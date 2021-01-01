« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - One week to go  (Read 170257 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,784
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8320 on: Today at 02:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:57:14 pm
The most interesting comment made in the Channel 4 Clacton expose was not the racism. Practically everyone knows that Reform are a racist party. For most people it's their special vice; for others it's their special virtue. What struck me much more than the racism was the confession by a senior organiser that a Reform government would replace the police with a paramilitary force. I took that to mean an armed wing of his own political party with judicial powers.

We often talk about Reform and MAGA as modern-day Fascists, which is what they are. The biggest difference between these movements (even MAGA) and those of the 1930s however is that the modern Fuhrers don't have private armies patrolling the streets and intimidating political opponents. It's clear now that Reform would like to. More should be made of that comment.

Farrage was/is a fascist thats where his roots are.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,561
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8321 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:15:46 pm
https://x.com/LukeTryl/status/1806661607386124399/photo/1

Polling by alcoholic preference. Quite like a cheeky sherry
What's VK?  Snp would smash the poll of tenants drinkers.
Must remember to hang out less with wine drinkers too.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm »
The only reason Rishi is upset is because somebody thinks that he's lower than the working class.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,229
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 02:21:16 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:05:52 pm
Sky news reporting Sunak is effectively calling the Reform party racist.
Good for him. Hes right. His family should never have hear that filth.

Frottage dismisses it as pub talk.

What he means is that its language some white people use when there are no difference races around and they think its safe to do so. Weve all had experiences like that. They know its wrong, they just dont care and think the company of them not white proper is a safe space to do so. Sadly, they are often right in that assumption
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8324 on: Today at 02:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:57:14 pm
The most interesting comment made in the Channel 4 Clacton expose was not the racism. Practically everyone knows that Reform are a racist party. For most people it's their special vice; for others it's their special virtue. What struck me much more than the racism was the confession by a senior organiser that a Reform government would replace the police with a paramilitary force. I took that to mean an armed wing of his own political party with judicial powers.

We often talk about Reform and MAGA as modern-day Fascists, which is what they are. The biggest difference between these movements (even MAGA) and those of the 1930s however is that the modern Fuhrers don't have private armies patrolling the streets and intimidating political opponents. It's clear now that Reform would like to. More should be made of that comment.

I just laughed & said let the c*nts try, we all know how they act when fronted up.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 