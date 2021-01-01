Sky news reporting Sunak is effectively calling the Reform party racist.



Good for him. Hes right. His family should never have hear that filth.Frottage dismisses it as pub talk.What he means is that its language some white people use when there are no difference races around and they think its safe to do so. Weve all had experiences like that. They know its wrong, they just dont care and think the company of them not white proper is a safe space to do so. Sadly, they are often right in that assumption