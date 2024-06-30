Getting swarmed on Social Media by 'Socialists' urging people to oppose Starmer and Labour and to vote with your concience.



Just. Fuck. Off.



Trying to stay out of arguments about it, but fucking hell - what a shower of c*nts.



Just FYI these people love to be told how privileged they must be to be able to financially withstand another 5 years of Tory government. People cosplaying as "caring for the poorest in society" whilst actively encouraging the possibility of the Tories regaining power.Imagine if they did, imagine if enough people stayed home that we wake up on July 5th to the Tories forming a government with some Right Wing extremists. What would possibly hold them back?These people are privileged enough that austerity couldn't have hurt them, privileged enough not to need the NHS, privileged enough not to have lost anyone during COVID whilst they partied.If your conscience doesn't tell you that any any means necessary we need to enact the retribution the Tories deserve for the last 14 years of destroying this country, I would suggest you don't have a conscience.