Author Topic: UK General Election - One week to go  (Read 172338 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 04:58:17 pm
Tiktok is full of Frottage apologists claiming this was a "paid actor by Channel 4". It's all very Trump.

Stephen Toast?

Or Ray Bloody Purchase?
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm »
Survation MRP

Labour on Course to Win 470 Seats and Become the Largest Party in Scotland.

Probabilistic seat count:

LAB 470
CON 85
LD 56
SNP 12
RFM 4
PC 3
GRN 2

23,364 interviews conducted online and on the telephone
Fwk 15th - 27th June

https://www.survation.com/survation-mrp-update-labour-set-to-become-the-largest-party-in-scotland/
Offline smicer07

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 07:02:15 pm »
"lefty Labour MPs", "stop a supermajority" in the latest Tory advert. Absolutely nothing about what they are going to do, all negative and fear mongering about Labour.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 07:03:27 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:02:15 pm
"lefty Labour MPs", "stop a supermajority" in the latest Tory advert. Absolutely nothing about what they are going to do, all negative and fear mongering about Labour.

TV was on but the volume was very low in my house. Looked like they had a football pitch with red and blue counters, but with more than 11 on each side. Was that intentional?!
Offline smicer07

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 07:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:03:27 pm
TV was on but the volume was very low in my house. Looked like they had a football pitch with red and blue counters, but with more than 11 on each side. Was that intentional?!

It was nonsensical. Something about Labour having loads of substitutes to bring on. It made no sense to me anyway although to be honest I'd already zoned out after they were telling us how awful Labour were going to be.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 07:38:15 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:43:34 pm
Reform won't get more seats than the Tories, no chance.
I agree it's unlikely
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 07:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm
Survation MRP

Labour on Course to Win 470 Seats and Become the Largest Party in Scotland.

Probabilistic seat count:

LAB 470
CON 85
LD 56
SNP 12
RFM 4
PC 3
GRN 2

23,364 interviews conducted online and on the telephone
Fwk 15th - 27th June

https://www.survation.com/survation-mrp-update-labour-set-to-become-the-largest-party-in-scotland/

I've been saying recently that the Tories probably had a 1 in 3 chance of having fewer than 120 seats, and maybe a 1 in 5 chance of having less than 100. I'm awfully tempted to revise that, but as I said yesterday, some of these polls just seem too good to be true. It seems almost a certainty now that they'll finish with less than 100 seats, and maybe a 60/40 chance they're not even the official opposition!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:50:45 pm
Is fish the autocorrect for our pm?
he's not my PM
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:02:15 pm
"lefty Labour MPs", "stop a supermajority" in the latest Tory advert. Absolutely nothing about what they are going to do, all negative and fear mongering about Labour.

They've abandoned all semblance of a structured campaign. There are no longer any "talking points". It's full on panic mode. The Tories are at the point where they're just begging the electorate not to kick them in the balls 300 times on election night. Nothing but fear mongering left.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8369 on: Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:44:08 pm
I've been saying recently that the Tories probably had a 1 in 3 chance of having fewer than 120 seats, and maybe a 1 in 5 chance of having less than 100. I'm awfully tempted to revise that, but as I said yesterday, some of these polls just seem too good to be true. It seems almost a certainty now that they'll finish with less than 100 seats, and maybe a 60/40 chance they're not even the official opposition!
you would think that there are too many polls all showing similar results for it not to be true, they are all remarkably consistent.

The average lead is still around 20 points down a little from the start of the campaign but no significant shift and crucially the Tory vote  is now coming out around 20% or below
Offline Kalito

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 08:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:30:38 pm
I find the grandstanding - "Oh they're all pussies. Not as tough as me etc" - almost as nauseating. It comes from a lack of political imagination I suppose.
::)
Offline Kalito

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8371 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:03:38 pm
Problem is, give them a gun, a badge, and legal protection and they might stop being pussies. The Met police are bad enough as it fucking is. Imagine Frottage giving them Gestapo type powers?
Yeah, like that's ever gonna happen ...

Edit - spider-neil does have a point ... we shall see  :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:58 pm by Kalito »
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8372 on: Yesterday at 08:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:01:38 pm
you would think that there are too many polls all showing similar results for it not to be true, they are all remarkably consistent.

The average lead is still around 20 points down a little from the start of the campaign but no significant shift and crucially the Tory vote  is now coming out around 20% or below

The polls in 1992 were consistent as well. Not that I'm saying Labour won't win, but I think there are so many variables in play there's a chance the final result might skewer.

It is probably just nerves on my part though. You're bang on about the polls being consistent. It really is just a case of how bad the Tory defeat is. The situation has been set up that we may feel disappointed if the Tories get more than 120 seats!
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8373 on: Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm
Yeah, like that's ever gonna happen ...

Edit - spider-neil does have a point ... we shall see  :)

Nobody ever thinks it will get that bad.... until it does.

And by then, it's usually too late to do anything about it.
Online TSC

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8374 on: Yesterday at 08:40:37 pm »
Audience laughing at Frottage nonsense on the beebs QT, saying the racist stuff off ch4 is some sort of establishment driven set-up by actors. Then trying to disown other racists in his party.
Offline smicer07

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8375 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 pm »
Frottage is currently getting roasted on TV.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8376 on: Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm »
Fascinating question from a Labour voter who voted Brexit and doesn't think it worked!
 ;D

Frottage defending it of course but Fiona Bruce not having it, been quite impressed with her handling of him.
Offline KurtVerbose

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8377 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 pm »
The Reform stuff just brought it all back to me. Stupid de-humanising racism. Sheer hatred of someone just because of the colour of your skin. Incredible ignorance - in this case not knowing the difference between India and Pakistan ('well they're all foreign').

I've never understood homophobia. Why would you care never mind hating someone for it?

Just horrible.

I would like the Tories to suffer an horrible defeat, but more than that I would like Reform to get no seats.

Well done to Rishi for calling it out as it is. If he'd taken such a clear stand on all the other stuff he wouldn't be doing so badly.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8378 on: Yesterday at 08:57:22 pm »
Frottage makes my skin crawl.
Online TSC

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8379 on: Yesterday at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm
Fascinating question from a Labour voter who voted Brexit and doesn't think it worked!
 ;D

Frottage defending it of course but Fiona Bruce not having it, been quite impressed with her handling of him.

Doctor also said the NHS cant secure essential medication because of Brexit.  He couldnt respond to it and instead blamed the NHS.
Offline koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8380 on: Yesterday at 09:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:31:28 pm
The polls in 1992 were consistent as well. Not that I'm saying Labour won't win, but I think there are so many variables in play there's a chance the final result might skewer.

It is probably just nerves on my part though. You're bang on about the polls being consistent. It really is just a case of how bad the Tory defeat is. The situation has been set up that we may feel disappointed if the Tories get more than 120 seats!
A poll the day before the election in 1992 had labour ahead by 3% another on the same day had the tories ahead by 1%, I don't think we are talking about similar scenarios here, haha.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8381 on: Yesterday at 09:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm
Nobody ever thinks it will get that bad.... until it does.

And by then, it's usually too late to do anything about it.

Correct. That's what I meant about 'lack of political imagination'.

I don't think it will come to Farrage ever forming a government, but his organiser gave us a nice little clue about what it would mean if it happened. Talking about "pussies" who are too scared to fight when they meet someone as big and tough as Kalito misses the point. Mussolini was a personal coward apparently. I suspect Putin is too. But by the time these guys have got power lack of guts and the propensity to shit one's pants no longer matters. 
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8382 on: Yesterday at 09:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:31:28 pm
The polls in 1992 were consistent as well. Not that I'm saying Labour won't win, but I think there are so many variables in play there's a chance the final result might skewer.

It is probably just nerves on my part though. You're bang on about the polls being consistent. It really is just a case of how bad the Tory defeat is. The situation has been set up that we may feel disappointed if the Tories get more than 120 seats!
The Torys are trying to do what they did back in 1992. scare voters into not voting Labour, they went over the top in the last 2 weeks back then as well but it worked.  it's brilliant to see so many people today seeing it for what it is.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8383 on: Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm »
Hope the first thing Starmer does as PM is veto every nomination Sunak puts forward in his resignation honours list. It's clear the pair detest each other and there's not an ounce of respect between the two of them.

Starmer shouldn't allow Sunak a shred of decency upon leaving office, especially if he's leading the third party. Let the right wing press squeal and be outraged. Dobbie and his buddies have wrecked the country and not one of them should be rewarded for it.
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8384 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:00:12 pm
A poll the day before the election in 1992 had labour ahead by 3% another on the same day had the tories ahead by 1%, I don't think we are talking about similar scenarios here, haha.

Oh yeah, I don't think it's going to turn out like that.  ;D

Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:02:54 pm
The Torys are trying to do what they did back in 1992. scare voters into not voting Labour, they went over the top in the last 2 weeks back then as well but it worked.  it's brilliant to see so many people today seeing it for what it is.

It's absolutely not working. People are too pissed off to fall for it. Now that Brexit is done, the Tories serve no purpose. The economy is wrecked - claiming it could get worse under Labour is the most pathetic of cheap shots. It may indeed get worse before it gets better, but it WILL get better.
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8385 on: Yesterday at 09:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm
Oh yeah, I don't think it's going to turn out like that.  ;D

It's absolutely not working. People are too pissed off to fall for it. Now that Brexit is done, the Tories serve no purpose. The economy is wrecked - claiming it could get worse under Labour is the most pathetic of cheap shots. It may indeed get worse before it gets better, but it WILL get better.
Yeah it's not working but I was pointing out the difference between 1992 and 2024 and how ive always believed the Tory scaremongering campaign in the last 2 weeks won them the election back then. not happening today.
Offline tinner777

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8386 on: Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
Stephen Toast?

Or Ray Bloody Purchase?

 ;D nice
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8387 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm
Oh yeah, I don't think it's going to turn out like that.  ;D

It's absolutely not working. People are too pissed off to fall for it. Now that Brexit is done, the Tories serve no purpose. The economy is wrecked - claiming it could get worse under Labour is the most pathetic of cheap shots. It may indeed get worse before it gets better, but it WILL get better.

An interesting question put by an audience member to Frottage earlier when she compared his answers to the questions when compared with the answers given by the Green party representative who was full of hope. She said to him that listening to him was all about fear and does it bother him creating this atmosphere of fear to get votes.

I thought it caught him off guard and responded by spouting the same rhetoric about both Tories + Labour being a disaster but chucked in the word optimism about his approach in his usual slippery manner.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8388 on: Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm
An interesting question put by an audience member to Frottage earlier when she compared his answers to the questions when compared with the answers given by the Green party representative who was full of hope. She said to him that listening to him was all about fear and does it bother him creating this atmosphere of fear to get votes.

I thought it caught him off guard and responded by spouting the same rhetoric about both Tories + Labour being a disaster but chucked in the word optimism about his approach in his usual slippery manner.
But with Farrage ,what you see is what you get.he is a scaremonger,he does preach hate ,he does preach fear,he has no policys,he is a con man ,he is a fascist ,he is a racist .he lies ,he cheats ,hes trump mini me .he offers no credible hope .deform is his latest grift with taking over the tories as leader by default as the blood bath begins after the election in the Tory party .
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8389 on: Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:44:55 pm
Yeah it's not working but I was pointing out the difference between 1992 and 2024 and how ive always believed the Tory scaremongering campaign in the last 2 weeks won them the election back then. not happening today.

thankfully, that was never going to work this time around. The Tories lost the 1997 election mere months after the 1992 election, when Black Wednesday fucked everything up. Same thing this time with Truss, only several orders of magnitude worse.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8390 on: Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
But with Farrage ,what you see is what you get.he is a scaremonger,he does preach hate ,he does preach fear,he has no policys,he is a con man ,he is a fascist ,he is a racist .he lies ,he cheats ,hes trump mini me .he offers no credible hope .deform is his latest grift with taking over the tories as leader by default as the blood bath begins after the election in the Tory party .

I think the point is that at the moment people do want hope we've bottomed out and even Sunak's scaremongering over more tax is not working, people are saying - so what, let's hear something positive for a change.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8391 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:34:39 pm
I think the point is that at the moment people do want hope we've bottomed out and even Sunak's scaremongering over more tax is not working, people are saying - so what, let's hear something positive for a change.
All I meant really was Farrage just appeals to a certain type who we all know who they are but the majority know exactly what he is and what he truly represents.how and why he gets so much air time baffles me as hes got nothing to say and no real ideas or meaningful policies other than all the things I listed .most people know Farrage is never going to offer any real hope .
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8392 on: Yesterday at 11:02:24 pm »
Tory recovery!

New
@Moreincommon_
 voting intention finds a tie for third place and a Lib Dem campaign high. Labour lead by 15.
🔵CON 24 (+1)
🔴LAB 39 (-1)
🟠LIB DEM 13 (+2)
🟣REF UK 13 (-1)
🟢GRN 5 (-)
🟡SNP 3 (-)
Dates: 26-28/6 N: 3,361 Tables:

https://www.moreincommon.org.uk/our-work/voting-intention/

Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8393 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
But with Farrage ,what you see is what you get.he is a scaremonger,he does preach hate ,he does preach fear,he has no policys,he is a con man ,he is a fascist ,he is a racist .he lies ,he cheats ,hes trump mini me .he offers no credible hope .deform is his latest grift with taking over the tories as leader by default as the blood bath begins after the election in the Tory party .
He's turned into a Mini Me Trump. know your enemy though, he's a lot smarter than Trump.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8394 on: Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm
He's turned into a Mini Me Trump. know your enemy though, he's a lot smarter than Trump.
Yes he is ,Ill give him that much
Offline oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8395 on: Yesterday at 11:23:47 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm
Yes he is ,Ill give him that much
Ive been thinking about what he said about the small boat crossings, he is doing what Trump does, making himself look amazing, how he saw the small boats crossing as a major problem 4 yrs ago but everybody laughed at him.
Were talking timelines here but afair, Patel was getting hammered over this by Yvette cooper back then so we did see it as a problem, Patel and the Torys preferred to throw insults at France rather than work with them to solve the problem, all down to the Torys Brexit and France seen as a EU enemy,  Afghanistan collopase accelrated the problem but it was still happening before then.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8396 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm »
Talk of the Tories getting less than 100 seats isn't realistic imo.
I don't get the odds of Reform seats. Betfair have 7 or more as favourite., second favourite is 1 or 2, then 5 or 6 then 3 or 4. It's a weird election and that exit poll may tell a different story.

"Undecided" is seemingly about 1 in 10. Closet Tories.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:59 pm by red_Mark1980 »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8397 on: Today at 06:10:22 am »
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8398 on: Today at 06:45:17 am »

5 days to go. The length of a test match.

Pleased to see Neil Kinnock talk up the need to hammer Reform. Send Streeting out to do it with Starmer. I dont want to see them with half a dozen seats even if theyre taken from the Tories. The 1930s taught us you have to stub out the fag end of fascism not let it start a fire.
