: Today at 10:46:42 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:05:22 am
Inequality exists across our society, in everything.  It has been growing consistantly, since the late 70s.  It is now baked in - going to be very hard to shift.

Inequality in earnings, education, access to good healthcare, housing, food, jobs, land ownership, access to nature / the countryside.  It is literally, everywhere!

You can't just keep taking without any consequences.  As TSL says, increased wealth for the rich, means it is being taken from the rest.  It is a transfer of wealth, and it has been happening for decades.  It has now reached a point where it threatens to destabilise nations.

You are an idiot to ignore and dismiss it.

If youre going to call someone an idiot its usually best to read the entire post.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8704 on: Today at 10:47:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:12:10 am
Did I hear on the radio that one party want to tax wealth ( might have been the greens).  So id have to pay money because I own a rare and collectable signed Ian rush shirt?  That's bonkers.

I'd have no problem being taxed on the income if I charged people to come and see it.

I hope this is sarcasm

Of course you won't be taxed for owning a rare football shirt
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8705 on: Today at 10:52:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:48:51 pm
I've lived in rented accommodation my whole life. I respect people who want to buy a house, but there seems to be a degree of obsession over it I've never understood. Personally I'm just not arsed about home ownership, and I never earned more than £18k a year in my life before my breakdown.

I earn reasonably well and I'm the same. I understand the money wasted thing or whatever but to me it's been fed into our upbringing that you must own a home or try to. I'm pretty nomadic and like moving somewhere new so it never appealed. Not that I'm mature enough with money to get one anyway 🤣
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,024
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8706 on: Today at 10:52:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:12:10 am
Did I hear on the radio that one party want to tax wealth ( might have been the greens).  So id have to pay money because I own a rare and collectable signed Ian rush shirt?  That's bonkers.

I'd have no problem being taxed on the income if I charged people to come and see it.
I bet you regret posting this by now.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8707 on: Today at 10:55:02 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 10:47:22 am
I hope this is sarcasm

Of course you won't be taxed for owning a rare football shirt
Not at all. They were , I am sure , talking about a wealth tax. A pure tax on wealth, not the income generated from that wealth.  I think a starting point of ten million was mentioned so I was being a tad silly with the shirt. But if I had a picasso (worth less to me than a rushy shirt) the principle would seem to apply
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8708 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:52:53 am
I bet you regret posting this by now.
I've posted far worse.

It's the greens . 1 percent over ten million.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6ppd6p12k4o
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,024
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8709 on: Today at 10:58:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:56:56 am
I've posted far worse.

We know.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,979
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8710 on: Today at 10:59:57 am »
I support wealth taxes but I don't agree with the Green Party policy of taxing signed football shirts. But given the fact they are going to I object that Colin Bell's shirt will be in Band A and Steve Heighway's is only B. That will save me money because I have a Steve Heighway-signed shirt but it's a disgrace.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8711 on: Today at 11:01:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:55:02 am
Not at all. They were , I am sure , talking about a wealth tax. A pure tax on wealth, not the income generated from that wealth.  I think a starting point of ten million was mentioned so I was being a tad silly with the shirt. But if I had a picasso (worth less to me than a rushy shirt) the principle would seem to apply

If you owned a piece of art valued at over £10 million I think paying £100,000 in tax is going to be okay.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8712 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:30:20 am
Happy last Tory Monday!
Is that, 'Happy last Tory Monday', 'Happy last Tory Monday'? Either is good, but the idea that Tories actually go extinct is my preference.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,349
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8713 on: Today at 11:03:55 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:55:02 am
Not at all. They were , I am sure , talking about a wealth tax. A pure tax on wealth, not the income generated from that wealth.  I think a starting point of ten million was mentioned so I was being a tad silly with the shirt. But if I had a picasso (worth less to me than a rushy shirt) the principle would seem to apply

If you owned a Picasso you can afford to pay a few grand. Are you that Murray guy who worked for corbyn?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,397
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8714 on: Today at 11:04:47 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:44 am
He was sent out to lie this morning.  Shamelessly


But he looked broken.
yes what he said is absolutely ridiculous

"With only three full days of campaigning left to go, the parties are reverting to their core messages and, for the Conservative party, it is not in fact we could still win, but dont let Labour win with a massive majority. James Cleverly, the home secretary, has been doing an interview round this morning and he claimed Keir Starmer would want to establish a permanent Labour government if he won. Cleverly told the BBC:

The reason that this is so important is because Labour have already said they are going to gerrymander the system, they have said theyre going to pack out the House of Lords, theyve said theyre going to get votes at 16, theyre going to get votes for foreign nationals, theyre probably going to get votes for criminals.

They are determined to have a permanent Labour government and they are quite willing to distort the British political system to get that  that is what is at stake. This is not an election which is about giving the Conservatives a bit of a telling off, and many people might think that is legitimate 

[Labour] have said theyre going to distort the political system and I think theres a real risk, there is a genuine risk, that they take a majority if that is what they get to try and lock in their power permanently, because they dont really feel confident that theyre going to be able to make a credible case to the British people at the next general election."
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,397
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8715 on: Today at 11:05:44 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:03:55 am
If you owned a Picasso you can afford to pay a few grand. Are you that Murray guy who worked for corbyn?
I used to have a Picasso, nice car until the engine went tits up
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,024
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8716 on: Today at 11:06:14 am »
It is a crazy world at the moment though. Mrs. Beaker and I have noticed over the last few months, or probably a year, on our weekly visits to Lidl, the amount of luxury cars in the car park! As in people who own Porsches, and even Bentleys actually shopping at Lidl! Something strange going on there.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8717 on: Today at 11:07:48 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:01:47 am
If you owned a piece of art valued at over £10 million I think paying £100,000 in tax is going to be okay.

That's a fair point. And at 1%, probably not a problem. It just feels wrong in principle to be taxed for owning something.  Sure if I make a profit when I sell it, or it generates profit. What, for example, if I built a hospital. Should that be taxed? --edit-- I know that's an absurd example. Maybe a church.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,397
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8718 on: Today at 11:08:23 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:55:02 am
Not at all. They were , I am sure , talking about a wealth tax. A pure tax on wealth, not the income generated from that wealth.  I think a starting point of ten million was mentioned so I was being a tad silly with the shirt. But if I had a picasso (worth less to me than a rushy shirt) the principle would seem to apply
I guess it depends where that money comes from, if it's earned income then it will have been taxed at source, from property taxed as CGT, also it any interest on the money in a bank will be taxed.

Are you talking about a one off tax or every year?

The rich will find ways to hide that income too if you go after it, the loopholes need to be closed in order to do that
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8719 on: Today at 11:09:29 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:06:14 am
It is a crazy world at the moment though. Mrs. Beaker and I have noticed over the last few months, or probably a year, on our weekly visits to Lidl, the amount of luxury cars in the car park! As in people who own Porsches, and even Bentleys actually shopping at Lidl! Something strange going on there.
Probably just parking there as it's near to the theatre 😀
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218] 219   Go Up
« previous next »
 