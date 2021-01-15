Yes he is ,Ill give him that much
Ive been thinking about what he said about the small boat crossings, he is doing what Trump does, making himself look amazing, how he saw the small boats crossing as a major problem 4 yrs ago but everybody laughed at him.
Were talking timelines here but afair, Patel was getting hammered over this by Yvette cooper back then so we did see it as a problem, Patel and the Torys preferred to throw insults at France rather than work with them to solve the problem, all down to the Torys Brexit and France seen as a EU enemy, Afghanistan collopase accelrated the problem but it was still happening before then.