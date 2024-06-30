« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window  (Read 175644 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,253
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 09:41:54 am »
Happy last Tory Sunday folks !
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 09:43:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:36:53 am
We faced a pandemic/war in Ukraine all he's got to say for any problems.

Yet in 2010, the global crash was all down to Labour.

Remember the whole fixing the roof while the sun was shining line they used to throw at Labour? The Tories had 10 years from 2010 to the pandemic in 2020 to fix the roof, instead they set fire to the whole fucking building and everyone inside it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Sunak tetchy as per as Kuenssberg goes off script and is challenging him.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 09:50:28 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:48:00 am
Sunak tetchy as per as Kuenssberg goes off script and is challenging him.

He comes across so badly. An angry posh boy bickering with interviewers.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,722
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 09:56:15 am »

Quote
After Johnson slid away on a slick of Partygate sleaze and incompetence, Liz Truss and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, triggered a collapse in the Tories economic credibility with the tax-cutting mini budget of October 2022. Truss resigned after 49 days. Yes, 49 days. Tory MPs have been forced to step down or have had the whip removed because of a variety of unsavoury scandals, and much of Johnsons majority has been squandered.


Sunak and Jeremy C*nt, who replaced Kwarteng, should be credited for restoring stability. They are decent public servants. But they have ultimately been un­able either to repair the damage done to the Tories electoral fortunes or to unite their fractious colleagues, who continue to argue bitterly among themselves. Several shaming numbers leap out: since 2016 there have been five prime ministers, seven chancellors, seven foreign secretaries, seven home secretaries and no fewer than nine education secretaries. On beats such as housing  supposedly crucial  the level of churn has been ludicrous. Lee Rowley is both the tenth and 13th person to have held the role of housing minister since 2016.

The Conservatives have in effect forfeited the right to govern.


Scathing and significant from the Sunday Times endorsement
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:19 am by zero zero »
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 10:03:50 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:56:15 am
The Conservatives have in effect forfeited the right to govern.


Scathing and significant from the Sunday Times endorsement

I have said this before but people need to appreciate the importance of just having people in position for a decent period of time, not only does it give people the time to actually make a difference in their specific ministerial position but it also means if they cock it up its on them rather then a long list of predecessors.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,757
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 10:17:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:03:50 am
I have said this before but people need to appreciate the importance of just having people in position for a decent period of time, not only does it give people the time to actually make a difference in their specific ministerial position but it also means if they cock it up its on them rather then a long list of predecessors.

The Tory M.O. is to always blame your predecessor.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:43:53 am
Remember the whole fixing the roof while the sun was shining line they used to throw at Labour? The Tories had 10 years from 2010 to the pandemic in 2020 to fix the roof, instead they set fire to the whole fucking building and everyone inside it.

It's a political Grenfell.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,514
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 10:36:58 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:17:18 am
The Tory M.O. is to always blame your predecessor.

It's a political Grenfell.

Its absolutely infuriating how little they are held to account, put the pandemic and Ukraine to one side, their record before all of that was absolute shit, from 2010 to 2020 the NHS backlog grew from 2 million to 4 million, yet when they blame everything on Covid and Ukraine no one mentions this, journalists seem to prize the gotcha moment but they are there on a plate for them with even a half arsed effort but it seems beyond them for one reason or another.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 11:14:47 am »
Getting swarmed on Social Media by 'Socialists' urging people to oppose Starmer and Labour and to vote with your concience.

Just. Fuck. Off.

Trying to stay out of arguments about it, but fucking hell - what a shower of c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,769
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:14:47 am
Getting swarmed on Social Media by 'Socialists' urging people to oppose Starmer and Labour and to vote with your concience.

Just. Fuck. Off.

Trying to stay out of arguments about it, but fucking hell - what a shower of c*nts.

Just FYI these people love to be told how privileged they must be to be able to financially withstand another 5 years of Tory government. People cosplaying as "caring for the poorest in society" whilst actively encouraging the possibility of the Tories regaining power.

Imagine if they did, imagine if enough people stayed home that we wake up on July 5th to the Tories forming a government with some Right Wing extremists. What would possibly hold them back?

These people are privileged enough that austerity couldn't have hurt them, privileged enough not to need the NHS, privileged enough not to have lost anyone during COVID whilst they partied.

If your conscience doesn't tell you that any any means necessary we need to enact the retribution the Tories deserve for the last 14 years of destroying this country, I would suggest you don't have a conscience.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 11:27:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:14:47 am
Getting swarmed on Social Media by 'Socialists' urging people to oppose Starmer and Labour and to vote with your concience.

Just. Fuck. Off.

Trying to stay out of arguments about it, but fucking hell - what a shower of c*nts.
The way I see it, let them moan online. They've proven that's all that they can do. It's been 4 years of Starmer and 14 years of the Tories and what have they done in that time? Led us to a Tory landslide, that's it. Either there is no appetite for the sort of left wing politics they want or they have no capability to organise themselves into a political force in this country. Either way, it amounts to the same. And what it amounts to equals a Tory government if they have their way, so I know who I'm voting for.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:41:15 am
Dont think The Times backed Labour in 97 (could be wrong) but here we are.

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-sunday-times-newspaper-endorses-opposition-labour-party-july-4-election-2024-06-30/

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cj504619e63o

The endorsement was from the Sunday Times. The Times has separate editorship though I suspect they may follow suit tomorrow. Likely the Scum will also back Labour tomorrow.

The Independent are progressive but have often gone for the LibDems in the past.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,757
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 11:36:40 am »
I know I'm being paranoid, but I can't shake the feeling that the Tories are going to try and outright steal this somehow. Like they're going to go Full Trump.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,707
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 11:38:57 am »

Suspect this is more likely than the projections that show the Tories behind the LibDems on seats but Ill continue to dream.

NEW: JLP SRP model projection in The Sunday Times

🔴 LABOUR: 450 seats
🔵 CONSERVATIVE: 105 seats
🟠 LIB DEM: 55 seats
🟡 SNP: 15 seats
🟤 PLAID CYMRU: 3 seats
🟣 REFORM UK: 2 seats
🟢 GREEN: 1 seat

🟥 LABOUR majority of 250

https://jlpartners.co.uk/first-jl-partners-srp-model-shows-labour-on-course-for-a-landslide

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 11:40:07 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:14:47 am
Getting swarmed on Social Media by 'Socialists' urging people to oppose Starmer and Labour and to vote with your concience.

Just. Fuck. Off.

Trying to stay out of arguments about it, but fucking hell - what a shower of c*nts.

Are you sure they're actual people and not bots Andy?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 11:56:34 am »
My postal vote went to Green

This constituency is a massively safe Labour seat.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 11:58:59 am »
Wish could put a bet on Reform and Nigel allegations of voter fraud when they end up with only a couple of seats
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,364
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 11:59:16 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:51:06 am
My hunch is LD, just based on driving around and social media presence etc.

I think I'll leave it up until the day though and see who knocks on the door the most between now and then.

Edit:  I think the demographic in the seats above you mention is a bit different, a lot more London types moving that way along the HS1 line.  I think my constituency will be a bit more like Tunbridge Wells which is leaning LD.
https://stopthetories.vote/parl/maidstone-and-malling
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,968
  • The first five yards........
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm »
There's a certain Larry Grayson quality to Farrage - his gestures I mean.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 12:02:33 pm »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 12:11:13 pm »
Sent off my postal vote - Labour (Wirral West - which is a swing seat, although has been Labour last three elections).
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,035
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UK General Election - The Westminster Transfer Window
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 12:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 11:26:09 am
Just FYI these people love to be told how privileged they must be to be able to financially withstand another 5 years of Tory government. People cosplaying as "caring for the poorest in society" whilst actively encouraging the possibility of the Tories regaining power.

Imagine if they did, imagine if enough people stayed home that we wake up on July 5th to the Tories forming a government with some Right Wing extremists. What would possibly hold them back?

These people are privileged enough that austerity couldn't have hurt them, privileged enough not to need the NHS, privileged enough not to have lost anyone during COVID whilst they partied.

If your conscience doesn't tell you that any any means necessary we need to enact the retribution the Tories deserve for the last 14 years of destroying this country, I would suggest you don't have a conscience.

It's bonkers. Already lost a few friends over the last few years over Corbyn. Trying to not argue, so my ban hammer has been whacked a few times - 30 day mute for those I know and unfollowing/blocking the dickhead sites.

As you say - imagine another fucking five years of these fuckers.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 