But it wouldnt just be the Reform Party though, thered be a coalition with the Tories and they may, just, have a majority.



And policies put forward to placate the electoral underclass would become increasingly unpleasant.



Well probably not to me a white, heterosexual boomer but you get my drift.



Once the extreme types get in, they decide people don't need democracy anymore - at least not in a form that might threaten the power they've secured.Look at the hoops you have to go through in the US to register to vote; look at how polling booths have been systematically removed, forcing people to travel further and queue longer in order to vote; look at state laws passed where it's illegal to provide water to those waiting in line for hours to exercise their democratic right; look at how the post office has been reduced to an omnishambles that fucks up postal voting.Under Deform, you would likely only be able to vote if you have a 48 page blue passport that expires after 2037 on a blue moon after a thunderstorm. How easy would it be to create "voting time slots" where people have a two hour timeslot to go to the polls based on age - you know, to "smooth the process and prevent queues building towards 10pm"?Hyperbole? Maybe. But then again, maybe not. The problem with shysters like this is that once they're in, they're very hard to get rid of - even when people want to get rid of them. Deform might secure power off the back of a voting underclass, but once they're IN power, they won't treat that underclass with anymore respect than the mainstream parties.