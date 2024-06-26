« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - One week to go  (Read 169429 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 06:24:50 am »
Quote from: billyliddell01 on June 26, 2024, 09:21:24 am
Portillo times:

Robert Buckland (Swindon South) at 00:30
Kemi Badenoch (Essex North West) at 02:00
Nadine Dorries (Bedfordshire Mid) at 02:45
Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere) at 02:45
Alex Chalk (Cheltenham) at 03:00
Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green) at 03:00
Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville) at 03:00
Robert Jenrick (Newark) at 03:00
Gillian Keegan (Chichester) at 03:30
Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle) at 03:30
Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North) at 03:30
Claire Coutinho (Surrey East) at 03:30
Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield) at 03:30
Esther McVey (Tatton) at 03:30
Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield) at 03:30
James Cleverly (Braintree) at 04:00
Michelle Donelan (Chippenham) at 04:00
Mel Stride (Devon Central) at 04:00
Mark Harper (Forest of Dean) at 04:00
Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton) at 04:00
Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen) at 04:00
John Glen (Salisbury) at 04:00
Laura Trott (Sevenoaks) at 04:00
Gavin Williamson (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire) at 04:15
Lee Anderson (Ashfield) at 04:30
Steve Barclay (Cambridgeshire North East) at 04:30
Jacob Rees-Mogg (Somerset North East and Hanham) at 04:30
Victoria Prentis (Banbury) at 05:00
Michael Tomlinson (Dorset Mid and Poole North) at 05:00
Lucy Frazer (Ely and East Cambridgeshire) at 05:00
Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View) at 05:15
Jeremy C*nt (Farnham and Bordon) at 06:30
Liz Truss (Norfolk South West) time unknown
Liam Fox (Somerset North) time unknown
Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge) time unknown

Recounts may change these times a lot!

Well worth staying up till 4.

Id be surprised if Labour get Lee Anderson out. Hes favourite to win for Reform and is very popular locally; regardless of what rosette hes got on.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,226
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 07:07:52 am »
You know, these racist and homophobic comments by reform people might just tip the bakance in Clacton. Its got a huge amount of coverage
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,505
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 07:17:07 am »
On my way to work, just dawned on me that in a week this 14 year nightmare will finally be over.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 07:18:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:52 am
You know, these racist and homophobic comments by reform people might just tip the bakance in Clacton. Its got a huge amount of coverage

They will do less damage than you think. Clacton is not the kind of place that will think Actually, calling Rishi Sunak a racial slur is bad its more likely theyll think Why cant we use that word anymore? Political correctness gone mad
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,897
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 07:21:22 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:17:44 pm
Yet proportional representation would give us approximately 100 Reform MPs.

Yes, what's the problem with that? Solves two problems in my eyes:

You don't end up with an 'electoral underclass' of people who feel strongly about what/who they're voting for but grow frustrated that not only does it have no chance of winning power, but it has no chance of even winning a seat and getting representation, despite 1 in 6 people voting for it. Eventually these people may wonder if democracy in general is worth the bother.

Having a solid core of MPs means that a party like Reform might actually be tested in parliament, rather than just carping from the sidelines for decades without any responsibility to ever prove it. The myth of F'rage is based on that, swanning about leading political movements is easy when it's all talk and no work.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,259
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 07:22:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:52 am
You know, these racist and homophobic comments by reform people might just tip the bakance in Clacton. Its got a huge amount of coverage

I watched the videos, not at all surprised but still shocking to hear. I don't think it will do much damage, if you were willing to vote Reform in the first place, you make a pact with the devil. Immigration control above all else, turn a blind eye to the rest.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,719
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 07:40:18 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:18:00 am
They will do less damage than you think. Clacton is not the kind of place that will think Actually, calling Rishi Sunak a racial slur is bad its more likely theyll think Why cant we use that word anymore? Political correctness gone mad
Yes. Far more likely to be "He's just saying what we're all thinking".
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,505
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 07:43:47 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:18:00 am
They will do less damage than you think. Clacton is not the kind of place that will think Actually, calling Rishi Sunak a racial slur is bad its more likely theyll think Why cant we use that word anymore? Political correctness gone mad

I just wish someone would ask Frottage why his various political parties always seem to attract so many racists and homophobes
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,346
  • JFT 97
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 07:45:48 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:17:07 am
On my way to work, just dawned on me that in a week this 14 year nightmare will finally be over.
It will be interesting on that Friday of how people interact. Will we feel relief, excitement or just people being normal with a shrug of shoulders.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,710
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 07:54:07 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:21:22 am
Yes, what's the problem with that? Solves two problems in my eyes:

You don't end up with an 'electoral underclass' of people who feel strongly about what/who they're voting for but grow frustrated that not only does it have no chance of winning power, but it has no chance of even winning a seat and getting representation, despite 1 in 6 people voting for it. Eventually these people may wonder if democracy in general is worth the bother.

Having a solid core of MPs means that a party like Reform might actually be tested in parliament, rather than just carping from the sidelines for decades without any responsibility to ever prove it. The myth of F'rage is based on that, swanning about leading political movements is easy when it's all talk and no work.

But it wouldnt just be the Reform Party though, thered be a coalition with the Tories and they may, just, have a majority.

And policies put forward to placate the electoral underclass would become increasingly unpleasant.

Well probably not to me a white, heterosexual boomer but you get my drift.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,505
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 08:30:43 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 07:45:48 am
It will be interesting on that Friday of how people interact. Will we feel relief, excitement or just people being normal with a shrug of shoulders.

Personally Ill be feeling Andy Dufresne when he comes out of the drain pipe after crawling through 500 yards of shit smelling foulness
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline billyliddell01

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 08:34:54 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:14:37 pm
  :) In the last 2 years ive backed Boris to go at a decent price, won, Truss to take over at a excellent price. won, Sunak to take over at a big price. won.
Ive got a lot of bets on Labour to win most seats at evens to 6/4, now 1/100 on.
Please don't compare me to these high ranking Torys, they are amateurs,  :)
You might want to put a bet on Fish! to lose - 3 of this week's polls have him losing - and yes, auto carrot has changed it to Fish! - very apt.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 08:46:02 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:06:02 am
The country needs more immigration because of Brexit.

I honestly don't see how people don't get this.


This is utter garbage, the country does not require more people, it cant look after what already exists within its borders.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 08:46:57 am »
UK economic growth revised upwards from 0.6% to 0.7% in the first 3 months of 2024.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,226
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 08:48:05 am »
Happy last Tory Friday everyone!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,008
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 08:49:09 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:07:52 am
You know, these racist and homophobic comments by reform people might just tip the bakance in Clacton. Its got a huge amount of coverage
Which way?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,226
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 08:50:32 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:46:02 am

This is utter garbage, the country does not require more people, it cant look after what already exists within its borders.
Dont think youre right there.

In some areas and industries the country quite clearly does need more people.

We also need to be cognisant of the population demography we have. A top heavy demography with a bulge over 65 needs people working below them to support them in retirement   
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,226
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 08:51:39 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:49:09 am
Which way?
Against Frottage. Because if you thought that language was ok, youd probably be voting for them already.

Thats how people talk down the pub??? Not in the pubs I would enter
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 08:52:42 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:46:02 am

This is utter garbage, the country does not require more people, it cant look after what already exists within its borders.

This is utter garbage, Nigel

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,969
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 08:54:40 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:46:02 am

This is utter garbage, the country does not require more people, it cant look after what already exists within its borders.

What if we require people to look after those who already exist within our borders?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,505
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 08:59:03 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:54:40 am
What if we require people to look after those who already exist within our borders?

But then whose going to look after the people who look after the people?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,556
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 09:01:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:59:03 am
But then whose going to look after the people who look after the people?
Robots.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 09:04:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:59:03 am
But then whose going to look after the people who look after the people?

I know this wasnt a  serious post, but a lot will actually go home, particularly, but not exclusively, Filipinos.

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 09:04:52 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:40:09 am
Everton that  ;)

Last time I actually posted (retweeted) on there was 2016 so I've always been a pervert watching on from the bushes to be fair.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 09:13:34 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:46:02 am

This is utter garbage, the country does not require more people, it cant look after what already exists within its borders.
It can, but it chooses not to.  There might be a correlation between a rise in immigration and a decline in public services, but there doesn't need to be.  Austerity was a choice.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,505
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 09:16:51 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:04:01 am
I know this wasnt a  serious post, but a lot will actually go home, particularly, but not exclusively, Filipinos.



My dad said that in 1972 when he came here he died here last year.

No one goes back unless they absolutely have to, theyll get married (legitimately or sham), theyll go into hiding, theyll even leave and come back under a new identity, leaving is always the last resort in my extensive personal experience.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,050
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 09:24:29 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:13:34 am
It can, but it chooses not to.  There might be a correlation between a rise in immigration and a decline in public services, but there doesn't need to be.  Austerity was a choice.

Pretty much this. I think even the most ardent liberal pro-immigration person would be more than happy if the local population had good opportunities to work in our health sector. The problem is these positions are not paid enough and the whole thing is a mess.

Combine that with an aging population and we're left with the need for immigration.

I'd say we let Frottage run the country for a year with his net 0 mandate so this is made clear to everyone. There are a lot of systemic issues in this country which need solving.
Logged
:D

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 09:27:03 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:16:51 am
My dad said that in 1972 when he came here he died here last year.

No one goes back unless they absolutely have to, theyll get married (legitimately or sham), theyll go into hiding, theyll even leave and come back under a new identity, leaving is always the last resort in my extensive personal experience.

Having worked in SE Asis a lot, some Filipinos and Malaysians would tell me stories of relatives going back with savings and setting up the family with a nice big multi generational house.
If I had a choice in my 60s between Cebu or Slough, Cebu every day.

If its ok to ask, why didnt he go back?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,505
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 09:37:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:27:03 am
Having worked in SE Asis a lot, some Filipinos and Malaysians would tell me stories of relatives going back with savings and setting up the family with a nice big multi generational house.
If I had a choice in my 60s between Cebu or Slough, Cebu every day.

If its ok to ask, why didnt he go back?

South East Asians may have a different outlook to South Asians (ie Indians, Pakistanis etc) because we very rarely go back unless they absolutely have to.

As for my dad, its not that different from what your saying about Filipinos and Malaysians, the longer your here the more money you can make and the more you can send back home, and why would you want to leave a developed first world country and all of its benefits for a developing third world country and all the problems and disadvantages that come with it. Yes you might have a massive house, but the electricity doesnt work half the time, everything is run on corruption, wide scale poverty etc etc
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 09:38:21 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:24:29 am
Pretty much this. I think even the most ardent liberal pro-immigration person would be more than happy if the local population had good opportunities to work in our health sector. The problem is these positions are not paid enough and the whole thing is a mess.

Combine that with an aging population and we're left with the need for immigration.

I'd say we let Frottage run the country for a year with his net 0 mandate so this is made clear to everyone. There are a lot of systemic issues in this country which need solving.
The problem is that if you do mass immigration at the same time as austerity, you will obviously see an issue with public services.  No one is trying to make the argument that immigration is necessary and that austerity is the issue though.  I don't think any of the parties think that the electorate is capable of understanding the issue really.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,762
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 09:38:57 am »
So I presume Starmer's team will be working on inoffensive responses for when Trump inevitably takes the piss out of Sadiq Khan?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,226
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 09:43:03 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:27:03 am
Having worked in SE Asis a lot, some Filipinos and Malaysians would tell me stories of relatives going back with savings and setting up the family with a nice big multi generational house.
If I had a choice in my 60s between Cebu or Slough, Cebu every day.

If its ok to ask, why didnt he go back?
I like the Filipinos in Slough. Please can we not encourage them to go home folks! (Cheers!)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - One week to go
« Reply #8272 on: Today at 09:45:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:37:41 am
South East Asians may have a different outlook to South Asians (ie Indians, Pakistanis etc) because we very rarely go back unless they absolutely have to.

As for my dad, its not that different from what your saying about Filipinos and Malaysians, the longer your here the more money you can make and the more you can send back home, and why would you want to leave a developed first world country and all of its benefits for a developing third world country and all the problems and disadvantages that come with it. Yes you might have a massive house, but the electricity doesnt work half the time, everything is run on corruption, wide scale poverty etc etc
 

Its obviously horses for courses and perhaps a lot will depend on family situation and home country. Im also biased and hate living here.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,707
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #8273 on: Today at 09:49:17 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:54:07 am
But it wouldnt just be the Reform Party though, thered be a coalition with the Tories and they may, just, have a majority.

And policies put forward to placate the electoral underclass would become increasingly unpleasant.

Well probably not to me a white, heterosexual boomer but you get my drift.

Once the extreme types get in, they decide people don't need democracy anymore - at least not in a form that might threaten the power they've secured.

Look at the hoops you have to go through in the US to register to vote; look at how polling booths have been systematically removed, forcing people to travel further and queue longer in order to vote; look at state laws passed where it's illegal to provide water to those waiting in line for hours to exercise their democratic right; look at how the post office has been reduced to an omnishambles that fucks up postal voting.

Under Deform, you would likely only be able to vote if you have a 48 page blue passport that expires after 2037 on a blue moon after a thunderstorm. How easy would it be to create "voting time slots" where people have a two hour timeslot to go to the polls based on age - you know, to "smooth the process and prevent queues building towards 10pm"?

Hyperbole? Maybe. But then again, maybe not. The problem with shysters like this is that once they're in, they're very hard to get rid of - even when people want to get rid of them. Deform might secure power off the back of a voting underclass, but once they're IN power, they won't treat that underclass with anymore respect than the mainstream parties.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 