Happy last Tory Saturday everyone!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm
Talk of the Tories getting less than 100 seats isn't realistic imo.
I don't get the odds of Reform seats. Betfair have 7 or more as favourite., second favourite is 1 or 2, then 5 or 6 then 3 or 4. It's a weird election and that exit poll may tell a different story.

"Undecided" is seemingly about 1 in 10. Closet Tories.
Part of the problem is the Tory polling is right in the middle of the range where their number of seats start to drop off a cliff. This is a good demonstration, basically a minor variation in the polls could be the difference between 167 or 27 seats:

https://x.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1805937821397524747?t=OHz-hnMSosaaFRdV51YPQg&s=19

One of the many reasons why FPTP is insane.
I honestly Sunak knew he would not win now or at all before there had to be a general election, then looked at his young kids and wanted a summer with them instead getting blasted every week in the press. I am pretty sure he will not be staying in his constituency after the election as he said.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:46:26 am
Happy last Troy Saturday everyone!

Is the wooden horse inside the gates then?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 09:10:48 am »
Labour's message this week should be it's not a done deal. Don't think it's a done deal, come out and vote.
Lots of people thought Remain was a done deal and didn't vote (myself included).
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:46:26 am
Happy last Troy Saturday everyone!

Happy last Kuenssberg weekend (and all the other shills who have enabled the torys over the years).
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:30:11 pm
Ive got my PVR set to Record  :) C4 and SKYs election results coverage as this is going to be fun to watch, the post mortem interviews are going to be in cloud cuckoo land. they will be blaming everyone but themselves.
PVR? I thought you still used 'tapes'? :P
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:16:18 am
PVR? I thought you still used 'tapes'? :P

PVR = "Personal Video Recorder". It's a manservant oldfordie employs, paid from his electoral gambling winnings, who presses record on the VCR when the programme begins. The setting can be done manually, eg. oldfordie shows his manservant the section of the Radio Times that shows the programme schedule, or it can be done remotely, eg. oldfordie calls said manservant on the phone to tell him to record the programme. Marvellous technology.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8410 on: Today at 09:24:44 am »
Normally lend my vote style things are to keep the tories out.

Today the mail has done a tactical voting page on their website as to how to stop the labour majority being massive.  The irony? Labour have bought a huge vote change advert right next to it. 

And Im now guessing the Tory press wont actually back anyone at the election. I guess that they will ask people to stop labour getting an absurd majority.

Thats values for you.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Every day now is the last day we have to deal with the Tories.

The last Sunday... Monday... Tuesday...

Five days till voting day. Tick Tock.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:24:44 am
Normally lend my vote style things are to keep the tories out.

Today the mail has done a tactical voting page on their website as to how to stop the labour majority being massive.  The irony? Labour have bought a huge vote change advert right next to it. 

And Im now guessing the Tory press wont actually back anyone at the election. I guess that they will ask people to stop labour getting an absurd majority.

Thats values for you.
I think it's great that Tory papers are raising awareness for tactical voting.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:16:18 am
PVR? I thought you still used 'tapes'? :P
Naah.  I thought that when I bought it as well, the name is misleading isn't it, PVR, Proper Video Recorder.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:22:00 am
PVR = "Personal Video Recorder". It's a manservant oldfordie employs, paid from his electoral gambling winnings, who presses record on the VCR when the programme begins. The setting can be done manually, eg. oldfordie shows his manservant the section of the Radio Times that shows the programme schedule, or it can be done remotely, eg. oldfordie calls said manservant on the phone to tell him to record the programme. Marvellous technology.
Nahh, not having it, PVR stands for Proper Video Recorder.
You can't stand in the way of progress, I was able to let go one of my Manservants after I bought a PVR.
@David__Osland
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:54:07 am
I think it's great that Tory papers are raising awareness for tactical voting.

Liberal Democrats are already starting to get cocky though. Think their leader yesterday claimed voters had "forgiven" them for the coalition.

No. No we haven't. We just hate the Tories more, mate. NEVER presume you have some kind of mandate or validation from the electorate because you get X number of seats. Your support is built on sand. It is built on Labour voters being anti Tory.

Pull a 2010 again, and you will be destroyed again. Until you secure a broader, more permanent power base and don't allow some poxy party that's been in existent for barely six years to overhaul you in the polls, shut the fuck up, stay in your box, and just do your fucking job.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:03:57 am
Naah.  I thought that when I bought it as well, the name is misleading isn't it, PVR, Proper Video Recorder.
Nahh, not having it, PVR stands for Proper Video Recorder.
You can't stand in the way of progress, I was able to let go one of my Manservants after I bought a PVR.
Come on Oldie, you get all your news on the wireless.
NAKED BOOBERY

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:10:30 am
Come on Oldie, you get all your news on the wireless.
Oldfordie bemoans that Binface is not standing in his constituency - Fordie is practically giddy at the prospect of a return of Ceefax.
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 01:15:46 pm
https://x.com/LukeTryl/status/1806661607386124399/photo/1

Polling by alcoholic preference. Quite like a cheeky sherry
I just looked at that. The favourite drink of Reformers is shandy! I'm not entirely sure why I find that funny. ;D
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:35 am
I just looked at that. The favourite drink of Reformers is shandy! I'm not entirely sure why I find that funny. ;D

Cause they're pussies? :D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:10:30 am
Come on Oldie, you get all your news on the wireless.
One of the benefits of retirement, not being forced to listen to the news on the Radio, wonder how many people still do.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:20:56 am
Oldfordie bemoans that Binface is not standing in his constituency - Fordie is practically giddy at the prospect of a return of Ceefax.
I liked Ceefax, still miss Bamboozle, spending ages on the Holidays section waiting for a page to come back after you forgot to press hold. :)
Binface is a liar, Ferris Wheel on every roundabout was a no brainer, paid for itself as well. nothing in his Manifesto.
@David__Osland
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:35 am
I just looked at that. The favourite drink of Reformers is shandy! I'm not entirely sure why I find that funny. ;D

hand shadys.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:43:19 am
One of the benefits of retirement, not being forced to listen to the news on the Radio, wonder how many people still do.
 I liked Ceefax, still miss Bamboozle, spending ages on the Holidays section waiting for a page to come back after you forgot to press hold. :)
Binface is a liar, Ferris Wheel on every roundabout was a no brainer, paid for itself as well. nothing in his Manifesto.

Except Bamboozle was on C4 Teletext, not Ceefax. I think your memories going, old man. ;)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:22:00 am
PVR = "Personal Video Recorder". It's a manservant oldfordie employs, paid from his electoral gambling winnings, who presses record on the VCR when the programme begins. The setting can be done manually, eg. oldfordie shows his manservant the section of the Radio Times that shows the programme schedule, or it can be done remotely, eg. oldfordie calls said manservant on the phone to tell him to record the programme. Marvellous technology.

Do you think oldfordie has a telephone? I assume if he does he'd just lift the receiver and ask the operator to put him through .

As an aside is anyone on the forum old enough to actually have do e this? Or had someone fuel their car.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:43:19 am
One of the benefits of retirement, not being forced to listen to the news on the Radio, wonder how many people still do.
 I liked Ceefax, still miss Bamboozle, spending ages on the Holidays section waiting for a page to come back after you forgot to press hold. :)
Binface is a liar, Ferris Wheel on every roundabout was a no brainer, paid for itself as well. nothing in his Manifesto.

I do. Practically live on radio 5 and 2 , as you can probably tell from my views. I do also peruse the BBC app, but it's basically the same. The only other source I have is rawk.  I do have a telegraph subscription someone gave me, bit only go there if linked from here.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Electoral Calculus have tweaked the poll that was (apparently) done for the Mirror and GB News. The original poll gave Labour a 250 majority; this one ups it to 280. The Tories are up to 65, but Reform are only on 6. Initially, they were on 18.

Labour 465
Lib Dem 71
Conservatives 65
Reform 6
SNP 18
Green 3
PC 3
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:55:03 am
I do. Practically live on radio 5 and 2 , as you can probably tell from my views. I do also peruse the BBC app, but it's basically the same. The only other source I have is rawk.  I do have a telegraph subscription someone gave me, bit only go there if linked from here.

Is it the optical telegraph system that you have a subscription for, or the electrical telegraph system? I believe the former still works by semaphore, but the latter has adopted morse code.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:09:30 am
Liberal Democrats are already starting to get cocky though. Think their leader yesterday claimed voters had "forgiven" them for the coalition.

No. No we haven't. We just hate the Tories more, mate. NEVER presume you have some kind of mandate or validation from the electorate because you get X number of seats. Your support is built on sand. It is built on Labour voters being anti Tory.

Pull a 2010 again, and you will be destroyed again. Until you secure a broader, more permanent power base and don't allow some poxy party that's been in existent for barely six years to overhaul you in the polls, shut the fuck up, stay in your box, and just do your fucking job.

Who would you rather as the official opposition? The Tories or the Lib Dems?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:55:03 am
I do. Practically live on radio 5 and 2 , as you can probably tell from my views. I do also peruse the BBC app, but it's basically the same. The only other source I have is rawk.  I do have a telegraph subscription someone gave me, bit only go there if linked from here.
You wont go far wrong getting your news off here Paul,  it's not just the views, it's the links to the news, all about being able to trust your source.
Problem with todays world is many get their news from friends or Facebook.
@David__Osland
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:10:30 am
Come on Oldie, you get all your news on the wireless.

No he doesnt.

He relies on one of those glass encased ticker tape machines when the GPOs telegraph boys are working to rule.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:10:06 am
No he doesnt.

He relies on one of those glass encased ticker tape machines when the GPOs telegraph boys are working to rule.
NAKED BOOBERY

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,453
Struggling to figure out who to vote for in my constituency. It's been a Tory stronghold over the years but boundary changes mean it might be in play for Labour or Lib Dem. Electoral Calculus seems to think that based on the new boundary both parties would have been dead level on 18% each.

Tactical voting sites are all saying Labour but that seems to be based on the national swing and Labour seem to be completely anonymous around here. The Lib Dems do well in the borough council elections and they seem to be putting some effort into winning it. The Labour candidate seems to be spending her time in neighbouring constituencies so I don't think they really think they can win it.

Frustratingly the Electoral Calculus prediction is for the incumbent Tory to win it on about 28% of the vote.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:10:06 am
No he doesnt.

He relies on one of those glass encased ticker tape machines when the GPOs telegraph boys are working to rule.
I do actually as well. ticker tape news is always running at the bottom of screen on Sky news.
@David__Osland
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:53:22 am
Do you think oldfordie has a telephone? I assume if he does he'd just lift the receiver and ask the operator to put him through .

As an aside is anyone on the forum old enough to actually have do e this? Or had someone fuel their car.
He surely does. But he first needs to wind the handle on the side.
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:22:33 am
Struggling to figure out who to vote for in my constituency. It's been a Tory stronghold over the years but boundary changes mean it might be in play for Labour or Lib Dem. Electoral Calculus seems to think that based on the new boundary both parties would have been dead level on 18% each.

Tactical voting sites are all saying Labour but that seems to be based on the national swing and Labour seem to be completely anonymous around here. The Lib Dems do well in the borough council elections and they seem to be putting some effort into winning it. The Labour candidate seems to be spending her time in neighbouring constituencies so I don't think they really think they can win it.

Frustratingly the Electoral Calculus prediction is for the incumbent Tory to win it on about 28% of the vote.


Which constituency is it if you dont mind disclosing?
Online billyliddell01

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8436 on: Today at 11:31:42 am »
The latest EC prediction is grim reading for some leading Tories. If they've got 3% or less margin then they're vulnerable (Yippee).

So here's a quick breakdown of how to get the Big Beast (ho ho) out:

Gillian Keegan (Chichester) - CON at 27.5 ; LIB at 25.1 ; Reform at 21.3 ; LAB at 19.1  -  LAB should vote LIB
Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) - LAB at 36.1 ; CON at 34.7 ; Reform at 6.8 ; LIB at 4.5  -  LAB need to get their voters out
Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) - CON at 31.5 ; LAB at 29.6 ; Reform at 16.7 ; LIB at 14.7  -  LIB should vote LAB
Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) - CON at 28.5 ; LAB at 26.2 ; Reform at 22.4 ; LIB at 18.4  -  LIB should vote LAB
Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) - LAB at 30.9 ; CON at 28.2 ; Reform at 17.8 ; Green at 14.5  -  LAB need to get their voters out
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) - CON at 35.4 ; LAB at 34.9 ; Reform at 14.9 ; LIB at 8.9  -  LIB should vote LAB
Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle) - Reform at 30.5 ; LAB at 29.8 ; CON at 29.1 ; LIB at 5  -  LIB should vote LAB
Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) - CON at 34.9 ; LAB at 33.4 ; Reform at 14.8 ; LIB at 10.2  -  LIB should vote LAB
John Glen (Salisbury) - LAB at 31.4 ; CON at 30.1 ; LIB at 22.9 ; Reform at 11.1  -  LAB need to get their voters out
Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) - CON at 33.1 ; LAB at 30.9 ; Reform at 17.3 ; LIB at 13.5  -  LIB should vote LAB
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:31:16 am
No problem, think I've mentioned before:

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/fcgi-bin/calcwork23.py?seat=Maidstone%20and%20Malling

Would have said LD but Labour do seem competitive in that raft of Kent seats above it though admittedly theyre more urban. Nowcast also says Labour. It would be good if canvassers leaked who is closest to the Tories. Maybe go for your first preference in that case.
