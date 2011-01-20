I think it's great that Tory papers are raising awareness for tactical voting.
Liberal Democrats are already starting to get cocky though. Think their leader yesterday claimed voters had "forgiven" them for the coalition.
No. No we haven't. We just hate the Tories more, mate. NEVER presume you have some kind of mandate or validation from the electorate because you get X number of seats. Your support is built on sand. It is built on Labour voters being anti Tory.
Pull a 2010 again, and you will be destroyed again. Until you secure a broader, more permanent power base and don't allow some poxy party that's been in existent for barely six years to overhaul you in the polls, shut the fuck up, stay in your box, and just do your fucking job.