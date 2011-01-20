Struggling to figure out who to vote for in my constituency. It's been a Tory stronghold over the years but boundary changes mean it might be in play for Labour or Lib Dem. Electoral Calculus seems to think that based on the new boundary both parties would have been dead level on 18% each.



Tactical voting sites are all saying Labour but that seems to be based on the national swing and Labour seem to be completely anonymous around here. The Lib Dems do well in the borough council elections and they seem to be putting some effort into winning it. The Labour candidate seems to be spending her time in neighbouring constituencies so I don't think they really think they can win it.



Frustratingly the Electoral Calculus prediction is for the incumbent Tory to win it on about 28% of the vote.